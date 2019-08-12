More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news


Without Rooney, DC United manages to outlast Galaxy (video)

By Joel SoriaAug 12, 2019, 12:11 AM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): D.C. United were without star Wayne Rooney, who recently announced he’ll be joining Derby County as a player-coach in January, but they managed to eek out three points, defeating the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 in front of a packed Audi Field. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, however, did feature in the matchup, and he was overwhelmingly occupied. The Swede posted 14 shots, setting a new MLS record for most shots in a match. When all was said and done, though, Zlatan failed to score, and the Galaxy suffered a third-straight loss. Surely, Guillermo Barros Schelotto was expecting more from new signing, Cristian Pavon. And maybe from his team’s finishing, too.

Three moments that mattered

28′ — Arriola as cool and composed as ever before —

Rooney-less, someone needed to step up for United. Arriola proved to be that someone early on with a simple, delicate finish.

48′ — Alvarez levels things out  —

What Zlatan and Pavon failed to do, Alvarez did: score. It was a well-placed ball, too.

73′ — Rodriguez saves the day for the Red-and-Black  —

The set of saves from David Bingham are a highlight in and of itself. Rodriguez’s finish, though, makes the sequence makes it all that much better, and earned D.C. United three points at home.

Vela makes history in LAFC’s victory over Red Bulls (video)


By Joel SoriaAug 12, 2019, 1:11 AM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less):  A new king has been crowned. Following a two-assist, one-goal performance against the New York Red Bulls, there is no Mexican-born player in league history with more goals than Carlos Vela. With 37 goals in 51 games, the 30-year-old Cancun native surpassed Erick “Cubo” Torres, who tallied 36 goals throughout five seasons. Overall, it was a special night for Vela and LAFC. Despite giving up two goals right before halftime, the Supporter’s Shield contender took control of the game in the second half, dominating the Red Bulls in practically every department except yellow cards. Bob Bradley‘s side, like Vela, are riding high.

Three moments that mattered

23′ — Harvey’s first goal in over 720 days  — A bit surprising that with those abilities inside the box it took Jordan Harvey so long to score.

61′ — Vela clinches the record books —  Record-breaking goal for Vela.

72′ — Segura ends it once and for all — Goal no. 1 for Eddie Segura in MLS. Assist no. 14 for Vela this season.

Match between the Courage and the Thorns draws record crowd


Associated PressAug 12, 2019, 12:25 AM EDT
A National Women’s Soccer League record 25,218 fans watched the Portland Thorns beat the North Carolina Courage 2-1 at Providence Park on Sunday.

The game featured numerous stars from the U.S. national team that won the Women’s World Cup this summer in France. Among them was Crystal Dunn, who scored in the fourth minute to put the Courage on top early. The Thorns evened it on a North Carolina own goal in the 56th minute and went ahead on another in the 82nd.

The game was a rematch of last season’s NWSL championship, which the Courage won 3-0

The NWSL is in its seventh season. The previous league record crowd was 23,403, set at a match between the Orlando Pride and Houston Dash in 2016.

The attendance record for a women’s club league match was 34,148, set at the inaugural game of the now-defunct WUSA between the Bay Area CyberRays and Washington Freedom at RFK Stadium.

Real Salt Lake dismisses head coach Mike Petke


By Joel SoriaAug 11, 2019, 11:51 PM EDT
Mike Petke is no longer in charge of Real Salt Lake, the team announced on Sunday.

Freddy Juarez, the team’s assistant coach, will take over as the interim head coach for the remaining ten games. Petke was set to return from a two-week suspension on Monday.

The cub issued the following statement regarding the news:

“At Real Salt Lake, we have the privilege to represent our great community and fans here locally and on a national and global basis.  We hold all of our coaches, players, executives and staff to the highest standards of professionalism. As an organization, it is vital that everyone, particularly our leadership, reflects and embodies our core values and the values of our community, treating all people with respect, civility and professionalism. Moreover, throughout our 15-year history, we have championed diversity, acceptance and inclusion throughout our organization, our stadiums and our community.  This is a responsibility that we take very seriously.

“On Tuesday, July 30, after an investigation and in conjunction with Major League Soccer, the club levied the steepest sanctions ever imposed on an MLS coach when we suspended Mike Petke without pay for two weeks in addition to his three-match suspension in MLS and $25,000 fine. After further deliberations and a series of constructive discussions internally and with various members of our community, we have concluded, pursuant to his employment agreement, to immediately terminate Mike Petke’s employment.”

The decision to terminate Petke’s contract comes weeks after the 43-year-old’s altercation with referees following RSL’s 1-0 loss to Club America on July 24 in the Leagues Cup, which initially earned him a red card. Shortly after, MLS opened an investigation on the incident. According to multiple reports, Petke was ultimately suspended for shouting homophobic slurs at the officials.

Hired in 2017, Petke went 39-36-16 across all league competition. In 2018, RSL qualified for the playoffs, losing to LAFC in the first round.

Sixth in the Western Conference with 37 points, RSL has yet to lose under Juarez, drawing once and winning its last two.

Elliott’s header enough to edge Union past Dynamo (video)


By Joel SoriaAug 11, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): The Philadelphia Union are now unbeaten at home in their last five games and top the Eastern Conference table once again. It couldn’t have been done with Jack Elliott, however, who delivered a late header to seal the tree point for the Union. On the other hand, the Houston Dynamo have lost four straight (five, if you count the Leagues Cup), despite brining on proven goal-scorer Cristian Ramirez from LAFC before the transfer deadline. Wilmer Cabrera must find solutions fast before Houston’s season slips away.

Three moments that mattered

18′ — Przybylko, Union draw first blood —

He might not be talked about all that much, but Kacper Przybylko is, quietly, having a stellar season, scoring 10 times and assisting once in 18 games played this season.

As expected, he happens to have great chemistry with his teammates, too.

42′ — Ramirez scores in his Dynamo debut —

Sure, the Dynamo walked away empty handed Sunday night, but Christian Ramirez had a near-perfect debut, scoring from a DaMarcus Beasley assist.

Beasley is set to retire at the end of the season after a successful, 20-year career. But Houston still have plenty of games to play, and it’s not going to hurt to see these two linkup some more.

78′ — Elliott saves the Union from dropping two, valuable points —

With a chance to surpass Atlanta United as first in the East, it was Elliott to the rescue. The 23-year-old relied on some determination and luck, but he got the ball in the back of the net.

If the goal makes you the best in your conference, does it really matter? Nope, a goal is a goal.