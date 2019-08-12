More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

U.S. Soccer promotes Stewart, hires alum Markgraf as USWNT GM

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States Soccer Federation is staying on brand and promoting from within.

USMNT general manager and program legend Earnie Stewart has been elevated to sporting director for the entire federation, and 201-times capped USWNT defender Kate Markgraf has been named general manager for the women’s program.

[ MORE: PL Player Power Rankings ]

“This is a great day for the Federation and for soccer in America,” said U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro in a press release. “In Earnie Stewart and Kate Markgraf, we’re keeping our commitment to ensure that soccer operations are run by soccer experts.”

“With Earnie as sporting director and Kate as the first general manager of our women’s national team, we have the leaders in place to align our technical approach, develop the next generation of players and win championships.”

That means that Stewart, 50, will be in charge of hiring his replacement.

Like most things with U.S. Soccer, both of these hires need to come with tempered response and not be held against the hires themselves.

Stewart was a force for the USMNT as a player and his post-playing career has been impressive, with stints as technical directors for NAC Breda and AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie before taking a similar post with the Philadelphia Union.

Markgraf’s resume is less traditional for the post. According to U.S. Soccer, her post-playing career has included acquiring two graduate degrees, working as a broadcast analyst — including with NBC Sports — and volunteered with four D-I women’s programs in the NCAA. Most intriguing, however, is how her academic research will play into her philosophy on developing the women’s program.

She holds two graduate degrees: a Master’s in Kinesiology and a Master’s in Educational Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Her research on elite athletes and the influence of Grit, a psychological metric predictive of success in elite domains, was the first of its kind and was published, with her as the co-author with her advisor, in the top Sport Psychology Academic Journal, the Journal of American Sport Psychology.

Again, two resumes worthy of acclaim, but how far did U.S. Soccer go in the interview process. That will be the key question for president Carlos Cordeiro when he joins Stewart and Markgraf on a conference call with the media at 5 p.m. ET Monday — We’ll be on it, and update you — as the USSF has made some good resume hires for Stewart’s last post and the USMNT head coaching position, only to see the process scrutinized for only looking within the family. That’s also plagued the delayed hunt for a new CEO, which has inspired fan and employee protestation at the idea of elevating the USMNT head coach’s brother to the top of the organization.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT
1 Comment

Our first batch of Premier League player Power Rankings are here for the 2019-20 season.

It was a lot of fun to sift through the star performances across the PL during the opening weekend.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Players from Liverpool, Man City and Man United dominate our list after their big wins across the opening weekend.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Harry Maguire (Man United)
  2. Raheem Sterling (Man City)
  3. Marcus Rashford (Man United)
  4. Harry Kane (Tottenham
  5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)
  6. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)
  7. Ashley Barnes (Burnley)
  8. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man United)
  9. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
  10. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)
  11. Riyad Mahrez (Man City)
  12. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
  13. James Tarkowski (Burnley)
  14. Lewis Dunk (Brighton)
  15. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)
  16. Tom Heaton (Aston Villa)
  17. Richarlison (Everton)
  18. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
  19. Jordan Pickford (Everton)
  20. Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Liverpool issue injury update on Alisson

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool will be without star Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson until at least next month.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson has suffered a calf injury which will keep him out until until likely the end of August.

The former Roma goalkeeper injured his calf in the 4-1 win against Norwich City on Friday and was replaced by new signing Adrian.

Initially Klopp said Alisson would be out for six to eight weeks but he seems a little more optimistic now.

“[It’s] Not too cool. It’s a calf injury which takes him obviously out for a while,” Klopp said. “I don’t want to make now [an] exact prognosis on when he will be back but it will not be Wednesday for sure, so now then we have to see. It takes a while, it takes a couple weeks for sure, and we have to see. I saw already like ‘six weeks’ and stuff like this, but Ali was not a lot injured in his career so I would like to wait a little bit to see how he develops in that process now, but he is not in for the next few weeks.”

This is obviously a blow for Klopp and Liverpool.

Alisson has been sensational since his big money arrival last summer and along with Virgil Van Dijk he’s a huge reason why Liverpool are reigning European champions. He was on international duty with Brazil this summer as they won the Copa America and he rushed back over no preseason.

Adrian is a very good back-up option but he would not have expected to be stepping in this quickly after he arrived to replace the outgoing Simon Mignolet last week.

Second-choice goalkeepers earn their keep in situations like this.

Russian referee insulted over stadium PA system

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 12, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MOSCOW (AP) Russian soccer club Akhmat Grozny is facing punishment after its stadium’s public address system was used to insult the referee during a game – not for the first time.

Shortly after referee Alexei Sukhoi sent off Akhmat striker Ablaye Mbengue in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Spartak Moscow, a shout came over the PA system calling the referee by a Russian expletive. Many in the crowd cheered.

Club CEO Akhmed Aidamirov told Sport Express newspaper on Monday that a stadium employee had been fired for shouting into the PA system’s microphone.

When the club played Rubin Kazan in 2013, the political leader of Russia’s Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov, used the PA system to accuse the referee of corruption. The club, then named Terek, was forced to move a home game to a neutral venue over that incident.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Pogba unsure over his future at Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 12, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Paul Pogba has cast fresh doubt over his future as a Manchester United player.

Speaking after their 4-0 demolition of Chelsea, where he grabbed two assists in the second half after yet another Jekyll and Hyde display, the 26-year-old Frenchman revealed he could still leave United this summer with the transfer window still open across Europe.

Pogba had previously admitted he was ready for a new challenge and his agent Mino Raiola reinforced that Pogba wants to leave United as Real Madrid remain interested.

“Obviously there have been things said but only time will tell,” Pogba said. “This question mark remains. However, as I said, I am here in Manchester. I enjoy playing with my teammates and I always want to win every game. I always give it everything. I am always good whenever I play football. It is what I love – it is my job. I give the maximum each time I am on a green pitch.”

Pogba remains a divisive figure and his display against Chelsea summed that up. In the first half he gave the ball away, was easily pushed off the ball and didn’t look too interested. In the second half he set up Marcus Rashford with a delicious ball over the top and then went on a surging run to set up Dan James for United’s fourth.

Even though the summer transfer window is shut in the Premier League, players can still leave and it seems as though Pogba’s future will be open in the air until early September.

Surely United will not sell him now as they’ll have no chance of replacing him.