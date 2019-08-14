More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Lampard pushes positives after Chelsea’s Super Cup defeat

By Kyle BonnAug 14, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Frank Lampard had nothing but glowing things to say about his Chelsea squad despite defeat in the Super Cup to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Chelsea drew 2-2 but fell on penalties when Tammy Abraham‘s effort was saved by Adrian. The Blues boss believed his side was the stronger squad in the match and was delighted they went toe-to-toe with the defending Champions League champions.

“Clearly for me we were the stronger team,” Lampard said during his post-match media duties. “We had bad luck at times and bad finishing at times. My overall feeling is one of pride in team performance and happiness.”

Lampard particularly hoped that Abraham could put his critical miss behind him. The 21-year-old Chelsea academy graduate was bright after coming on in the 74th minute to replace Olivier Giroud, and won the penalty that brought the scoreline level in extra-time.

“Tammy needs to keep his head up,” Lampard told BT Sport after the game. “That’s part and parcel of being a top player. You want to take the fifth penalty but you might miss it.”

And Abraham wasn’t the only player whose positive influence he hoped to spotlight. “Talk about Jorginho, talk about that performance, talk about [N’Golo] Kante who has hardly trained, talk about Kurt Zouma, Andreas [Christensen], I could go through them all, incredible.  I’m really proud and I know we lost, but I’m confident for the season after that.”

Mediation talks between US Soccer and USWNT break down

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 14, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

According to reports by The New York Times and Yahoo Sports, attempted mediation between the U.S. Women’s National Team and U.S. Soccer have broken down and the two sides will head to federal court.

The players on the women’s team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit back in March, and it appears that lawsuit will continue to progress. The two sides met in New York City for two days according to the reports, but New York Times assistant sports editor Andrew Das says those talks “went nowhere.”

“We entered this week’s mediation with representatives of U.S.S.F. full of hope,” said plaintiff spokeswoman Molly Levinson in a statement. “Today we must conclude these meetings sorely disappointed in the federation’s determination to perpetuate fundamentally discriminatory workplace conditions and behavior. It is clear that U.S.S.F., including its board of directors and President Carlos Cordeiro, fully intend to continue to compensate women players less than men. They will not succeed.”

The Wall Street Journal reported back in June that the two sides intended to hash out their differences outside of the courtroom.

U.S. Soccer released its own side of the situation, accusing the players’ counsel of unproductive intentions. “Instead of allowing mediation to proceed in a considerate manner, plaintiffs’ counsel took an aggressive and ultimately unproductive approach that follows months of presenting misleading information to the public in an effort to perpetuate confusion.

“We always know there is more we can do. We value our players and have continually shown that by providing them with compensation and support that exceeds any other women’s team in the world. Despite inflammatory statements from their spokesperson, which are intended to paint our actions inaccurately and unfairly, we are undaunted in our efforts to continue discussions in good faith.”

In late July, U.S. Soccer president Cordeiro released an open letter that he hoped would help back his side’s stance on the current wage gap. That letter did not go down well, and some attacked the accuracy or relevance of the numbers presented. Reports also claimed that internally, U.S. Soccer looked to hire lobbyists for a political push, fearing backlash from political candidates who hoped to capitalize on the high-profile battle and use it to further a platform around equal pay.

This is not the first time the two sides looked to meet and settle things out of court. Before the Women’s World Cup this summer, the players reportedly looked to meet with Cordeiro and informally come to some kind of agreement, but the U.S. Soccer president insisted all 28 players named in the lawsuit be present, an impossible request given the broad reach of those players and the preparations for the World Cup.

Liverpool wins UEFA Super Cup on penalties over Chelsea

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 14, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT
1 Comment

Tammy Abraham‘s pressure shootout effort was saved by Adrian and Liverpool took home the UEFA Super Cup on penalties after drawing 2-2 with Chelsea in regulation and extra-time.

Christian Pulisic started for Chelsea and was fantastic, picking up his first Blues assist on Olivier Giroud‘s opener in the first half. Sadio Mane got the first of his brace to bring the Champions League winners back level just after the halftime break. With the game 1-1 after regulation, Mane delivered a thumping finish five minutes into the added period, but a Jorginho penalty leveled the match back up minutes later.

Liverpool was the brighter side off the jump, as Kepa Arrizabalaga was required on 16 minutes to keep out Mohamed Salah who got past the Chelsea defense. The Blues then began to attack brightly down the left with Pedro but the Spaniard struck the crossbar, bringing back nightmares of the Old Trafford defeat over the weekend.

As both teams traded first-half blows, Virgil Van Dijk just fired over the bar as he looked to head home a 29th minute corner, and another set-piece brought an open attempt for Mane who forced a save from Kepa. Deputising for the injured Alisson int the Liverpool net, Adrian was on hand to make a superb charging save past the half-hour mark.

The opener came nine minutes before the halftime break as Christian Pulisic picked up his first Chelsea assist, beautifully charging into the attacking third on the ball and feeding a perfectly-timed Olivier Giroud run to get past the back line. The Frenchman finished one-on-one past Adrian from the left edge of the six-yard area, putting the Blues in front.

Pulisic appeared to have his first Chelsea goal as well just minutes later, but Pulisic was judged correctly to be offside on the buildup, nullifying his impressive chopped finish. N’Golo Kante was excellent in midfield, looking rejuvenated under Frank Lampard despite reprising his central midfield role on the right side of a trio as Jorginho continued in a more defensive role.

After the break, Liverpool had exactly the response they required. Roberto Firmino came on for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and it bore immediate fruit as Fabinho pinged a looping ball over the Chelsea back line, and the Brazilian was on hand to receive the flick. Firmino poked it over to Sadio Mane just next to him, and the Ghanan got it past Kepa on his second attempt to level the scoreline at 1-1.

Chelsea struggled to get a foothold in the second half but past the half-hour mark they were back on the front foot as Pulisic had a volleyed effort from the top of the box go out off van Dijk for a corner.  The game ground to a halt with 20 minutes to go, but Liverpool came so close to going in front again on 75 minutes. A corner swung in and found an unmarked Salah at the far post, but his initial effort was blocked. It came to van Dijk back at the near post and somehow the Dutchman’s effort with the goal gaping was straight at Kepa who produced a fabulous reflex save to deflect the ball up and out off the crossbar.

Mason Mount came on for Pulisic with 15 minutes to go, and he nearly put Chelsea in front with the ball in the back of the net, but it was again ruled out for offside. The game progressed to full-time still level at 1-1, so extra-time was required to help decide a winner.

Mane grabbed his second goal five minutes into the added period with a thumping finish, played in by Firmino who delivered an exquisite cutback into the penalty area, perfectly weighted for Mane to then produce a thunderbolt strike. With Liverpool 2-1 up, Chelsea responded immediately as substitute Tammy Abraham was chopped down by Adrian in the penalty area and history-making referee Frappart – who had a stellar game in charge – pointed to the spot, with VAR confirming the decision. Jorginho made it 2-2 with a cool clipped penalty as Adrian crumbled the wrong way.

Abraham was dangerous in his appearance up front in place of Giroud, nearly giving Chelsea a winner just before the extra-time break, with his finish across the face of goal just beating the far post. Pedro and Mount both came close as well in the second half, but the game went to penalties with no winner produced. In the shootout, every penalty taker scored until the death when Abraham’s must-score effort was saved by Adrian to give Liverpool the victory.

Ozil and Kolasinac back in Arsenal training but fear for safety

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 14, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Following the dramatic attempted carjacking that threatened the well-being of Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac, the pair has returned after a short leave of absence regarding fears for their safety, but concerns remain as the two have become targets for gang violence in London.

Two men were arrested outside Ozil’s house towards the end of last week, causing the two to withdraw from the Arsenal squad for the opening match of the Premier League season against Newcastle United over further safety concerns. The two men were caught in a scuffle with the posted security detail which has been provided for 24-hour protection of both Gunners players.

The Telegraph reports that a second threat was made in the wake of the attempted carjacking, and the building concerns led to their withdrawal from the weekend’s matchday squad. According to The Evening Standard, Ozil’s new wife, Bella – whom he just married this spring – has flown home to Germany in the wake of the threats as the Gunners’ playmaker looks to keep his family out of harm’s way. Kolasinac also reportedly sent his wife home, along with his dog after the initial attack.

It is troubling that players feel they must withdraw from work in order to feel safe, and have sent their loved ones away. The gang violence targeting the Arsenal pair began, as The Athletic insinuates, as Ozil went out with his wife and Kolasinac to buy his new bride a watch. The trio was followed home and attacked outside Ozil’s house, and Kolasinac bravely fended off the knife-wielding aggressors with his bare hands as they looked to steal the newly purchased valuable. This seemed to anger the gang, and further threats have been made in the wake of the initial attack as they hope to avenge the failed assault.

The Athletic report discusses Ozil’s love for life in London, and thus the attack must feel like a personal attack from a city he has poured out his heart to. It remains to be seen what affect this could have on the future of either player at Arsenal, especially if their families no longer wish to reside in a city that no longer feels safe.

FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea clash in UEFA Super Cup

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 14, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time ever, two English teams are set to face off in the UEFA Super Cup, as Champions League winners Liverpool and Europa League winners Chelsea face off in Istanbul on Wednesday (3 p.m. ET).

[ FOLLOW: Liverpool v. Chelsea, live from Istanbul ]

The Reds and Blues were on very different ends of very similar drubbings on the opening weekend of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Liverpool kicked off the campaign with a 4-1 thrashing of newly promoted Norwich City on Friday, while Chelsea went to Old Trafford and were hammered by Manchester United to the tune of 4-0.

Hit the link above to follow all of Wednesday’s action, and check back on PST for a full recap and analysis after the final whistle.

LINEUPS