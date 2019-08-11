More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Watch Live: Newcastle-Arsenal, Leicester-Wolves

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2019, 8:16 AM EDT
Four more teams begin their Premier League seasons at 9 a.m. ET Sunday as Newcastle, Arsenal, Leicester City, and Wolves take their bows on the NBC family of networks.

It’ll be Arsenal and Newcastle United at St. James’ Park, where Steve Bruce makes his managerial debut with record signing Joelinton atop an attack with previous record signing Miguel Almiron underneath (Watch live at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac did not travel to Newcastle for safety reasons in the follow-up to a robbery attempt made on Ozil’s vehicle last earlier this month.

Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, and David Luiz are all on the bench for Arsenal.

LINEUPS

Over on CNBC, two clubs with Top Seven ambitions kick off their seasons at 9 a.m. ET in Leicester (Watch live on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Brendan Rodgers‘ Foxes see Ayoze Perez starting in attack after his move from Newcastle.

Nuno Espirito Santo‘s Wolves played Thursday in the Europa League, and keep new signing Patrick Cutrone on the bench.

Second-half surge leads Timbers past Whitecaps (video)

By Joel SoriaAug 11, 2019, 2:33 AM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): Despite the Portland Timbers only sitting at eighth in the Western Conference, polls point to Giovanni Savarese’s side as one of the clear favorites to clinch playoffs. Saturday’s 3-1 performance against Cascadia rival – along with data referring to season’s prior – tells us exactly why that is the case.

With a home-heavy schedule ahead, the Timbers are in the ideal position to continue surging. Time will tell if that happens, or if they decide to take the Caps’ route, one rooted on routine, lackluster results.

Three moments that mattered

38′ — Bair’s sublime first career goal —

There are very first career goals that will top Theo Bair’s – it’s inimitable.

Unfortunately for the Caps Homegrown, his special night didn’t go as planned, at least on a team-wide level. Vancouver has now lost 12 times in 2019, third most in the league.

55′ — Loria contributes a screamer of his own —

It was the night of must-see goals, and Marvin Loria made sure to contribute.

The Costa Rican winger, who has seen inconsistent playing time, is going to make selection difficult for Savarese when they take on Chicago midweek. Let the competition begin.

90′ — Ebobisse puts the game to rest —

In a rivalry, one must always find a way to edge the competitor, even if you have the game in the bag. Jeremy Ebobisse and his teammates, apparently, understand and live by the concept.

Acosta, Rubio guide Rapids past Quakes (video)

By Joel SoriaAug 11, 2019, 1:38 AM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): Whether altitude played a factor or not Saturday night in Colorado, the Rapids were convincingly more efficient than a visiting San Jose Earthquakes. As expected, Matias Almeyda’s side easily won the possession battle – recording 65 percent – yet looked a step slower when defending and marking man-to-man. With the 2-1 loss, the Quakes remain fourth in the West, while Colorado keeps any hopes of clinching a playoff berth afloat.

Three moments that mattered

44′ — Acosta exploits a sleepy Quakes defense —

Guram Kashia was late to the scene, Daniel Vega was a step too far to the left. When the Quakes concede under Almeyda, it tends to be in sequences like these. Sports are defined by inches and seconds, so if you’re caught off guard, expect to be punished. Kellyn Acosta did just that to San Jose.

62′ — Vako continues his splendid run of form —

The Quakes had a pair of clear-cut opportunities, but only Vako, 26, was able to put it past Clint Irwin.

After a dreadful start to his 2019 campaign, the Georgian has turned his fortunes around, scoring four goals in his last five games. There are no sings of the him stopping, even with dynamic winger Cristian Espinoza missing on the opposite flank. Applause.

73′ — Rubio’s goal proves to be the difference —

With this game-winner, Diego Rubio is at six goals this season, just two shy of his personal best set last season with Sporting Kansas City. It was a good piece of finishing, too.

That’s two straight victories at home for Conor Casey and his Rapids. Who would have predicted this turnaround under the interim?

Late Schweinsteiger goal propels Fire over Impact (video)

By Joel SoriaAug 11, 2019, 1:03 AM EDT
At 35-years-old, Bastian Schweinsteiger still has some fuel left in the tank.

88 minutes in, with the score tied at 2-2, the World Cup-winning defender proved to be the difference, rising and heading in a cross from Djordje Mihailovic’s corner kick into the back of the net. It’s his first goal of the season, but an important one as the Chicago Fire look to make a late push into the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The German star, who initially signed for the Fire in 2017, signed a one-year extension in late 2018, which ends in late December of 2019.

MLS Wrap: What we learned

By Joel SoriaAug 11, 2019, 12:06 AM EDT
The first-ever “Hell is Real” Derby, a back-and-forth battle in Seattle, and an eight-goal fest between Dallas and Minnesota: Saturday’s early slate of games had it all. Here’s what we learned from the jam-packed action.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

New England, Seattle split points

In the first game of the weekend, the Seattle Sounders and the New England Revolution set the bar high, putting on a show with six goals and three lead changes in their 3-3 draw. But spectacle aside, neither Bruce Arena nor Brian Schmetzer will be pleased with missing out on two, vital points.

Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil keep paying dividends for a Revs team that is night and day to what they once were under Brad Friedel. The Revs’ discipline and work ethic appears to improve as the weeks go by. It’s small details on the defensive side that is costing them points, however. With nine games to go and a playoff bid far from secured, Arena has no choice than to address the elephant in the room.

With a clear path to surge as the second best in West, splitting points was arguably worse for the Sounders, who’ve picked up a meager point in the last three home games. Talk about missing out on home-field advantage.

 

Toronto fail to jump above playoff line 

Toronto FC, healthy and all, had the pristine opportunity to jump above the red line in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando, however, had other things in mind.

A goal from substitute Benji Michel was enough to earn a draw for James O’Connor’s side, who found themselves outpossessed and outshoot throughout the stretch of the game.

And despite not reaping the benefits from their control, there was a silver lining for The Reds. Patrick Mullins, who joined from the Columbus Crew this summer, opened his scoring account, finishing a ball that was set on not leaving the box.

Toronto (33 points) sit one point behind Montreal and New England, while Orlando (30 points) stand right behind the Canadian side in the Eastern Conference table. Dropping points for either side from here on out will hurt, there’s no way around it.

 

So far, the “Hell is Real” Derby lives up to the hype

MLS has a new derby, and it lives up to its name and hype.

The “Hell is real” Derby between the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati got off to a dramatic start with league newcomers scoring two in 23 minutes. Darren Mattocks and Emmanuel Ledesma gave FC Cincy and their supporters every reason to believe that the first derby – which happened to be Ron Jans coaching debut – was theirs.

But then Gyasi Zardes answered with one of his own from the spot.

And then in the 62nd minute, Pedro Santos did this:

A stunning rocket from at least 20 yards out, it marked the Portuguese’s seventh goal of the season. He leveled the score and salvaged his team a point, but, most importantly, the Designated Player let everyone know that Ohio’s rivalry is as competitive and entertaining as they get.

 

 

Dallas and Minnesota partake in a wild game

Not having picked up three points at home since early July, FC Dallas were in a dire need to overturn that as they hosted red-hot Minnesota United.

They did it in soul-stirring fashion, edging Adrian Heath’s side 5-3 at home. Poor defending came in bunches, specifically from the Loons, causing for six lead changes and a red card with minutes to spare. It was the type of environment that was destined to give someone the opportunity to stand out.

With the score level, Dallas Homegrown Brandon Servania delivered, scoring a brace in less than ten minutes and giving his side the three points.

Dallas are now seventh in the Western Conference, only three away from second-place Seattle. The West cannot be overlooked.