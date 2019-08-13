League Cup Rewind: Huddersfield Town knocked out

Huddersfield Town FC learned the hard way on Tuesday how cruel the drop out of the Premier League can be.
Even with parachute payments, Huddersfield’s slashed budget and new-look squad came back to haunt it, as League One club Lincoln City secured a memorable 1-0 win over Huddersfield in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
Harry Anderson scored the game-winning goal in the 55th minute, heading home off a cross from Harry Toffolo.
With the win, Lincoln City advances to the second round, where the club was drawn with Premier League side Everton FC.
Below are the scores from the first round, and the draw for the second round.
Tuesday’s First Round Scores
Tranmere Rovers 0 – 3 Hull City
Grimsby Town 1 – 0 Doncaster Rovers
Wigan Athletic 0 – 1 Stoke City
Port Vale 1 – 2 Burton Albion
Nottingham Forest 1 – 0 Fleetwood Town
Bradford City 0 – 4 Preston North End
Blackpool 2 – 2 (Macclesfield advances on penalty kicks) Macclesfield Town
Blackburn Rovers 3 – 2 Oldham Athletic
Mansfield Town 2 – 2 P Morecambe
Charlton Athletic 0 – 0 P Forest Green Rovers
Colchester United 3 – 0 Swindon Town
AFC Wimbledon 2 – 2 P Milton Keynes Dons
Oxford United 1 – 0 Peterborough United
Queens Park Rangers P 3 – 3 Bristol City
Plymouth Argyle 2 – 0 Leyton Orient
Wycombe Wanderers 1 – 1 P Reading
Gillingham 2 – 2 P Newport County
Stevenage 1 – 2 Southend United
Luton Town 3 – 1 Ipswich Town
Walsall 2 – 3 Crawley Town
Bristol Rovers 3 – 0 Cheltenham Town
Brentford 1 – 1 P Cambridge United
Coventry City 4 – 1 Exeter City
Swansea City 3 – 1 Northampton Town
Accrington Stanley 1 – 3 Sunderland
Scunthorpe United 0 – 1 Derby County
Rochdale 5 – 2 Bolton Wanderers
Middlesbrough 2 – 2 P Crewe Alexandra
Shrewsbury Town 0 – 4 Rotherham United
Sheffield Wednesday Postponed Bury
Salford City 0 – 3 Leeds United
Barnsley 0 – 3 Carlisle United
West Bromwich Albion 1 – 2 Millwall
Second Round Draw