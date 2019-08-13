More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Orange County SC signs 14-year-old to pro deal

By Daniel KarellAug 13, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT
Freddy Adu no longer holds the distinction, or pressure, of being the youngest signing in American soccer history.

That’s because on Monday, USL side Orange County SC signed 14-year-old Francis Jacobs to a professional contract. Jacobs, according to a press release from the club, had interest “from multiple European clubs,” but turned down a move abroad to stay close to home in Southern California. Per USL, Jacobs is eligible to play matches through the rest of the season. It’s unclear whether this type of contract allows Jacobs to keep his NCAA eligibility, should he potentially need to develop in college down the road.

“Francis is a special Orange County talent and has shown a maturity on the field way beyond his years,” Orange County SC general manager Oliver Wyss said in a statement. “He is the perfect model of player to develop in our pathway to professional program that we have established here in Orange County. The entire organization is committed to providing him with guidance, training and support as he begins the first step in what we believe will be a long professional soccer career. Our training environment will allow him to learn every day from our experienced technical staff and play alongside top pro players, some of which have played on the highest international level in Mexico and Europe. Francis has a bright future ahead and we are proud to have him and his family as part of Orange County SC.”

Jacobs, though still young, has been called up by the U.S. Soccer to take part in training camps with the U.S. Under-14 Boys National Team. He’s been described as a midfielder, but of course, at that age, he can end up playing anywhere.

Hopefully for Jacobs, this isn’t too much too soon. As Freddy Adu has learned over the course of his career, he bought into his own hype and didn’t work hard enough in training, or work hard enough for his teammates. He was capable of a moment of brilliance, but too often it was nowhere to be found.

For Jacobs however, this could be a chance to take his game to a new level. Playing with and against professionals each week calls for a player’s best, and hopefully over time, as he matures into an adult, he can rise to the challenge.

This isn’t a totally unprecedented move for the USL club. One of Orange County SC’s goalkeepers, 17-year-old Aaron Cervantes, signed ahead of last season and now has become the No. 1 for the team in July. He’s started each of his team’s last five games, helping keep two clean sheets.

Frank de Boer calls equal pay at international level ‘ridiculous’

By Kyle BonnAug 13, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT
The Atlanta United manager has given his frank opinion on the US Women’s National Team’s fight for equal pay.

In an interview with The Guardian, Frank De Boer called the concept of equal pay between men’s and women’s teams “ridiculous,” saying that women don’t deserve to be paid the same as men because they don’t “deserve” it based on viewership.

“I think for me, it’s ridiculous,” De Boer said in the interview. “It’s the same like tennis. If there are watching, for the World Cup final, 500 million people or something like that, and 100 million for a women’s final, that’s a difference. So it’s not the same. And of course they have to be paid what they deserve and not less, just what they really deserve. If it’s just as popular as the men, they will get it, because the income and the advertising will go into that. But it’s not like that, so why do they have to earn the same? I think it’s ridiculous. I don’t understand that.”

In the United States, the women sued the national association in March for gender discrimination due to pay and investment differentials. De Boer says that while equal pay should exist throughout society, women should make the same only when – according to him – it’s earned.

“I think it started because a woman [was] getting underpaid, especially at [managerial] positions,” he said. “They have to earn the same as a man. I think if you have a manager position for a bank or something, you have to earn the same what the men did because it’s not physically, just only here [points to head], so why do you have to earn less, because you’re doing the same job as a man? I think that’s also dropped a little bit into the sports world, like tennis and soccer. But I think that’s still different.”

In de Boer’s home country of the Netherlands, where the women reached the final of the Women’s World Cup this past summer, the national association agreed to a new contract where the women will receive yearly raises for the next five years until their pay reaches the same level as the men.

In the U.S., the Women’s World Cup final featuring the USWNT drew 22% more viewers than the 2018 World Cup final between France and Croatia. The WWC final was the most-watched soccer match in the country since the 2015 Women’s World Cup final. Women on the U.S. National Team could earn a maximum of about $261,000, while a male player on the World Cup squad can earn about $1,115,000.

Liverpool, Chelsea battle in UEFA Super Cup

By Kyle BonnAug 13, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT
The Premier League takes a stranglehold of the latest UEFA competition as Champions League winners Liverpool meet Europa League title holders Chelsea in the Super Cup on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The matchup is the first between two Premier League clubs in the Super Cup, and represents the first time since 2013 that a Spanish side will not be competing.

The two clubs come into the matchup on very different ends of the spectrum. Liverpool obliterated Norwich City 4-1 in its Premier League opener, looking to kickstart a league campaign they hope will see them end up on top of Manchester City in the title race. Chelsea, meanwhile, was hammered 4-0 by Manchester United in Frank Lampard‘s competitive debut over the weekend, although Blues fans will be encouraged by the bright moments in the match as Chelsea struck the post twice and were only beaten against the run of play.

While history will see the first English Super Cup winner, they will also witness the first female referee in a major UEFA final as French official Stephanie Frappart will take charge of the match.

Liverpool has some key missing parts as goalkeeper Alisson who is out with a calf injury suffered in the Norwich win. They are also without defender Dejan Lovren who is officially ill, although his absence is due to his reported upcoming move to Roma. Jurgen Klopp will also have to decide whether to start Sadio Mane, who made the bench against Norwich City after en extended summer participating in the Africa Cup of Nations. European hero Divock Origi started in his place over the weekend, and he could be in contention to contribute to another European success.

The Blues, meanwhile, are hoping to have a key contributor back to full participation as N’Golo Kante could start after he was on the bench for the Manchester United loss. Kante’s ability to break up counter-attacks was sorely missed against the Red Devils, and while he could return to full fitness for the match, Lampard may also look to ease his star midfielder back in with a Premier League game against Leicester City coming up on Sunday. Antonio Rudiger is still injured, and Christian Pulisic could get a chance to start his first competitive match in Blue.

Report: Eriksen turns down another contract offer from Spurs

By Kyle BonnAug 13, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
According to a report by journalist Graeme Bailey, Tottenham has seen another contract offer rejected by attacker Christian Eriksen, and with the European transfer deadline approaching, they fear growing interest from abroad.

Bailey’s report states that Spurs’ offer has been in the works “for weeks” and that while Eriksen has turned it down, it remains on the table should he change his mind. The offer is reportedly enough to make Eriksen the highest paid player at the club, passing Harry Kane, but the club has yet been unable to extend him past the expiration of his current contract next summer.

The English window has passed, and the report states that Manchester United pressed for a move before the deadline but Eriksen wished to leave the Premier League.

Bailey states that La Liga clubs are the most interested, and while Real Madrid could look to Eriksen to counter Barcelona’s rumored approach for Neymar, Atletico Madrid has the biggest financial power following Antoine Griezmann’s big-money sale to Barca. Atleti’s attacking ranks are loaded, but Eriksen would give them even more firepower behind Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix, Thomas Lemar, and the incoming Kieran Trippier down the flank.

While Eriksen could still stay should no offers come in, but it would seem the club may have no option but to sell.

VAR application of offside to be reconsidered

By Kyle BonnAug 13, 2019, 10:46 AM EDT
According to multiple reports, including The Times, the keepers of the laws of the game are gearing up to reconsider VAR’s role in reviewing offside decisions to avoid hairpin decisions.

As currently implemented, VAR can overturn all incorrect offside decisions, using the VAR official to set the frame of reference when the pass is delivered, and Hawkeye technology determines the status of the decision.

The Times report states that the International Football Association Board (IFAB) will consider expanding the “clear and obvious” mantra to include VAR decisions, leaving only blatantly incorrect decisions to review and allowing tight decisions to the on-field ruling.

Recently, some incredibly tight decisions have been overturned by VAR to rule out goals, leading critics to claim the millimeter margins are not within the spirit of the rule. Most notably, Gabriel Jesus had a goal ruled out in Manchester City’s season-opening win over West Ham for a marginal decision that saw the on-field official keep his flag down only to be overturned by VAR as Hawkeye showed his shoulder offside by inches. There were also several similar moments during the Women’s World Cup this summer, which prompted Chairman of FIFA’s Refereeing Committee Pierluigi Collina to compare offside decisions to goal line technology, with both review systems based on black & white outcomes and no margin for debate.

Still, the decisions are by rule correct and proponents of VAR state that the rule must be supported by available technology to the best of our ability. Instead of amending the offside rule to fit a new age that features pinpoint technology, IFAB has reportedly decided to scale back VAR.

No final decision has been made on changing VAR’s usage yet, and should that step be taken it would be decided in March and implemented into the laws of the game next summer per IFAB’s typical timeline for rule changes.