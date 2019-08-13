Report: Eriksen turns down another contract offer from Spurs

Bailey’s report states that Spurs’ offer has been in the works “for weeks” and that while Eriksen has turned it down, it remains on the table should he change his mind. The offer is reportedly enough to make Eriksen the highest paid player at the club, passing Harry Kane, but the club has yet been unable to extend him past the expiration of his current contract next summer.
The English window has passed, and the report states that Manchester United pressed for a move before the deadline but Eriksen wished to leave the Premier League.
Bailey states that La Liga clubs are the most interested, and while Real Madrid could look to Eriksen to counter Barcelona’s rumored approach for Neymar, Atletico Madrid has the biggest financial power following Antoine Griezmann’s big-money sale to Barca. Atleti’s attacking ranks are loaded, but Eriksen would give them even more firepower behind Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix, Thomas Lemar, and the incoming Kieran Trippier down the flank.
While Eriksen could still stay should no offers come in, but it would seem the club may have no option but to sell.
According to multiple reports, including The Times, the keepers of the laws of the game are gearing up to reconsider VAR’s role in reviewing offside decisions to avoid hairpin decisions.
As currently implemented, VAR can overturn all incorrect offside decisions, using the VAR official to set the frame of reference when the pass is delivered, and Hawkeye technology determines the status of the decision.
The Times report states that the International Football Association Board (IFAB) will consider expanding the “clear and obvious” mantra to include VAR decisions, leaving only blatantly incorrect decisions to review and allowing tight decisions to the on-field ruling.
Recently, some incredibly tight decisions have been overturned by VAR to rule out goals, leading critics to claim the millimeter margins are not within the spirit of the rule. Most notably, Gabriel Jesus had a goal ruled out in Manchester City’s season-opening win over West Ham for a marginal decision that saw the on-field official keep his flag down only to be overturned by VAR as Hawkeye showed his shoulder offside by inches. There were also several similar moments during the Women’s World Cup this summer, which prompted Chairman of FIFA’s Refereeing Committee Pierluigi Collina to compare offside decisions to goal line technology, with both review systems based on black & white outcomes and no margin for debate.
Still, the decisions are by rule correct and proponents of VAR state that the rule must be supported by available technology to the best of our ability. Instead of amending the offside rule to fit a new age that features pinpoint technology, IFAB has reportedly decided to scale back VAR.
No final decision has been made on changing VAR’s usage yet, and should that step be taken it would be decided in March and implemented into the laws of the game next summer per IFAB’s typical timeline for rule changes.
The club confirmed its 23-man squad for the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea on Tuesday morning, and the 30-year-old Croatian was not among the group. The official release claims that Lovren is ill, but the ESPN report states the absence is due to an impending deal.
The report states that Roma is interested in a deal for around $18 million and that “positive negotiations” are under way. The club reportedly expects to recoup the entire $24 million fee paid to acquire Lovren from Southampton five years ago thanks to add-ons. His contract expires in the summer of 2021, having signed an extension in April of 2017.
Lovren saw his playing time sharply decline last season due to a combination of injury troubles and poor form, falling behind Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for a starting place alongside Virgil Van Dijk. Still, Lovren has been generally a regular in the squad since joining n the summer of 2014, making 170 total appearances for the club in his four seasons.
A potential sale of Lovren nonetheless would be surprising in the sense that Liverpool is somewhat thin in central defense, and the club has only brought on 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg in that position this summer. With just van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, and van den Berg on the books, offloading Lovren after the transfer deadline would leave the defending Champions League title winners vulnerable in a position they faced an injury crisis just last year. Van de Berg is reportedly highly thought of at Anfield and the club could be clearing a path for the Dutch youngster, while Fabinho deputized at center-back out of necessity last season and could be an option again if needed.
Bayern Munich announced Tuesday morning the signing of Inter winger Ivan Perisic on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy next summer.
The German club had been pushing hard for a winger this summer after the dual retirement of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben. They were heavily linked to Manchester City winger Leroy Sane for much of the summer, with an increase in sincerity over the past few weeks, but the German international tore knee ligaments in the Community Shield, ruining any potential deal.
That led Bayern to the doorstep of Perisic, bringing on the 30-year-old winger who was a critical component of the Croatian side that reached the 2018 World Cup final. Perisic was a regular for Inter all four years in Italy, making at least 34 league starts in every season at the club. Last season he scored eight goals in Serie A action, but his assist numbers were down, feeding a teammate just four times after recording 11 assists each of the last two seasons.
Perisic is familiar with the Bundesliga, having spent two and a half years at each of Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg, moving between the two in January 2013. The Bayern winger ranks still remain incredibly thin, as Perisic will compete with Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, and Alphonso Davies for time on the flanks.
“I’m very glad to be back in Germany,” Perisic said in the official club release. “Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in Europe. “We want to go on the attack, not only in the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup, but also in the Champions League.”
The 30-year-old arrives at Bayern having played in the Champions League just once since leaving Dortmund, with Inter bowing out of the competition in the group stage this past campaign. Still, with 82 caps for Croatia and 23 international goals, Perisic is a seasoned veteran at the highest stage.
We here at ProSoccerTalk are trying to put a new spin on our weekly Premier League power rankings this season, and we’ve got a few weeks to figure out the best way to track the most powerful teams in the world’s top league.
20. Watford — Many were tipping Watford for bigger things after a very decent 2018-19, and those opinions were rewarded by conceding three goals at home to a club that scored 16 away goals last season. Shoulder shrug emoji? Last season’s final power ranking: 11
Opening Day: Lost 3-0 v. Brighton and Hove Albion
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Everton
19. Southampton — Maybe Burnley’s Erik Pieters and Ashley Barnes traded bodies with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino, but Saints need to be better than a 3-0 opening day loss to Burnley. Last season’s final power ranking: 15
Opening Day: Lost 3-0 at Burnley
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Liverpool
18. West Ham United — Not many teams can make Issa Diop look like an episode of “my very first time as a professional.” Ain’t too many teams like Man City. Last season’s final power ranking: 10
Opening Day: Lost 5-0 v. Man City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Brighton and Hove Albion
17. Norwich City — Let’s be real: The 4-1 loss to Liverpool could’ve been 6-4. The Canaries created plenty of chances. Last season’s final power ranking: N/A (Championship)
Opening Day: Lost 4-1 at Liverpool
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Newcastle United
16. Newcastle United — Arsenal did the St. James’ Park faithful a solid by keeping Lacazette, Pepe, and David Luiz on the bench. Last season’s final power ranking: 13
Opening Day: Lost 1-0 v. Arsenal
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Norwich City
15. Bournemouth — Eddie Howe‘s teams are usually a bit more savvy against the lower lights of the league. Last season’s final power ranking: 14
Opening Day: Drew 1-1 v. Sheffield United
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Aston Villa
14. Crystal Palace — Could’ve use WilfriedZaha in the Starting XI, and how Roy Hodgson settles the Ivorian will go a long way towards its season fate. Last season’s final power ranking: 12
Opening Day: Drew 0-0 v. Everton
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Sheffield United
13. Sheffield United — 33-year-old Billy “Mr. Sheffield United” Sharp getting his first Premier League goal to draw the Blades’ first PL match in years was my favorite moment of the weekend. Last season’s final power ranking: N/A (Championship)
Opening Day: Drew 1-1 at Bournemouth
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Crystal Palace
12. Chelsea — Frank Lampard is right in that the Blues were better than a 4-0, but he’s also wrong in ignoring Jose Mourinho’s overall point; The young lineup to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Opening Day was as naive as the players in it, even if Mason Mount was a nice surprise. Last season’s final power ranking: 4
Opening Day: Lost 4-0 at Man Utd
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Leicester
11. Everton — A second-successive season opening red card at Palace. The 0-0 result is respectable, but not great if you want to be a Top Six side. Last season’s final power ranking: 5 Opening Day: Drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Watford
10. Leicester City — Controlled play but really should’ve been able to get it over the line against a Wolves team who was in Armenia a few days earlier. Last season’s final power ranking: 8 Opening Day: Drew 0-0 v. Wolves Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Chelsea
9. Wolves — To get a point at Leicester despite playing Thursday in Armenia is solid. Last season’s final power ranking: 6 Opening Day: Drew 0-0 at Leicester City Up next: 3 p.m. ET Monday v. Man Utd
8. Aston Villa — Showed discipline under siege. Last season’s final power ranking: N/A (Championship) Opening Day: Lost 3-1 at Spurs Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth
7. Arsenal — The problems Arsenal had winning the ball versus Joelinton, a promising player and big signing, makes you wonder what will happen against Roberto Firmino and Harry Kane. Last season’s final power ranking: 7 Opening Day: Won 1-0 at Newcastle Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Burnley
6. Burnley — We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: We have too often bet against Sean Dyche, who like his Clarets is tactically smart and physically terrifying. Last season’s final power ranking: 16 Opening Day: Won 3-0 v. Southampton Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Arsenal
5. Brighton and Hove Albion — Raise your hand if you saw the Seagulls going on the road and professionally out-maneuvering Watford at nearly every turn. Put your hand down. Dishonesty isn’t cool. Last season’s final power ranking: 17 Opening Day: Won 3-0 at Watford Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. West Ham
4. Liverpool — Mohamed Salah was wonderful and Fabinho a treat, but you’d be naive to gloss over another shaky defensive performance after a summer of rough ones. Last season’s final power ranking: 2 Opening Day: Won 4-1 v. Norwich City Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Newcastle United
3. Tottenham Hotspur — Thoroughly dominated Aston Villa and, most important, found its way through the packed in back. Last season’s final power ranking: 3 Opening Day: Won 3-1 v. Aston Villa Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Man City
2. Manchester United — Spare a thought for David De Gea, whose first half allowed for the Red Devils’ standout final half hour. Last season’s final power ranking: 9 Opening Day: Won 4-0 v. Chelsea Up next: 3 p.m. ET Monday at Wolves
Manchester City — Raheem Sterling is unfair, and City hasn’t even really worked Joao Cancelo into the mix. And Bernardo Silva was injured. Last season’s final power ranking: 1 Opening Day: Won 5-0 at West Ham Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Spurs