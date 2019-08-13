Liverpool and Chelsea battle in UEFA Super Cup

The Premier League takes a stranglehold of the latest UEFA competition as Champions League winners Liverpool meet Europa League title holders Chelsea in the Super Cup on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET.
The matchup is the first between two Premier League clubs in the Super Cup, and represents the first time since 2013 that a Spanish side will not be competing.
The two clubs come into the matchup on very different ends of the spectrum. Liverpool obliterated Norwich City 4-1 in its Premier League opener, looking to kickstart a league campaign they hope will see them end up on top of Manchester City in the title race. Chelsea, meanwhile, was hammered 4-0 by Manchester United in Frank Lampard‘s competitive debut over the weekend, although Blues fans will be encouraged by the bright moments in the match as Chelsea struck the post twice and were only beaten against the run of play.
While history will see the first English Super Cup winner, they will also witness the first female referee in a major UEFA final as French official Stephanie Frappart will take charge of the match.
Liverpool has some key missing parts as goalkeeper Alisson who is out with a calf injury suffered in the Norwich win. They are also without defender Dejan Lovren who is officially ill, although his absence is due to his reported upcoming move to Roma. Jurgen Klopp will also have to decide whether to start Sadio Mane, who made the bench against Norwich City after en extended summer participating in the Africa Cup of Nations. European hero Divock Origi started in his place over the weekend, and he could be in contention to contribute to another European success.
The Blues, meanwhile, are hoping to have a key contributor back to full participation as N’Golo Kante could start after he was on the bench for the Manchester United loss. Kante’s ability to break up counter-attacks was sorely missed against the Red Devils, and while he could return to full fitness for the match, Lampard may also look to ease his star midfielder back in with a Premier League game against Leicester City coming up on Sunday. Antonio Rudiger is still injured, and Christian Pulisic could get a chance to start his first competitive match in Blue.
According to a report by journalist Graeme Bailey, Tottenham has seen another contract offer rejected by attacker Christian Eriksen, and with the European transfer deadline approaching, they fear growing interest from abroad.
Bailey’s report states that Spurs’ offer has been in the works “for weeks” and that while Eriksen has turned it down, it remains on the table should he change his mind. The offer is reportedly enough to make Eriksen the highest paid player at the club, passing Harry Kane, but the club has yet been unable to extend him past the expiration of his current contract next summer.
The English window has passed, and the report states that Manchester United pressed for a move before the deadline but Eriksen wished to leave the Premier League.
Bailey states that La Liga clubs are the most interested, and while Real Madrid could look to Eriksen to counter Barcelona’s rumored approach for Neymar, Atletico Madrid has the biggest financial power following Antoine Griezmann’s big-money sale to Barca. Atleti’s attacking ranks are loaded, but Eriksen would give them even more firepower behind Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix, Thomas Lemar, and the incoming Kieran Trippier down the flank.
While Eriksen could still stay should no offers come in, but it would seem the club may have no option but to sell.
According to multiple reports, including The Times, the keepers of the laws of the game are gearing up to reconsider VAR’s role in reviewing offside decisions to avoid hairpin decisions.
As currently implemented, VAR can overturn all incorrect offside decisions, using the VAR official to set the frame of reference when the pass is delivered, and Hawkeye technology determines the status of the decision.
The Times report states that the International Football Association Board (IFAB) will consider expanding the “clear and obvious” mantra to include VAR decisions, leaving only blatantly incorrect decisions to review and allowing tight decisions to the on-field ruling.
Recently, some incredibly tight decisions have been overturned by VAR to rule out goals, leading critics to claim the millimeter margins are not within the spirit of the rule. Most notably, Gabriel Jesus had a goal ruled out in Manchester City’s season-opening win over West Ham for a marginal decision that saw the on-field official keep his flag down only to be overturned by VAR as Hawkeye showed his shoulder offside by inches. There were also several similar moments during the Women’s World Cup this summer, which prompted Chairman of FIFA’s Refereeing Committee Pierluigi Collina to compare offside decisions to goal line technology, with both review systems based on black & white outcomes and no margin for debate.
Still, the decisions are by rule correct and proponents of VAR state that the rule must be supported by available technology to the best of our ability. Instead of amending the offside rule to fit a new age that features pinpoint technology, IFAB has reportedly decided to scale back VAR.
No final decision has been made on changing VAR’s usage yet, and should that step be taken it would be decided in March and implemented into the laws of the game next summer per IFAB’s typical timeline for rule changes.
According to a report by ESPN correspondent Melissa Reddy, Liverpool is in talks to sell defender Dejan Lovren to Serie A side Roma.
The club confirmed its 23-man squad for the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea on Tuesday morning, and the 30-year-old Croatian was not among the group. The official release claims that Lovren is ill, but the ESPN report states the absence is due to an impending deal.
The report states that Roma is interested in a deal for around $18 million and that “positive negotiations” are under way. The club reportedly expects to recoup the entire $24 million fee paid to acquire Lovren from Southampton five years ago thanks to add-ons. His contract expires in the summer of 2021, having signed an extension in April of 2017.
Lovren saw his playing time sharply decline last season due to a combination of injury troubles and poor form, falling behind Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for a starting place alongside Virgil Van Dijk. Still, Lovren has been generally a regular in the squad since joining n the summer of 2014, making 170 total appearances for the club in his four seasons.
A potential sale of Lovren nonetheless would be surprising in the sense that Liverpool is somewhat thin in central defense, and the club has only brought on 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg in that position this summer. With just van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, and van den Berg on the books, offloading Lovren after the transfer deadline would leave the defending Champions League title winners vulnerable in a position they faced an injury crisis just last year. Van de Berg is reportedly highly thought of at Anfield and the club could be clearing a path for the Dutch youngster, while Fabinho deputized at center-back out of necessity last season and could be an option again if needed.
Bayern Munich announced Tuesday morning the signing of Inter winger Ivan Perisic on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy next summer.
The German club had been pushing hard for a winger this summer after the dual retirement of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben. They were heavily linked to Manchester City winger Leroy Sane for much of the summer, with an increase in sincerity over the past few weeks, but the German international tore knee ligaments in the Community Shield, ruining any potential deal.
That led Bayern to the doorstep of Perisic, bringing on the 30-year-old winger who was a critical component of the Croatian side that reached the 2018 World Cup final. Perisic was a regular for Inter all four years in Italy, making at least 34 league starts in every season at the club. Last season he scored eight goals in Serie A action, but his assist numbers were down, feeding a teammate just four times after recording 11 assists each of the last two seasons.
Perisic is familiar with the Bundesliga, having spent two and a half years at each of Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg, moving between the two in January 2013. The Bayern winger ranks still remain incredibly thin, as Perisic will compete with Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, and Alphonso Davies for time on the flanks.
“I’m very glad to be back in Germany,” Perisic said in the official club release. “Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in Europe. “We want to go on the attack, not only in the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup, but also in the Champions League.”
The 30-year-old arrives at Bayern having played in the Champions League just once since leaving Dortmund, with Inter bowing out of the competition in the group stage this past campaign. Still, with 82 caps for Croatia and 23 international goals, Perisic is a seasoned veteran at the highest stage.