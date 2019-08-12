More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Pogba unsure over his future at Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
Paul Pogba has cast fresh doubt over his future as a Manchester United player.

Speaking after their 4-0 demolition of Chelsea, where he grabbed two assists in the second half after yet another Jekyll and Hyde display, the 26-year-old Frenchman revealed he could still leave United this summer with the transfer window still open across Europe.

Pogba had previously admitted he was ready for a new challenge and his agent Mino Raiola reinforced that Pogba wants to leave United as Real Madrid remain interested.

“Obviously there have been things said but only time will tell,” Pogba said. “This question mark remains. However, as I said, I am here in Manchester. I enjoy playing with my teammates and I always want to win every game. I always give it everything. I am always good whenever I play football. It is what I love – it is my job. I give the maximum each time I am on a green pitch.”

Pogba remains a divisive figure and his display against Chelsea summed that up. In the first half he gave the ball away, was easily pushed off the ball and didn’t look too interested. In the second half he set up Marcus Rashford with a delicious ball over the top and then went on a surging run to set up Dan James for United’s fourth.

Even though the summer transfer window is shut in the Premier League, players can still leave and it seems as though Pogba’s future will be open in the air until early September.

Surely United will not sell him now as they’ll have no chance of replacing him.

Fans call for Neymar’s departure as PSG beats Nimes

Associated PressAug 12, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
PARIS (AP) Fans expressed their anger at Neymar with chants and banners demanding his departure as Paris Saint-Germain started the defense of its French league title with a 3-0 win over Nimes on Sunday.

Neymar, who reported late to training from his summer holidays and has been linked with a move away from PSG to Barcelona or Real Madrid, was not included in coach Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Some PSG hardcore fans mocked Neymar’s behavior with one banner at the Parc des Princes saying “Get lost Neymar”.

Neymar, who became the most expensive player in the world when he moved from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros (about $250 million) in 2017, has made clear in recent weeks that he wants to leave the club.

In his absence, PSG dominated from the start and monopolized possession to camp in Nimes’ half of the pitch.

Edinson Cavani put the hosts in the lead from the penalty spot in the first half before Kylian Mbappe scored his 63rd league goal near the hour mark and then set up Angel Di Maria’s goal.

Mbappe was in superb form with his trademark dribbles and bursts of speed, while new signing Pablo Sarabia worked well with his teammates and delivered several good passes from the right flank which destabilized the visitors’ defense.

Nimes held out until Pablo Martinez was sanctioned for an unintentional hand ball in the box following a VAR review. Cavani took the penalty and beat goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni with a powerful strike in the 24th.

Sarabia was dangerous again in the 34th with a fine volley at the far post that drew a spectacular save from Bernardoni, and Cavani missed an easy chance from close range with a poor touch from Mbappe’s cross.

Mbappe fired the ball into the top left corner in the 57th for 2-0 after connecting with a cut-back pass from Juan Bernat, and then delivered a perfect assist to the unmarked Di Maria inside the area. The Argentina forward, who came on as a substitute, controlled the ball and beat Bernardoni with a left-footed shot for his 40th French league goal.

OSIMHEN SCORES 2

Lille forward Victor Osimhen scored twice on his French league debut to help the northern side to a 2-1 win over Nantes.

Runner-up last season behind Paris Saint-Germain, Lille hired the Nigeria striker this summer to compensate for the loss of Nicolas Pepe, who joined Arsenal.

The 20-year-old Osimhen, who scored 20 goals for Belgian side Charleroi last season after starting his professional career in the Bundesliga, showed both his athletic abilities and technical skills to put the hosts in the lead.

After Nantes gave the ball away in Lille’s half of the field, Osimhen collected a lofted pass with perfect chest control, pushed the ball forward with a fine touch, surged past a defender with a burst of speed and scored from close range with great composure.

After Zeki Celik’s own-goal put Nantes back in the game soon after the interval, Osimhen was decisive again with nine minutes left with a near-post finish from Celik’s cross.

Turkish international Yusuf Yazici also made his league debut for Lille after completing his move from Trabzonspor. Although he did not score, Yazici came off the bench as a replacement for Timothy Weah to add a dose of creativity in midfield and came close with a menacing free kick which went just over the bar in the 78th minute.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Lampard baffled by Mourinho’s criticism

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2019, 9:50 AM EDT
Frank Lampard’s first Premier League game as a manager didn’t go as planned as his Chelsea side were hammered 4-0 at Manchester United.

The result was a head scratcher and the scoreline flattered United, but the nature of Chelsea’s second half capitulation has left Lampard and his youngsters open to criticism.

Jose Mourinho, Lampard’s former boss at Chelsea, was making his punditry debut for Sky Sports on Sunday and questioned Mount and Abraham starting.

“He didn’t like the performance of Mason Mount? Is that what he said? Did he? wow,” Lampard said. “Well, I can’t drag players out of the medical room to play if they are experienced or not, so these are the players that played in a game that we were clearly the better team for 45-60 minutes.

“What was evident that we made individual errors that led to four goals out of their five shots. So there’s the harsh reality for us. I don’t have to be too concerned about what anyone else says, pundit-wise or anyone, they have to speak. At the same time, what’s clear is the squad is what we’ve got and I believe in it.”

Mount did play well in the first half and Abraham hit the post with a thunderous effort early on.

Mourinho’s comments were more about Lampard playing too many inexperienced players at the same time rather than having Willian, N’Golo Kante or Olivier Giroud on from the start.

Lampard is missing several first team stars due to injury with Antonio Rudiger, Kante and Willian not fully fit. The transfer ban will buy him a little extra time and the Chelsea fans at Old Trafford were certainly on the side of their all-time record goalscorer despite the heavy loss.

The harsh reality of the situation is that if Chelsea lose to Liverpool in the Super Cup final this Wednesday, more criticism will come Lampard’s way. He knows that. And he handled the question about Mourinho’s comments pretty well. Another six months of questions if his team are struggling may seem the second-year coach become a little less diplomatic.

VAR: How did new technology work during PL debut?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
VAR is now part of our Premier League life.

How did the system fare during it’s debut over the opening weekend of the 2019-20 season?

It was used 65 times across the 10 games, with Man City’s 5-0 win at West Ham seeing the most VAR action. Seven reviews were needed during that game, and that called for some to suggest that the “spirit of the game” had been lost as Man City’s fans didn’t celebrate as joyfully as they usually would have as they waited for VAR verification.

That is the main dynamic which has shifted due to this system being introduced.

It worked smoothly, but was criticized by Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as Lenader Dendoncker’s goal was chalked off for a handball call on Willy Boly. It was unintentional and Boly wasn’t making his body bigger, but his arm was raised above his shoulders and under the new regulations that means it had to be given as a handball.

There are going to be teething problems and fans, players and managers are going to have to get used to the new laws on handballs and how the PL referees aren’t going to use the system for goalkeepers being on their line during penalty kicks.

In the stadiums, the experience was smooth. Fans were told when VAR was being used over the PA system and messages flashed up on the scoreboards and TV screens. Ironic jeers and chants of “VAR! VAR!” were plentiful from supporters and traditionalists will probably never like VAR.

The video above wraps up the key decisions which VAR was used for this weekend, as delays were kept to a minimum but the debate about whether or not the PL needs the system definitely wasn’t.

Every Premier League goal from Matchweek 1 (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2019, 7:47 AM EDT
Across big wins for Brighton and Burnley to Man United, Man City and Liverpool dishing out hidings and both Arsenal and Spurs winning, there were plenty of great goals scored during the opening weekend of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Ashley Barnes all scored multiple goals and began their seasons perfectly.

Click play on the video above to watch every single PL goal scored over the past few days.

My goodness, it is wonderful to have the action back.