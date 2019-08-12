More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League Numbers Nerd, Week 1

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT
Small sample sizes can make for terrible science, but they’re delightful for stat hounds.

For example, the Premier League’s opening weekend saw a hat trick for Raheem Sterling and braces for Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, and Ashley Barnes.

Who was the top dog of the week in terms of match rating, though? Man City’s Riyad Mahrez, who was nearly perfect with two assists, 83.3 percent passing despite his placement in low success areas of the pitch, four tackles, two interceptions, and four key passes.

Here are our favorite numbers, notes, and names from Week 1 (Stats via WhoScored):

Two (2) assists is the current top total in the league. It won’t surprise you to see Mahrez and Paul Pogba on that figure, but the third player to do it is… Burnley’s Erik Pieters!

Four (4) players won eight or more aerial duels: League-leader Christian Benteke (9) of Crystal Palace, as well as Newcastle’s Joelinton, Burnley’s Ben Mee, and Brighton’s Shane Duffy.

Under five: Three players in the Premier League played 90 minutes and couldn’t register higher than a 5.0 on WhoScored’s rating system. Kurt Zouma of Chelsea (4.86) could not come close to replicating his stalwart play with Everton last season and conceded a penalty and four goals. West Ham star Issa Diop (4.93) had the sort of statistical day a lot of players do against Man City, and two of his back line teammates joined him in the Bottom Six. And Grant Hanley of Norwich City posted a 4.99, dinged largely by an own goal despite completing 92.3 percent of his passes against Liverpool.

Five (5) –> Villa fans will want this to be six, as Tyrone Mings couldn’t stop Tanguy Ndombele‘s equalizer, but no player in the Premier League blocked as many shots as the former Bournemouth man. And we’re not done with him yet.

Five is also the league-best number of key passes recorded, by Chelsea’s Pedro. Perhaps Frank Lampard‘s feeling about his team’s play in a 4-0 loss to Manchester United will make sense over time.

And five is also the most fouls drawn by anyone in Week 1, with Villa’s Jack Grealish and Palace’s Jordan Ayew needing some time in an ice bath.

Finally, five is the number of players who completed more than 80 passes on Opening Day. Leicester’s Ben Chilwell led the way with 85, followed by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Toby Alderweireld (Spurs), Harry Winks (Spurs), and Jonny Evans (Leicester).

Seven (7) interceptions were made by Newcastle’s Fabian Schar, the most in the league. Seven is also the amount of fouls committed by Crystal Palace’s Luka Milivojevic against Everton, three more than anyone else (Yes, he saw yellow).

Eight (8): The amount of shots taken by Harry Kane, double the amount of anyone else in the Premier League.

Eight is also the most successful tackles won by a single player this weekend, done by Liverpool’s Fabinho and Aston Villa’s John McGinn?

Seventeen (17): This would also be more appropriately read as “Seven-(expletive)-teen!” Aston Villa’s Mings cleared danger 17 times against Spurs, almost double the No. 2 man, Palace’s Martin Kelly.

100%: Only one field player in the league played more than a half-hour and completed all of his passes, and that was… Christian Pulisic of Chelsea and these United States of America. He was 12-for-12, but here’s the bad news: That came as part of a statistically miserable 6.09 showing.

U.S. Soccer promotes Stewart, hires alum Markgraf as USWNT GM

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT
The United States Soccer Federation is staying on brand and promoting from within.

USMNT general manager and program legend Earnie Stewart has been elevated to sporting director for the entire federation, and 201-times capped USWNT defender Kate Markgraf has been named general manager for the women’s program.

“This is a great day for the Federation and for soccer in America,” said U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro in a press release. “In Earnie Stewart and Kate Markgraf, we’re keeping our commitment to ensure that soccer operations are run by soccer experts.”

“With Earnie as sporting director and Kate as the first general manager of our women’s national team, we have the leaders in place to align our technical approach, develop the next generation of players and win championships.”

That means that Stewart, 50, will be in charge of hiring his replacement.

Like most things with U.S. Soccer, both of these hires need to come with tempered response and not be held against the hires themselves.

Stewart was a force for the USMNT as a player and his post-playing career has been impressive, with stints as technical directors for NAC Breda and AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie before taking a similar post with the Philadelphia Union.

Markgraf’s resume is less traditional for the post. According to U.S. Soccer, her post-playing career has included acquiring two graduate degrees, working as a broadcast analyst — including with NBC Sports — and volunteered with four D-I women’s programs in the NCAA. Most intriguing, however, is how her academic research will play into her philosophy on developing the women’s program.

She holds two graduate degrees: a Master’s in Kinesiology and a Master’s in Educational Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Her research on elite athletes and the influence of Grit, a psychological metric predictive of success in elite domains, was the first of its kind and was published, with her as the co-author with her advisor, in the top Sport Psychology Academic Journal, the Journal of American Sport Psychology.

Again, two resumes worthy of acclaim, but how far did U.S. Soccer go in the interview process. That will be the key question for president Carlos Cordeiro when he joins Stewart and Markgraf on a conference call with the media at 5 p.m. ET Monday — We’ll be on it, and update you — as the USSF has made some good resume hires for Stewart’s last post and the USMNT head coaching position, only to see the process scrutinized for only looking within the family. That’s also plagued the delayed hunt for a new CEO, which has inspired fan and employee protestation at the idea of elevating the USMNT head coach’s brother to the top of the organization.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT
Our first batch of Premier League player Power Rankings are here for the 2019-20 season.

It was a lot of fun to sift through the star performances across the PL during the opening weekend.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Players from Liverpool, Man City and Man United dominate our list after their big wins across the opening weekend.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Harry Maguire (Man United)
  2. Raheem Sterling (Man City)
  3. Marcus Rashford (Man United)
  4. Harry Kane (Tottenham
  5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)
  6. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)
  7. Ashley Barnes (Burnley)
  8. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man United)
  9. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
  10. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)
  11. Riyad Mahrez (Man City)
  12. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
  13. James Tarkowski (Burnley)
  14. Lewis Dunk (Brighton)
  15. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)
  16. Tom Heaton (Aston Villa)
  17. Richarlison (Everton)
  18. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
  19. Jordan Pickford (Everton)
  20. Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Liverpool issue injury update on Alisson

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
Liverpool will be without star Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson until at least next month.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson has suffered a calf injury which will keep him out until until likely the end of August.

The former Roma goalkeeper injured his calf in the 4-1 win against Norwich City on Friday and was replaced by new signing Adrian.

Initially Klopp said Alisson would be out for six to eight weeks but he seems a little more optimistic now.

“[It’s] Not too cool. It’s a calf injury which takes him obviously out for a while,” Klopp said. “I don’t want to make now [an] exact prognosis on when he will be back but it will not be Wednesday for sure, so now then we have to see. It takes a while, it takes a couple weeks for sure, and we have to see. I saw already like ‘six weeks’ and stuff like this, but Ali was not a lot injured in his career so I would like to wait a little bit to see how he develops in that process now, but he is not in for the next few weeks.”

This is obviously a blow for Klopp and Liverpool.

Alisson has been sensational since his big money arrival last summer and along with Virgil Van Dijk he’s a huge reason why Liverpool are reigning European champions. He was on international duty with Brazil this summer as they won the Copa America and he rushed back over no preseason.

Adrian is a very good back-up option but he would not have expected to be stepping in this quickly after he arrived to replace the outgoing Simon Mignolet last week.

Second-choice goalkeepers earn their keep in situations like this.

Russian referee insulted over stadium PA system

Associated PressAug 12, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) Russian soccer club Akhmat Grozny is facing punishment after its stadium’s public address system was used to insult the referee during a game – not for the first time.

Shortly after referee Alexei Sukhoi sent off Akhmat striker Ablaye Mbengue in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Spartak Moscow, a shout came over the PA system calling the referee by a Russian expletive. Many in the crowd cheered.

Club CEO Akhmed Aidamirov told Sport Express newspaper on Monday that a stadium employee had been fired for shouting into the PA system’s microphone.

When the club played Rubin Kazan in 2013, the political leader of Russia’s Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov, used the PA system to accuse the referee of corruption. The club, then named Terek, was forced to move a home game to a neutral venue over that incident.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports