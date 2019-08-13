FIFA fine Man City for improper youth registration

Manchester City has accepted a fine of nearly $380,000 from FIFA for breaking a FIFA statute meant to protect minors from being signed by clubs outside of their home countries.

FIFA announced the fine on Tuesday, noting in a statement that Man City admitted fault in the matter, and it appears that Man City isn’t going to be appealing the ruling. Unlike Premier League rivals Chelsea or Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, Manchester City isn’t going to face a transfer ban for their actions.

According to the BBC, FIFA learned of the issue when two Under-18 players, one from Sierra Leone and one from Ghana, told a newspaper in Denmark that they had completed transfers to Manchester City and played in friendly matches.

“The club accepts responsibility for the breaches which arose as a result of misinterpretation of the regulations in question,” Man City said in a statement, via the BBC.

It’s not the first time that Man City has been under investigation for alleged unethical financial and transfer behavior. The Premier League banned Man City from signing academy players and fined them around $362,000 for issues with registering young players. In addition, Man City is currently under investigation by UEFA for potential Financial Fair Play issues.

But at the same time, Man City will gladly take a fine, which is a slap on the wrist, especially if it just involved trialists potentially just taking part in friendly matches, and it won’t affect the club recruiting stars to its academy moving forward, just as long as it’s all above board.