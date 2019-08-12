Liverpool issue injury update on Alisson

Liverpool will be without star Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson until at least next month.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson has suffered a calf injury which will keep him out until until likely the end of August.

The former Roma goalkeeper injured his calf in the 4-1 win against Norwich City on Friday and was replaced by new signing Adrian.

Initially Klopp said Alisson would be out for six to eight weeks but he seems a little more optimistic now.

“[It’s] Not too cool. It’s a calf injury which takes him obviously out for a while,” Klopp said. “I don’t want to make now [an] exact prognosis on when he will be back but it will not be Wednesday for sure, so now then we have to see. It takes a while, it takes a couple weeks for sure, and we have to see. I saw already like ‘six weeks’ and stuff like this, but Ali was not a lot injured in his career so I would like to wait a little bit to see how he develops in that process now, but he is not in for the next few weeks.”

This is obviously a blow for Klopp and Liverpool.

Alisson has been sensational since his big money arrival last summer and along with Virgil Van Dijk he’s a huge reason why Liverpool are reigning European champions. He was on international duty with Brazil this summer as they won the Copa America and he rushed back over no preseason.

Adrian is a very good back-up option but he would not have expected to be stepping in after he arrived to replace the outgoing Simon Mignolet last week. Second-choice goalkeepers earn their keep in situations like this.

