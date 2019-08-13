Report: Liverpool looking to offload Dejan Lovren

We here at ProSoccerTalk are trying to put a new spin on our weekly Premier League power rankings this season, and we’ve got a few weeks to figure out the best way to track the most powerful teams in the world’s top league.

20. Watford — Many were tipping Watford for bigger things after a very decent 2018-19, and those opinions were rewarded by conceding three goals at home to a club that scored 16 away goals last season. Shoulder shrug emoji?

Last season’s final power ranking: 11

Opening Day: Lost 3-0 v. Brighton and Hove Albion

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Everton

19. Southampton — Maybe Burnley’s Erik Pieters and Ashley Barnes traded bodies with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino, but Saints need to be better than a 3-0 opening day loss to Burnley.

Last season’s final power ranking: 15

Opening Day: Lost 3-0 at Burnley

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Liverpool

18. West Ham United — Not many teams can make Issa Diop look like an episode of “my very first time as a professional.” Ain’t too many teams like Man City.

Last season’s final power ranking: 10

Opening Day: Lost 5-0 v. Man City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Brighton and Hove Albion

17. Norwich City — Let’s be real: The 4-1 loss to Liverpool could’ve been 6-4. The Canaries created plenty of chances.

Last season’s final power ranking: N/A (Championship)

Opening Day: Lost 4-1 at Liverpool

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Newcastle United

16. Newcastle United — Arsenal did the St. James’ Park faithful a solid by keeping Lacazette, Pepe, and David Luiz on the bench.

Last season’s final power ranking: 13

Opening Day: Lost 1-0 v. Arsenal

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Norwich City

15. Bournemouth — Eddie Howe‘s teams are usually a bit more savvy against the lower lights of the league.

Last season’s final power ranking: 14

Opening Day: Drew 1-1 v. Sheffield United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Aston Villa

14. Crystal Palace — Could’ve use Wilfried Zaha in the Starting XI, and how Roy Hodgson settles the Ivorian will go a long way towards its season fate.

Last season’s final power ranking: 12

Opening Day: Drew 0-0 v. Everton

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Sheffield United

13. Sheffield United — 33-year-old Billy “Mr. Sheffield United” Sharp getting his first Premier League goal to draw the Blades’ first PL match in years was my favorite moment of the weekend.

Last season’s final power ranking: N/A (Championship)

Opening Day: Drew 1-1 at Bournemouth

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Crystal Palace

12. Chelsea — Frank Lampard is right in that the Blues were better than a 4-0, but he’s also wrong in ignoring Jose Mourinho’s overall point; The young lineup to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Opening Day was as naive as the players in it, even if Mason Mount was a nice surprise.

Last season’s final power ranking: 4

Opening Day: Lost 4-0 at Man Utd

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Leicester

11. Everton — A second-successive season opening red card at Palace. The 0-0 result is respectable, but not great if you want to be a Top Six side.

Last season’s final power ranking: 5

Opening Day: Drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Watford

10. Leicester City — Controlled play but really should’ve been able to get it over the line against a Wolves team who was in Armenia a few days earlier.

Last season’s final power ranking: 8

Opening Day: Drew 0-0 v. Wolves

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Chelsea

9. Wolves — To get a point at Leicester despite playing Thursday in Armenia is solid.

Last season’s final power ranking: 6

Opening Day: Drew 0-0 at Leicester City

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Monday v. Man Utd

8. Aston Villa — Showed discipline under siege.

Last season’s final power ranking: N/A (Championship)

Opening Day: Lost 3-1 at Spurs

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth

7. Arsenal — The problems Arsenal had winning the ball versus Joelinton, a promising player and big signing, makes you wonder what will happen against Roberto Firmino and Harry Kane.

Last season’s final power ranking: 7

Opening Day: Won 1-0 at Newcastle

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Burnley

6. Burnley — We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: We have too often bet against Sean Dyche, who like his Clarets is tactically smart and physically terrifying.

Last season’s final power ranking: 16

Opening Day: Won 3-0 v. Southampton

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Arsenal

5. Brighton and Hove Albion — Raise your hand if you saw the Seagulls going on the road and professionally out-maneuvering Watford at nearly every turn. Put your hand down. Dishonesty isn’t cool.

Last season’s final power ranking: 17

Opening Day: Won 3-0 at Watford

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. West Ham

4. Liverpool — Mohamed Salah was wonderful and Fabinho a treat, but you’d be naive to gloss over another shaky defensive performance after a summer of rough ones.

Last season’s final power ranking: 2

Opening Day: Won 4-1 v. Norwich City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Newcastle United

3. Tottenham Hotspur — Thoroughly dominated Aston Villa and, most important, found its way through the packed in back.

Last season’s final power ranking: 3

Opening Day: Won 3-1 v. Aston Villa

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Man City

2. Manchester United — Spare a thought for David De Gea, whose first half allowed for the Red Devils’ standout final half hour.

Last season’s final power ranking: 9

Opening Day: Won 4-0 v. Chelsea

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Monday at Wolves

Manchester City — Raheem Sterling is unfair, and City hasn’t even really worked Joao Cancelo into the mix. And Bernardo Silva was injured.

Last season’s final power ranking: 1

Opening Day: Won 5-0 at West Ham

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Spurs

