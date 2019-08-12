Without Rooney, DC United manages to outlast Galaxy (video)

The game in 200 words (or less): D.C. United were without star Wayne Rooney, who recently announced he’ll be joining Derby County as a player-coach in January, but they managed to eek out three points, defeating the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 in front of a packed Audi Field. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, however, did feature in the matchup, and he was overwhelmingly occupied. The Swede posted 14 shots, setting a new MLS record for most shots in a match. When all was said and done, though, Zlatan failed to score, and the Galaxy suffered a third-straight loss. Surely, Guillermo Barros Schelotto was expecting more from new signing, Cristian Pavon. And maybe from his team’s finishing, too.
Three moments that mattered
28′ — Arriola as cool and composed as ever before —
Rooney-less, someone needed to step up for United. Arriola proved to be that someone early on with a simple, delicate finish.
48′ — Alvarez levels things out —
What Zlatan and Pavon failed to do, Alvarez did: score. It was a well-placed ball, too.
73′ — Rodriguez saves the day for the Red-and-Black —
The set of saves from David Bingham are a highlight in and of itself. Rodriguez’s finish, though, makes the sequence makes it all that much better, and earned D.C. United three points at home.
