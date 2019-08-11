Watch Live: Manchester United v. Chelsea

The game in 200 words (or less): Whether altitude played a factor or not Saturday night in Colorado, the Rapids were convincingly more efficient than a visiting San Jose Earthquakes. As expected, Matias Almeyda’s side easily won the possession battle – recording 65 percent – yet looked a step slower when defending and marking man-to-man. With the 2-1 loss, the Quakes remain fourth in the West, while Colorado keeps any hopes of clinching a playoff berth afloat.
Three moments that mattered
44′ — Acosta exploits a sleepy Quakes defense —
Guram Kashia was late to the scene, Daniel Vega was a step too far to the left. When the Quakes concede under Almeyda, it tends to be in sequences like these. Sports are defined by inches and seconds, so if you’re caught off guard, expect to be punished. Kellyn Acosta did just that to San Jose.
62′ — Vako continues his splendid run of form —
The Quakes had a pair of clear-cut opportunities, but only Vako, 26, was able to put it past Clint Irwin.
After a dreadful start to his 2019 campaign, the Georgian has turned his fortunes around, scoring four goals in his last five games. There are no sings of the him stopping, even with dynamic winger Cristian Espinoza missing on the opposite flank. Applause.
73′ — Rubio’s goal proves to be the difference —
With this game-winner, Diego Rubio is at six goals this season, just two shy of his personal best set last season with Sporting Kansas City. It was a good piece of finishing, too.
That’s two straight victories at home for Conor Casey and his Rapids. Who would have predicted this turnaround under the interim?