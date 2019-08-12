Pogba unsure about future at Man United

Paul Pogba has cast fresh doubt over his future as a Manchester United player.
Speaking after their 4-0 demolition of Chelsea, where he grabbed two assists in the second half after yet another Jekyll and Hyde display, the 26-year-old Frenchman revealed he could still leave United this summer with the transfer window still open across Europe.
Pogba had previously admitted he was ready for a new challenge and his agent Mino Raiola reinforced that Pogba wants to leave United as Real Madrid remain interested.
“Obviously there have been things said but only time will tell,” Pogba said. “This question mark remains. However, as I said, I am here in Manchester. I enjoy playing with my teammates and I always want to win every game. I always give it everything. I am always good whenever I play football. It is what I love – it is my job. I give the maximum each time I am on a green pitch.”
Pogba remains a divisive figure and his display against Chelsea summed that up. In the first half he gave the ball away, was easily pushed off the ball and didn’t look too interested. In the second half he set up Marcus Rashford with a delicious ball over the top and then went on a surging run to set up Dan James for United’s fourth.
Even though the summer transfer window is shut in the Premier League, players can still leave and it seems as though Pogba’s future will be open in the air until early September.
Surely United will not sell him now as they’ll have no chance of replacing him.