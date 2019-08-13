More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

UCL Wrap: Celtic shocked, Ajax advance

By Daniel KarellAug 13, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
Celtic will miss out on the UEFA Champions League group stages – and that sweet sweet television, sponsorship and ticket revenue – for the second consecutive year.

The Bhoys in Green suffered a stunning 4-3 defeat at home to CFR Cluj, coughing up a second half 3-2 (and 4-3 on aggregate) lead in the process at Celtic Park on Tuesday evening. Coming off a 1-1 draw in Romania, Celtic trailed 1-0 at halftime in Scotland thanks to a header from veteran winger Ciprian Deac.

However, in a ten minute span in the second half, Celtic appeared to turn around the tie. Neil Lennon’s side were more creative and attacked with more urgency after halftime, and it showed as James Forrest hammered home to tie the match on the night. Then, Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who’s dummy lead to the first Celtic goal, finished off a cross from new signing Hatem Abd Elhamed to send the Celtic fans into pure delirium.

Celtic and Cluj then traded goals, with Billel Omrani scoring a penalty kick before Ryan Christie’s 76th minute strike put Celtic ahead again. Unfortunately for Celtic, it was short lived. Omrani scored again in the 80th minute and George Țucudean scored on a breakaway to put Celtic away and help advance the Romanian side to the Play-Off Round.

Here’s a roundup of the rest of the UCL results across Europe.

Ajax outlast PAOK

Two penalty kick goals from Ajax captain Dusan Tadic helped the Champions League semifinalists from a year ago advance to the next round of qualifying.

Tadic scored on either side of halftime, including an 85th minute goal that helped put just enough distance as Ajax won, 3-2 over PAOK, winning 5-4 on aggregate. Diego Biseswar, born in Amsterdam and a one-time member of Ajax’s youth academy, scored a brace, including the opening goal for his side on the road.

After Tadic tied it two minutes before halftime, PAOK pushed for another, but defender Nicolas Tagliafico headed home in the 79th minute and Tadic again extended the lead six minutes later. Biseswar scored in stoppage time to give PAOK some hope, but they ran out of time.

With the win, Ajax advances to face APOEL in the next round.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League scores (aggregate scores in parenthesis): 

Qarabag 0-2 APOEL (2-3)
Rosenborg 3-1 Maribor (6-2)
Dynamo Kiev 3-3 Club Brugge (3-4)
FC Copenhagen 1-1 Red Star Belgrade (2-2, Red Star wins 7-6 on penalty kicks)
Ferencvaros 0-4 Dinamo Zagreb (1-5)
LASK 3-1 Basel (5-2)
Olympiakos 2-0 Istanbul Basaksehir (3-0)
FC Porto 2-3 Krasnodar (3-3, Krasnodar advances on away goals)

Petke releases statement after RSL dismissal

By Daniel KarellAug 13, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT
Two days after his firing from Real Salt Lake, former head coach Mike Petke has broken his silence with a statement released on social media.

Posted on his official Twitter account, Petke admitted that he lost his temper with referee John Francis Pitti after Real Salt Lake’s 1-0 defeat to Tigres UANL on July 24 and acted poorly in berating the officials. However, he also made clear that he didn’t believe his actions were his true character and he hinted at a potential lawsuit, stating he will “have the chance to discuss the club’s decision in a forum in the future.”

Petke also noted that he had signed a contract extension to stay with RSL for the future, only to lose his job days later.

According to reports from the Athletic, Petke allegedly used a Spanish word that is used as a Homophobic slur when speaking to the officials, which reportedly led to his dismissal. Many RSL fans were vocal in their opposition to Petke’s alleged language and there were reports that some of the club’s sponsors expressed issues with Petke’s actions.

The firing on Sunday ended a two-and-a-half year run for Petke in Utah. He was named head coach of RSL’s USL-club, Real Monarchs in late 2016, but just before the start of their season, he was promoted to Real Salt Lake head coach after the dismissal of then-coach Jeff Cassar in similar, expedited fashion.

Petke’s fiery passion and exuberance were on display on the sidelines and in post game press conferences during his time as RSL coach. But in terms of on-the-field success, Petke led RSL to the playoffs last year and had his team in position to make the playoffs this year, if the season ended today.

With Petke gone, assistant coach Freddy Juarez has been elevated to be the new head coach for the rest of the MLS season.

Orange County SC signs 14-year-old to pro deal

By Daniel KarellAug 13, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT
Freddy Adu no longer holds the distinction, or pressure, of being the youngest signing in American soccer history.

That’s because on Monday, USL side Orange County SC signed 14-year-old Francis Jacobs to a professional contract. Jacobs, according to a press release from the club, had interest “from multiple European clubs,” but turned down a move abroad to stay close to home in Southern California. Per USL, Jacobs is eligible to play matches through the rest of the season. It’s unclear whether this type of contract allows Jacobs to keep his NCAA eligibility, should he potentially need to develop in college down the road.

“Francis is a special Orange County talent and has shown a maturity on the field way beyond his years,” Orange County SC general manager Oliver Wyss said in a statement. “He is the perfect model of player to develop in our pathway to professional program that we have established here in Orange County. The entire organization is committed to providing him with guidance, training and support as he begins the first step in what we believe will be a long professional soccer career. Our training environment will allow him to learn every day from our experienced technical staff and play alongside top pro players, some of which have played on the highest international level in Mexico and Europe. Francis has a bright future ahead and we are proud to have him and his family as part of Orange County SC.”

Jacobs, though still young, has been called up by the U.S. Soccer to take part in training camps with the U.S. Under-14 Boys National Team. He’s been described as a midfielder, but of course, at that age, he can end up playing anywhere.

Hopefully for Jacobs, this isn’t too much too soon. As Freddy Adu has learned over the course of his career, he bought into his own hype and didn’t work hard enough in training, or work hard enough for his teammates. He was capable of a moment of brilliance, but too often it was nowhere to be found.

For Jacobs however, this could be a chance to take his game to a new level. Playing with and against professionals each week calls for a player’s best, and hopefully over time, as he matures into an adult, he can rise to the challenge.

This isn’t a totally unprecedented move for the USL club. One of Orange County SC’s goalkeepers, 17-year-old Aaron Cervantes, signed ahead of last season and now has become the No. 1 for the team in July. He’s started each of his team’s last five games, helping keep two clean sheets.

Frank de Boer calls equal pay at international level ‘ridiculous’

By Kyle BonnAug 13, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT
The Atlanta United manager has given his frank opinion on the US Women’s National Team’s fight for equal pay.

In an interview with The Guardian, Frank De Boer called the concept of equal pay between men’s and women’s teams “ridiculous,” saying that women don’t deserve to be paid the same as men because they don’t “deserve” it based on viewership.

“I think for me, it’s ridiculous,” De Boer said in the interview. “It’s the same like tennis. If there are watching, for the World Cup final, 500 million people or something like that, and 100 million for a women’s final, that’s a difference. So it’s not the same. And of course they have to be paid what they deserve and not less, just what they really deserve. If it’s just as popular as the men, they will get it, because the income and the advertising will go into that. But it’s not like that, so why do they have to earn the same? I think it’s ridiculous. I don’t understand that.”

In the United States, the women sued the national association in March for gender discrimination due to pay and investment differentials. De Boer says that while equal pay should exist throughout society, women should make the same only when – according to him – it’s earned.

“I think it started because a woman [was] getting underpaid, especially at [managerial] positions,” he said. “They have to earn the same as a man. I think if you have a manager position for a bank or something, you have to earn the same what the men did because it’s not physically, just only here [points to head], so why do you have to earn less, because you’re doing the same job as a man? I think that’s also dropped a little bit into the sports world, like tennis and soccer. But I think that’s still different.”

In de Boer’s home country of the Netherlands, where the women reached the final of the Women’s World Cup this past summer, the national association agreed to a new contract where the women will receive yearly raises for the next five years until their pay reaches the same level as the men.

In the U.S., the Women’s World Cup final featuring the USWNT drew 22% more viewers than the 2018 World Cup final between France and Croatia. The WWC final was the most-watched soccer match in the country since the 2015 Women’s World Cup final. Women on the U.S. National Team could earn a maximum of about $261,000, while a male player on the World Cup squad can earn about $1,115,000.

Liverpool, Chelsea battle in UEFA Super Cup

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 13, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT
The Premier League takes a stranglehold of the latest UEFA competition as Champions League winners Liverpool meet Europa League title holders Chelsea in the Super Cup on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The matchup is the first between two Premier League clubs in the Super Cup, and represents the first time since 2013 that a Spanish side will not be competing.

The two clubs come into the matchup on very different ends of the spectrum. Liverpool obliterated Norwich City 4-1 in its Premier League opener, looking to kickstart a league campaign they hope will see them end up on top of Manchester City in the title race. Chelsea, meanwhile, was hammered 4-0 by Manchester United in Frank Lampard‘s competitive debut over the weekend, although Blues fans will be encouraged by the bright moments in the match as Chelsea struck the post twice and were only beaten against the run of play.

While history will see the first English Super Cup winner, they will also witness the first female referee in a major UEFA final as French official Stephanie Frappart will take charge of the match.

Liverpool has some key missing parts as goalkeeper Alisson who is out with a calf injury suffered in the Norwich win. They are also without defender Dejan Lovren who is officially ill, although his absence is due to his reported upcoming move to Roma. Jurgen Klopp will also have to decide whether to start Sadio Mane, who made the bench against Norwich City after en extended summer participating in the Africa Cup of Nations. European hero Divock Origi started in his place over the weekend, and he could be in contention to contribute to another European success.

The Blues, meanwhile, are hoping to have a key contributor back to full participation as N’Golo Kante could start after he was on the bench for the Manchester United loss. Kante’s ability to break up counter-attacks was sorely missed against the Red Devils, and while he could return to full fitness for the match, Lampard may also look to ease his star midfielder back in with a Premier League game against Leicester City coming up on Sunday. Antonio Rudiger is still injured, and Christian Pulisic could get a chance to start his first competitive match in Blue.