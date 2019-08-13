Bayern seals loan move for Ivan Perisic

Bayern Munich announced Tuesday morning the signing of Inter winger Ivan Perisic on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy next summer.
The German club had been pushing hard for a winger this summer after the dual retirement of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben. They were heavily linked to Manchester City winger Leroy Sane for much of the summer, with an increase in sincerity over the past few weeks, but the German international tore knee ligaments in the Community Shield, ruining any potential deal.
That led Bayern to the doorstep of Perisic, bringing on the 30-year-old winger who was a critical component of the Croatian side that reached the 2018 World Cup final. Perisic was a regular for Inter all four years in Italy, making at least 34 league starts in every season at the club. Last season he scored eight goals in Serie A action, but his assist numbers were down, feeding a teammate just four times after recording 11 assists each of the last two seasons.
Perisic is familiar with the Bundesliga, having spent two and a half years at each of Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg, moving between the two in January 2013. The Bayern winger ranks still remain incredibly thin, as Perisic will compete with Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, and Alphonso Davies for time on the flanks.
“I’m very glad to be back in Germany,” Perisic said in the official club release. “Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in Europe. “We want to go on the attack, not only in the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup, but also in the Champions League.”
The 30-year-old arrives at Bayern having played in the Champions League just once since leaving Dortmund, with Inter bowing out of the competition in the group stage this past campaign. Still, with 82 caps for Croatia and 23 international goals, Perisic is a seasoned veteran at the highest stage.
We here at ProSoccerTalk are trying to put a new spin on our weekly Premier League power rankings this season, and we’ve got a few weeks to figure out the best way to track the most powerful teams in the world’s top league.
20. Watford — Many were tipping Watford for bigger things after a very decent 2018-19, and those opinions were rewarded by conceding three goals at home to a club that scored 16 away goals last season. Shoulder shrug emoji? Last season’s final power ranking: 11
Opening Day: Lost 3-0 v. Brighton and Hove Albion
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Everton
19. Southampton — Maybe Burnley’s Erik Pieters and Ashley Barnes traded bodies with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino, but Saints need to be better than a 3-0 opening day loss to Burnley. Last season’s final power ranking: 15
Opening Day: Lost 3-0 at Burnley
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Liverpool
18. West Ham United — Not many teams can make Issa Diop look like an episode of “my very first time as a professional.” Ain’t too many teams like Man City. Last season’s final power ranking: 10
Opening Day: Lost 5-0 v. Man City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Brighton and Hove Albion
17. Norwich City — Let’s be real: The 4-1 loss to Liverpool could’ve been 6-4. The Canaries created plenty of chances. Last season’s final power ranking: N/A (Championship)
Opening Day: Lost 4-1 at Liverpool
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Newcastle United
16. Newcastle United — Arsenal did the St. James’ Park faithful a solid by keeping Lacazette, Pepe, and David Luiz on the bench. Last season’s final power ranking: 13
Opening Day: Lost 1-0 v. Arsenal
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Norwich City
15. Bournemouth — Eddie Howe‘s teams are usually a bit more savvy against the lower lights of the league. Last season’s final power ranking: 14
Opening Day: Drew 1-1 v. Sheffield United
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Aston Villa
14. Crystal Palace — Could’ve use WilfriedZaha in the Starting XI, and how Roy Hodgson settles the Ivorian will go a long way towards its season fate. Last season’s final power ranking: 12
Opening Day: Drew 0-0 v. Everton
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Sheffield United
13. Sheffield United — 33-year-old Billy “Mr. Sheffield United” Sharp getting his first Premier League goal to draw the Blades’ first PL match in years was my favorite moment of the weekend. Last season’s final power ranking: N/A (Championship)
Opening Day: Drew 1-1 at Bournemouth
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Crystal Palace
12. Chelsea — Frank Lampard is right in that the Blues were better than a 4-0, but he’s also wrong in ignoring Jose Mourinho’s overall point; The young lineup to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Opening Day was as naive as the players in it, even if Mason Mount was a nice surprise. Last season’s final power ranking: 4
Opening Day: Lost 4-0 at Man Utd
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Leicester
11. Everton — A second-successive season opening red card at Palace. The 0-0 result is respectable, but not great if you want to be a Top Six side. Last season’s final power ranking: 5 Opening Day: Drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Watford
10. Leicester City — Controlled play but really should’ve been able to get it over the line against a Wolves team who was in Armenia a few days earlier. Last season’s final power ranking: 8 Opening Day: Drew 0-0 v. Wolves Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Chelsea
9. Wolves — To get a point at Leicester despite playing Thursday in Armenia is solid. Last season’s final power ranking: 6 Opening Day: Drew 0-0 at Leicester City Up next: 3 p.m. ET Monday v. Man Utd
8. Aston Villa — Showed discipline under siege. Last season’s final power ranking: N/A (Championship) Opening Day: Lost 3-1 at Spurs Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth
7. Arsenal — The problems Arsenal had winning the ball versus Joelinton, a promising player and big signing, makes you wonder what will happen against Roberto Firmino and Harry Kane. Last season’s final power ranking: 7 Opening Day: Won 1-0 at Newcastle Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Burnley
6. Burnley — We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: We have too often bet against Sean Dyche, who like his Clarets is tactically smart and physically terrifying. Last season’s final power ranking: 16 Opening Day: Won 3-0 v. Southampton Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Arsenal
5. Brighton and Hove Albion — Raise your hand if you saw the Seagulls going on the road and professionally out-maneuvering Watford at nearly every turn. Put your hand down. Dishonesty isn’t cool. Last season’s final power ranking: 17 Opening Day: Won 3-0 at Watford Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. West Ham
4. Liverpool — Mohamed Salah was wonderful and Fabinho a treat, but you’d be naive to gloss over another shaky defensive performance after a summer of rough ones. Last season’s final power ranking: 2 Opening Day: Won 4-1 v. Norwich City Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Newcastle United
3. Tottenham Hotspur — Thoroughly dominated Aston Villa and, most important, found its way through the packed in back. Last season’s final power ranking: 3 Opening Day: Won 3-1 v. Aston Villa Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Man City
2. Manchester United — Spare a thought for David De Gea, whose first half allowed for the Red Devils’ standout final half hour. Last season’s final power ranking: 9 Opening Day: Won 4-0 v. Chelsea Up next: 3 p.m. ET Monday at Wolves
Manchester City — Raheem Sterling is unfair, and City hasn’t even really worked Joao Cancelo into the mix. And Bernardo Silva was injured. Last season’s final power ranking: 1 Opening Day: Won 5-0 at West Ham Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Spurs
“He’d seen one of the boys had hurt himself and he had the decency to drive back into the close to check that he was okay. No-one could believe it. Everyone was gobsmacked. Mo asked if the boys were all right and gave them a big hug which was what they both needed. They were made up and Louis forgot all about being injured.”
It’s the little gestures sometimes, isn’t it?
@MoSalah thank you for coming back to check on my boys after Louis KO’d himself trying to get a wave! He loves you so much and the pain went away instantly when you came to give them a hug. A nose reset worth well worth it he said. You are a top man and a true gent! #EgyptianKingpic.twitter.com/wrmHc4vxB9
Cottbus goalkeeper Lennart Moser was the team’s busiest player, earning the man of the match award. The 19-year-old deflected Robert Lewandowski’s shot onto the crossbar in the 14th minute but couldn’t prevent the Poland striker from breaking the deadlock on a rebound in the 32nd.
“We have to be more precise with the last pass in the final third,” Bayern coach Niko Kovac said.
The visitors had to wait until the 65th for the second goal, a fierce strike from distance from Coman after he cut inside from the left.
Substitute Leon Goretzka sealed the result in the 85th, with the ball taking a slight deflection from Lewandowski before going in.
Kovac took the opportunity to bring on record signing Lucas Hernandez for his Bayern debut in the 89th.
Earlier, 10-man Wolfsburg needed extra time to beat third-division Hallescher FC 5-3. Stuttgart won 1-0 at third-division Hansa Rostock, while Karlsruher SC defeated second-division rival Hannover 2-0.
Gloster, 19, joins fellow American youth national teamer Richie Ledesma and also proffers plenty of shade to the clubs back home. From PSV.nl:
“I have chosen to continue my career in Europe because the clubs give more opportunities to the younger players, whereas in the USA they look for experienced and physically strong players. Age is not an issue in Europe. When you are a good player, it does not matter how young you are.”
Gloster debuted in USL at age 16 for the New York Red Bulls II and headed to Hannover in 2018.
He played 16 teams for Hannover 96’s second team, recording three assists and raising his profile at the U-20 World Cup. He played five times for the U-20s on the opposite side of Sergino Dest, who is oddly enough a right back at Ajax.