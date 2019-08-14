More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Klopp, Lampard back Frappart’s ‘historical moment’: ‘Finally, it’s time’

By Andy EdwardsAug 14, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT
Stephanie Frappart is set to make history on Wednesday, when she becomes the first woman to referee a major UEFA’s men fixture — the UEFA Super Cup between Champions League winners Liverpool and Europa League winners Chelsea, in Istanbul, Turkey.

The 35-year-old Frenchwoman made history earlier this year when she took charge of a Ligue 1 fixture between Amiens and Strasbourg. It’s that experience, along with her years of experience and training, which have her and her crew featuring two female assistants — the same group that together officiated the Women’s World Cup final in July — feeling plenty prepared for the occasion (quotes from talkSPORT):

“Of course we feel ready. We train a lot, all the time, we’re not afraid of this game as we’re always ready for all the games.

“I think there is not a lot of difference, because football is the same. Refereeing is the same, football is the same, I would do the same I do in women’s football.”

“I’m now popular all over the world, but I was also appointed in Ligue 1, so I know the feelings and emotions and how to manage them and how to train for [the occasion]. This is not my first appointment.”

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard welcomed the inclusion of women into important roles in the men’s game, calling Frappart’s appointment “a historical moment”:

“I think the game has come on a long way in many ways, in terms of the women’s World Cup which we all watched this summer, in terms of how much respect the game is getting, how many people are watching it and the interest in the game.

“I think we were very slow everywhere on this and now we are trying to make strides, and there’s still a long way to go but in terms of tomorrow I think it’s a huge moment. It’s a historical moment that is one more step in the right direction.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp echoed Lampard’s sentiments, intimating that such a moment is long overdue.

“Finally, it’s time. I’m happy to be a part of this historic moment. It’s a smart decision to have women referee a very, very important game. It’s the first time, but I hope it’s not the last.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 14, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
For the first time ever, two English teams are set to face off in the UEFA Super Cup, as Champions League winners Liverpool and Europa League winners Chelsea face off in Istanbul on Wednesday (3 p.m. ET).

The Reds and Blues were on very different ends of very similar drubbings on the opening weekend of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Liverpool kicked off the campaign with a 4-1 thrashing of newly promoted Norwich City on Friday, while Chelsea went to Old Trafford and were hammered by Manchester United to the tune of 4-0.

Dynamo fire head coach Wilmer Cabrera after 2.5 seasons

Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 14, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) The Houston Dynamo have fired coach Wilmer Cabrera after two and a half seasons.

Assistant coach Davy Arnaud on Tuesday was named interim coach for the remainder of the season.

The Dynamo are 9-13-3, good for ninth place in the Western Conference.

Houston opened the season 7-2-2, the best start in team history. In their last 14 MLS games, the Dynamo are 2-11-1. In all matches, they are 3-12-2 since their fast start.

In a statement, Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan thanked Cabrera for his hard work and dedication and said the team would benefit from a “fresh perspective” as it makes a push to qualify for the playoffs.

Cabrera was the third head coach in club history and had a 32-39-22 record in the MLS regular season since taking over before the 2017 season. He led the Dynamo to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup championship last year.

Unsurprisingly, Guardiola values PL title more; Salah prefers UCL

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 14, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT
Which would you rather your favorite club win: the Premier League or the Champions League?

In the least surprising news you’ll hear all year, Pep Guardiola prefers the PL title, while Mohamed Salah believes that winning the UCL is a greater achievement.

Guardiola, who has guided Manchester City to back-to-back PL titles and is currently aiming at a third straight, values being the best over a period of 38 games. Salah, who helped Liverpool to UCL glory — the one trophy which has eluded Guardiola since 2011 — is happy to have won what he believes is “the biggest competition in football.”

Guardiola, PL savant — quotes from the Daily Mirror:

“Of course we have to win in Europe because it’s an important tournament and difficult to win. But, I am not going to go to the casino and gamble everything I have in my pocket on just seven games.

“I want to be happy for 11 months, and winning the Premier League makes me happy. The Champions League is seven games, you can win the Champions League but the league is every three days in the same month. I’m sorry but it’s much more important what these guys have done the whole season.”

Salah, UCL conquerer:

“Honestly, I didn’t know that he said that, but I think if you give him a choice to choose which one, he would choose the Champions League. That’s my opinion. I’m not talking about him, but my opinion. It’s the biggest competition in football, so everyone wants to win it.

“Every coach, every player wants to win it, dreams of winning it. So, of course, the Premier League also is something big, but still the Champions League is the biggest competition. It’s a dream for everyone, the city, the players, to win a Champions League is something so great and something very big. So everyone was having that special moment. I was feeling like a kid whose dream comes true.”

We look forward to Guardiola and Salah re-igniting this debate in 12 months’ time, when Liverpool are reigning PL champions and Man City are kings of Europe.

Toxicology report: Sala exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide

AP Photo/David Vincent
By Andy EdwardsAug 14, 2019, 9:47 AM EDT
Emiliano Sala had been exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide prior to the plane crash which claimed his life on Jan. 21, 2019, according to toxicology tests.

While it is unknown exactly when the 28-year-old Argentine was exposed to carbon monoxide, the Air Accidents Investigations Branch believes that pilot David Ibbotson, who has still not been found, would have likely also been exposed.

“Toxicology tests found that the passenger had a high saturation level of COHb (the combination product of carbon monoxide and hemoglobin). It is considered likely that the pilot would also have been exposed to carbon monoxide.”

According to the tests, the levels of carbon monoxide in Sala’s blood were so high that it could have caused a seizure, unconsciousness or a heart attack, according to the BBC.

Sala, who was to be Cardiff City’s club-record signing, was returned to Argentina and laid to rest in February.