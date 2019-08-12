Without Rooney, DC United manages to outlast Galaxy (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The game in 200 words (or less): D.C. United were without star Wayne Rooney, who recently announced he’ll be joining Derby County as a player-coach in January, but they managed to eek out three points, defeating the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 in front of a packed Audi Field. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, however, did feature in the matchup, and he was overwhelmingly occupied. The Swede posted 14 shots, setting a new MLS record for most shots in a match. When all was said and done, though, Zlatan failed to score, and the Galaxy suffered a third-straight loss. Surely, Guillermo Barros Schelotto was expecting more from new signing, Cristian Pavon. And maybe from his team’s finishing, too.

Three moments that mattered

28′ — Arriola as cool and composed as ever before —

Rooney-less, someone needed to step up for United. Arriola proved to be that someone early on with a simple, delicate finish.

48′ — Alvarez levels things out —

What Zlatan and Pavon failed to do, Alvarez did: score. It was a well-placed ball, too.

All tied up! Favio Álvarez levels it early in the second half for the @LAGalaxy. #DCvLA pic.twitter.com/zaYVhkXhD0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 12, 2019

73′ — Rodriguez saves the day for the Red-and-Black —

The set of saves from David Bingham are a highlight in and of itself. Rodriguez’s finish, though, makes the sequence makes it all that much better, and earned D.C. United three points at home.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]

Follow @SoriaJoelFutbol