Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images

Watch Live: Manchester United v. Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2019, 10:35 AM EDT
The biggest match of the Premier League’s opening weekend is last, as Manchester United welcomes Christian Pulisic and Chelsea to Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Well, Pulisic will be on the bench. Tammy Abraham is atop a trident Pedro, Ross Barkley, and Mason Mount.

Meanwhile, United starts new signings Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

LINEUPS

 

Loons’ Toye reportedly sent off for spitting on opponent

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2019, 8:27 AM EDT
FC Dallas’ wild 5-3 defeat of Minnesota United ended in disappointing fashion, as in-form Loons youngster Mason Toye made headlines for ugly reasons in Texas.

Toye, 20, was kept off the score sheet in the loss, but put his name in the discipline column when he reportedly spit on Reggie Cannon.

Cannon, who had scored in the game and was playing with strep throat, was given a yellow card for taking off his spit-garnished shirt and attempting to remove the stain.

“I wasn’t angry – well obviously, I was angry but I wasn’t fighting with the refs,” Cannon said. “No, I got spit on. It was snot and everything on my shirt, so I took it off to wipe it off.”

Well, presumably that yellow will be rescinded.

It’s difficult to see the incident on the video, which shows Toye grow frustrated as FC Dallas players doing their level best to stop the striker from placing the ball at midfield and restarting play following a stoppage time goal from the hosts (It’s no excuse for spitting, but what took the officials so long to get in the mix. Were they watching “Braveheart?”).

There’s the unique chance to see Minnesota boss Adrian Heath react to being told his player spat on someone around the 1:18 mark of this video, as the manager asked the sideline reporter what happened and it doesn’t take much to lip read the response.

Seems like Minnesota won’t have its talented young striker for a while. Will his suspension include the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final in Atlanta later this month?

Watch Live: Newcastle-Arsenal, Leicester-Wolves

Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2019, 8:16 AM EDT
Four more teams begin their Premier League seasons at 9 a.m. ET Sunday as Newcastle, Arsenal, Leicester City, and Wolves take their bows on the NBC family of networks.

It’ll be Arsenal and Newcastle United at St. James’ Park, where Steve Bruce makes his managerial debut with record signing Joelinton atop an attack with previous record signing Miguel Almiron underneath (Watch live at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac did not travel to Newcastle for safety reasons in the follow-up to a robbery attempt made on Ozil’s vehicle last earlier this month.

Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, and David Luiz are all on the bench for Arsenal.

LINEUPS

Over on CNBC, two clubs with Top Seven ambitions kick off their seasons at 9 a.m. ET in Leicester (Watch live on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Brendan Rodgers‘ Foxes see Ayoze Perez starting in attack after his move from Newcastle.

Nuno Espirito Santo‘s Wolves played Thursday in the Europa League, and keep new signing Patrick Cutrone on the bench.

Second-half surge leads Timbers past Whitecaps (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaAug 11, 2019, 2:33 AM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): Despite the Portland Timbers only sitting at eighth in the Western Conference, polls point to Giovanni Savarese’s side as one of the clear favorites to clinch playoffs. Saturday’s 3-1 performance against Cascadia rival – along with data referring to season’s prior – tells us exactly why that is the case.

With a home-heavy schedule ahead, the Timbers are in the ideal position to continue surging. Time will tell if that happens, or if they decide to take the Caps’ route, one rooted on routine, lackluster results.

Three moments that mattered

38′ — Bair’s sublime first career goal —

There are very first career goals that will top Theo Bair’s – it’s inimitable.

Unfortunately for the Caps Homegrown, his special night didn’t go as planned, at least on a team-wide level. Vancouver has now lost 12 times in 2019, third most in the league.

55′ — Loria contributes a screamer of his own —

It was the night of must-see goals, and Marvin Loria made sure to contribute.

The Costa Rican winger, who has seen inconsistent playing time, is going to make selection difficult for Savarese when they take on Chicago midweek. Let the competition begin.

90′ — Ebobisse puts the game to rest —

In a rivalry, one must always find a way to edge the competitor, even if you have the game in the bag. Jeremy Ebobisse and his teammates, apparently, understand and live by the concept.

Acosta, Rubio guide Rapids past Quakes (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaAug 11, 2019, 1:38 AM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): Whether altitude played a factor or not Saturday night in Colorado, the Rapids were convincingly more efficient than a visiting San Jose Earthquakes. As expected, Matias Almeyda’s side easily won the possession battle – recording 65 percent – yet looked a step slower when defending and marking man-to-man. With the 2-1 loss, the Quakes remain fourth in the West, while Colorado keeps any hopes of clinching a playoff berth afloat.

Three moments that mattered

44′ — Acosta exploits a sleepy Quakes defense —

Guram Kashia was late to the scene, Daniel Vega was a step too far to the left. When the Quakes concede under Almeyda, it tends to be in sequences like these. Sports are defined by inches and seconds, so if you’re caught off guard, expect to be punished. Kellyn Acosta did just that to San Jose.

62′ — Vako continues his splendid run of form —

The Quakes had a pair of clear-cut opportunities, but only Vako, 26, was able to put it past Clint Irwin.

After a dreadful start to his 2019 campaign, the Georgian has turned his fortunes around, scoring four goals in his last five games. There are no sings of the him stopping, even with dynamic winger Cristian Espinoza missing on the opposite flank. Applause.

73′ — Rubio’s goal proves to be the difference —

With this game-winner, Diego Rubio is at six goals this season, just two shy of his personal best set last season with Sporting Kansas City. It was a good piece of finishing, too.

That’s two straight victories at home for Conor Casey and his Rapids. Who would have predicted this turnaround under the interim?