More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Balotelli headed back to Italy after turning down move to Brazil

By Andy EdwardsAug 14, 2019, 9:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mario Balotelli is headed back to Italy, where he’ll sign with Serie A side Brescia — in the city he affectionately calls home — after three largely successful seasons in France, according to multiple reports from across Europe.

[ MORE: Man United shut door on Paul Pogba departure ]

In opting to join the newly promoted side on a reported three-year contract, the 29-year-old rejected an offer from Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo. Brescia were champions of Serie B last season, finishing a point ahead of Lecce, who were also promoted.

Balotelli was born in Palermo, but he spent much of his childhood in Brescia. He has always said that Brescia is the only place where he feels at home.

[ MORE: Frank de Boer calls equal pay at international level “ridiculous” ]

Since he last played in Italy, for AC Milan during the 2015-16 season, Balotelli scored 41 goals in Ligue 1 (33 in two and a half seasons for Nice; eight in a half-season for Marseille).

Toxicology report: Sala exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide

AP Photo/David Vincent
By Andy EdwardsAug 14, 2019, 9:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Emiliano Sala had been exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide prior to the plane crash which claimed his life on Jan. 21, 2019, according to toxicology tests.

While it is unknown exactly when the 28-year-old Argentine was exposed to carbon monoxide, the Air Accidents Investigations Branch believes that pilot David Ibbotson, who has still not been found, would have likely also been exposed.

“Toxicology tests found that the passenger had a high saturation level of COHb (the combination product of carbon monoxide and hemoglobin). It is considered likely that the pilot would also have been exposed to carbon monoxide.”

According to the tests, the levels of carbon monoxide in Sala’s blood were so high that it could have caused a seizure, unconsciousness or a heart attack, according to the BBC.

Sala, who was to be Cardiff City’s club-record signing, was returned to Argentina and laid to rest in February.

Sounders add Russell Wilson, Ciara, Macklemore to ownership group

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Associated PressAug 14, 2019, 8:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

SEATTLE (AP) The Seattle Sounders are adding Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and recording artist (and wife) Ciara, hip-hop artist Macklemore and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to the MLS club’s ownership group.

[ MORE: Frank de Boer calls equal pay at international level “ridiculous” ]

Other investors are also coming aboard while current majority owner Adrian Hanauer is increasing his investment stake in the club. Hollywood producer Joe Roth, who helped bring the MLS to Seattle, is leaving the franchise.

Wilson has been attempting to get into sports ownership. He was previously a partner in an effort to build a new basketball arena in Seattle and has also been part of the project in Portland, Oregon, to build a baseball stadium in the hopes of luring an MLB team to the city.

“When I got here in 2012, Seattle was a place that I felt I could call home forever. And obviously because of the Seahawks, and now because of the Sounders, it makes that really come to life,” Wilson said in a statement. “We’re really excited about building that winning culture. This city is a special place. The Pacific Northwest is a place we love and we get to raise our kids here and have a lot of fun while doing it.”

While the addition of Wilson and Macklemore will grab attention, other new additions to the ownership group have deep ties to Microsoft. Nadella is the most notable, but former Microsoft executive Terry Myerson and his wife, Katie, are the leaders of the new investment group.

“He quickly put together this rock star, literally and figuratively, group of owners and I had known several of them over time and met some new ones, and I guess it was humbling to know how much passion there was, how much connection there was to the club that we all have built together,” Hanauer said. “People were enthusiastic for all the right reasons.”

[ MORE: Mike Petke releases statement after RSL dismissal ]

In a lengthy post on social media, Myerson described the process of starting to bring new investors together more than a year ago. Pulling together 11 families and finalizing the purchase took longer than anyone expected.

“What motivated so many of us to come together was to make sure the Sounders were owned here in Seattle for our kids and for our community,” Myerson said.

Hanauer previously had a 35 percent stake in the franchise with Roth holding 32.5 percent, Vulcan Sports and Entertainment — headed by the late Paul Allen — holding 25 percent and actor Drew Carey holding 7.5 percent. Hanauer and Carey have upped their investment in the franchise, although Hanauer declined to specify by how much. The new owners have picked up the remainder of Roth’s investment. While the new investors are important, Hanauer made it clear the new structure didn’t immediately mean the club was flush with new money.

“The new money comes in the form of continuing to run a better and better business,” Hanauer said.

Roth spearheaded the effort that led to Seattle being awarded an MLS expansion franchise in 2007. He served as the majority owner for several years before Hanauer took over the majority share. There had been rumblings Roth was looking to sell his share of the franchise.

“When MLS gave me permission to look at the Pacific Northwest to start a soccer franchise, there was no question that Seattle was the place,” Roth said. “The last ten years watching our Sounders grow with their incredible fan support beat any hit movie I ever created.”

League Cup Rewind: Huddersfield Town knocked out

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 13, 2019, 11:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Huddersfield Town FC learned the hard way on Tuesday how cruel the drop out of the Premier League can be.

Even with parachute payments, Huddersfield’s slashed budget and new-look squad came back to haunt it, as League One club Lincoln City secured a memorable 1-0 win over Huddersfield in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Harry Anderson scored the game-winning goal in the 55th minute, heading home off a cross from Harry Toffolo.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

With the win, Lincoln City advances to the second round, where the club was drawn with Premier League side Everton FC.

Below are the scores from the first round, and the draw for the second round.

Tuesday’s First Round Scores

Tranmere Rovers 0 – 3 Hull City
Grimsby Town 1 – 0 Doncaster Rovers
Wigan Athletic  0 – 1 Stoke City
Port Vale 1 – 2 Burton Albion
Nottingham Forest 1 – 0 Fleetwood Town
Bradford City 0 – 4 Preston North End
Blackpool 2 – 2 (Macclesfield advances on penalty kicks) Macclesfield Town
Blackburn Rovers 3 – 2 Oldham Athletic
Mansfield Town 2 – 2 P Morecambe
Charlton Athletic 0 – 0 P Forest Green Rovers
Colchester United 3 – 0 Swindon Town
AFC Wimbledon 2 – 2 P Milton Keynes Dons
Oxford United 1 – 0 Peterborough United
Queens Park Rangers P 3 – 3 Bristol City
Plymouth Argyle 2 – 0 Leyton Orient
Wycombe Wanderers 1 – 1 P Reading
Gillingham 2 – 2 P Newport County
Stevenage 1 – 2 Southend United
Luton Town 3 – 1 Ipswich Town
Walsall 2 – 3 Crawley Town
Bristol Rovers 3 – 0 Cheltenham Town
Brentford 1 – 1 P Cambridge United
Coventry City 4 – 1 Exeter City
Swansea City 3 – 1 Northampton Town
Accrington Stanley 1 – 3 Sunderland
Scunthorpe United 0 – 1 Derby County
Rochdale 5 – 2 Bolton Wanderers
Middlesbrough 2 – 2 P Crewe Alexandra
Shrewsbury Town 0 – 4 Rotherham United
Sheffield Wednesday Postponed Bury
Salford City 0 – 3 Leeds United
Barnsley 0 – 3 Carlisle United
West Bromwich Albion 1 – 2 Millwall

Second Round Draw

Report: Man United shuts door on Pogba departure

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 13, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If the latest reports are to be believed, Paul Pogba is staying for at least another few months in Manchester.

Despite dropping hints through media interviews and his agent, Mino Raiola, that he wanted to leave Old Trafford this summer, Paul Pogba won’t be allowed to leave this window, according to a report from the Telegraph. It states that with the close of the Premier League transfer window, Pogba opportunity to leave is closed, at least until January or next summer.

[READ: Report: Eriksen turns down new Spurs offer]

Pogba is coming off a wild last 12 months. He went from winning the World Cup with France to re-joining his Man United teammates under Jose Mourinho. The pair famously feuded and Mourinho clearly lost his touch with the squad, leading to his dismissal and the introduction of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. All the while Pogba had an up and down season, but for a time in February and March, he was one of the best players in the Premier League. However, the lack of a summer break last year caught up with him, and his performances suffered late in the season.

Heading into this year, it appeared that Pogba was hoping to move, especially reportedly to play for his idol, Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. However, Pogba signed a five-year contract with an option year when he re-joined the club in 2016. Ultimately, it seems that Pogba is much too valuable to Man United’s fortunes this season, especially if he were to leave for Real Madrid or even Juventus after the Premier League window is closed.

Pogba is going to be counted on by Solskjaer to be a key member of the squad this season. Nemanja Matic appears to be on the way down after a tremendous career in England, while Scott McTominay, Fred, James Garner and Angel Gomes all are in need of experience in top games. Based on Pogba’s assists against Chelsea, the club’s fortunes clearly rest on his outstanding talent. It’s now up to Pogba to put his head down, and keep his eye on leaving for next year.