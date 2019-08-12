More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Every Premier League goal from Matchweek 1 (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2019, 7:47 AM EDT
Across big wins for Brighton and Burnley to Man United, Man City and Liverpool dishing out hidings and both Arsenal and Spurs winning, there were plenty of great goals scored during the opening weekend of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Ashley Barnes all scored multiple goals and began their seasons perfectly.

Click play on the video above to watch every single PL goal scored over the past few days.

My goodness, it is wonderful to have the action back.

Lampard baffled by Mourinho’s criticism

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2019, 9:50 AM EDT
Frank Lampard’s first Premier League game as a manager didn’t go as planned as his Chelsea side were hammered 4-0 at Manchester United.

The result was a head scratcher and the scoreline flattered United, but the nature of Chelsea’s second half capitulation has left Lampard and his youngsters open to criticism.

Jose Mourinho, Lampard’s former boss at Chelsea, was making his punditry debut for Sky Sports on Sunday and questioned Mount and Abraham starting.

“He didn’t like the performance of Mason Mount? Is that what he said? Did he? wow,” Lampard said. “Well, I can’t drag players out of the medical room to play if they are experienced or not, so these are the players that played in a game that we were clearly the better team for 45-60 minutes.

“What was evident that we made individual errors that led to four goals out of their five shots. So there’s the harsh reality for us. I don’t have to be too concerned about what anyone else says, pundit-wise or anyone, they have to speak. At the same time, what’s clear is the squad is what we’ve got and I believe in it.”

Mount did play well in the first half and Abraham hit the post with a thunderous effort early on.

Mourinho’s comments were more about Lampard playing too many inexperienced players at the same time rather than having Willian, N’Golo Kante or Olivier Giroud on from the start.

Lampard is missing several first team stars due to injury with Antonio Rudiger, Kante and Willian not fully fit. The transfer ban will buy him a little extra time and the Chelsea fans at Old Trafford were certainly on the side of their all-time record goalscorer despite the heavy loss.

The harsh reality of the situation is that if Chelsea lose to Liverpool in the Super Cup final this Wednesday, more criticism will come Lampard’s way. He knows that. And he handled the question about Mourinho’s comments pretty well. Another six months of questions if his team are struggling may seem the second-year coach become a little less diplomatic.

VAR: How did new technology work during PL debut?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
VAR is now part of our Premier League life.

How did the system fare during it’s debut over the opening weekend of the 2019-20 season?

It was used 65 times across the 10 games, with Man City’s 5-0 win at West Ham seeing the most VAR action. Seven reviews were needed during that game, and that called for some to suggest that the “spirit of the game” had been lost as Man City’s fans didn’t celebrate as joyfully as they usually would have as they waited for VAR verification.

That is the main dynamic which has shifted due to this system being introduced.

It worked smoothly, but was criticized by Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as Lenader Dendoncker’s goal was chalked off for a handball call on Willy Boly. It was unintentional and Boly wasn’t making his body bigger, but his arm was raised above his shoulders and under the new regulations that means it had to be given as a handball.

There are going to be teething problems and fans, players and managers are going to have to get used to the new laws on handballs and how the PL referees aren’t going to use the system for goalkeepers being on their line during penalty kicks.

In the stadiums, the experience was smooth. Fans were told when VAR was being used over the PA system and messages flashed up on the scoreboards and TV screens. Ironic jeers and chants of “VAR! VAR!” were plentiful from supporters and traditionalists will probably never like VAR.

The video above wraps up the key decisions which VAR was used for this weekend, as delays were kept to a minimum but the debate about whether or not the PL needs the system definitely wasn’t.

Vela makes history in LAFC’s victory over Red Bulls (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaAug 12, 2019, 1:11 AM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less):  A new king has been crowned. Following a two-assist, one-goal performance against the New York Red Bulls, there is no Mexican-born player in league history with more goals than Carlos Vela. With 37 goals in 51 games, the 30-year-old Cancun native surpassed Erick “Cubo” Torres, who tallied 36 goals throughout five seasons. Overall, it was a special night for Vela and LAFC. Despite giving up two goals right before halftime, the Supporter’s Shield contender took control of the game in the second half, dominating the Red Bulls in practically every department except yellow cards. Bob Bradley‘s side, like Vela, are riding high.

Three moments that mattered

23′ — Harvey’s first goal in over 720 days  — A bit surprising that with those abilities inside the box it took Jordan Harvey so long to score.

61′ — Vela clinches the record books —  Record-breaking goal for Vela.

72′ — Segura ends it once and for all — Goal no. 1 for Eddie Segura in MLS. Assist no. 14 for Vela this season.

Match between the Courage and the Thorns draws record crowd

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 12, 2019, 12:25 AM EDT
A National Women’s Soccer League record 25,218 fans watched the Portland Thorns beat the North Carolina Courage 2-1 at Providence Park on Sunday.

The game featured numerous stars from the U.S. national team that won the Women’s World Cup this summer in France. Among them was Crystal Dunn, who scored in the fourth minute to put the Courage on top early. The Thorns evened it on a North Carolina own goal in the 56th minute and went ahead on another in the 82nd.

The game was a rematch of last season’s NWSL championship, which the Courage won 3-0

The NWSL is in its seventh season. The previous league record crowd was 23,403, set at a match between the Orlando Pride and Houston Dash in 2016.

The attendance record for a women’s club league match was 34,148, set at the inaugural game of the now-defunct WUSA between the Bay Area CyberRays and Washington Freedom at RFK Stadium.