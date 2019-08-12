Vela makes history in LAFC’s victory over Red Bulls (video)

The game in 200 words (or less): A new king has been crowned. Following a two-assist, one-goal performance against the New York Red Bulls, there is no Mexican-born player in league history with more goals than Carlos Vela. With 37 goals in 51 games, the 30-year-old Cancun native surpassed Erick “Cubo” Torres, who tallied 36 goals throughout five seasons. Overall, it was a special night for Vela and LAFC. Despite giving up two goals right before halftime, the Supporter’s Shield contender took control of the game in the second half, dominating the Red Bulls in practically every department except yellow cards. Bob Bradley‘s side, like Vela, are riding high.
Three moments that mattered
23′ — Harvey’s first goal in over 720 days — A bit surprising that with those abilities inside the box it took Jordan Harvey so long to score.
61′ — Vela clinches the record books — Record-breaking goal for Vela.
72′ — Segura ends it once and for all — Goal no. 1 for Eddie Segura in MLS. Assist no. 14 for Vela this season.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]