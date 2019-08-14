Dynamo fire head coach Wilmer Cabrera after 2.5 seasons

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

HOUSTON (AP) The Houston Dynamo have fired coach Wilmer Cabrera after two and a half seasons.

Assistant coach Davy Arnaud on Tuesday was named interim coach for the remainder of the season.

The Dynamo are 9-13-3, good for ninth place in the Western Conference.

Houston opened the season 7-2-2, the best start in team history. In their last 14 MLS games, the Dynamo are 2-11-1. In all matches, they are 3-12-2 since their fast start.

In a statement, Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan thanked Cabrera for his hard work and dedication and said the team would benefit from a “fresh perspective” as it makes a push to qualify for the playoffs.

Cabrera was the third head coach in club history and had a 32-39-22 record in the MLS regular season since taking over before the 2017 season. He led the Dynamo to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup championship last year.