More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Mediation talks between U.S. Soccer, USWNT break down

By Kyle BonnAug 14, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT
3 Comments

According to reports by The New York Times and Yahoo Sports, attempted mediation between the U.S. Women’s National Team and U.S. Soccer have broken down and the two sides will head to federal court.

The players on the women’s team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit back in March, and it appears that lawsuit will continue to progress. The two sides met in New York City for two days according to the reports, but New York Times assistant sports editor Andrew Das says those talks “went nowhere.”

“We entered this week’s mediation with representatives of U.S.S.F. full of hope,” said plaintiff spokeswoman Molly Levinson in a statement. “Today we must conclude these meetings sorely disappointed in the federation’s determination to perpetuate fundamentally discriminatory workplace conditions and behavior. It is clear that U.S.S.F., including its board of directors and President Carlos Cordeiro, fully intend to continue to compensate women players less than men. They will not succeed.”

The Wall Street Journal reported back in June that the two sides intended to hash out their differences outside of the courtroom.

U.S. Soccer released its own side of the situation, accusing the players’ counsel of unproductive intentions. “Instead of allowing mediation to proceed in a considerate manner, plaintiffs’ counsel took an aggressive and ultimately unproductive approach that follows months of presenting misleading information to the public in an effort to perpetuate confusion.

“We always know there is more we can do. We value our players and have continually shown that by providing them with compensation and support that exceeds any other women’s team in the world. Despite inflammatory statements from their spokesperson, which are intended to paint our actions inaccurately and unfairly, we are undaunted in our efforts to continue discussions in good faith.”

In late July, U.S. Soccer president Cordeiro released an open letter that he hoped would help back his side’s stance on the current wage gap. That letter did not go down well, and some attacked the accuracy or relevance of the numbers presented. Reports also claimed that internally, U.S. Soccer looked to hire lobbyists for a political push, fearing backlash from political candidates who hoped to capitalize on the high-profile battle and use it to further a platform around equal pay.

This is not the first time the two sides looked to meet and settle things out of court. Before the Women’s World Cup this summer, the players reportedly looked to meet with Cordeiro and informally come to some kind of agreement, but the U.S. Soccer president insisted all 28 players named in the lawsuit be present, an impossible request given the broad reach of those players and the preparations for the World Cup.

Who are the top contenders in the UEFA Champions League?

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MORE: Transfer news

Balotelli headed back to Italy after turning down move to Brazil Chris Gloster USMNT left back prospect Gloster chooses Eredivisie path Mangala leaves Man City for Valencia return

What good are we, on this platform, if we don’t allow ourselves the chance to be very, very wrong now and again?

While the start of the Premier League season is certainly what drives us forward, this weekend’s opening of both the Bundesliga and La Liga has us even more fired up for the season ahead.

It got us thinking about those Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the winter and spring, and that late May date in Istanbul; Who is going to claim the UEFA Champions League?

Much like our 50 Fearful Predictions for the Premier League season — one’s been proven wrong, another on the path to right — we’re going to go out on a ledge regarding the strength of the big boys’ campaigns for the glory in Turkey.

It’s not all about squad depth in these competitions thanks to the ability of superstars to take over the show, but it sure does matter a great deal (Look at what Liverpool did to Barcelona last season, which was certainly not about the individual talents you’d choose from between the two sides).

Things may change over the next two weeks with the transfer window still open outside of England, but hey, that only means we could look even sillier come May.

Let’s give it a go.

Bonus 1: Red Bull Salzburg — I’m going to be honest, the Austrians should be below about 5-10 more teams after selling Hannes Wolf and Munas Dabbur but I had to include the lone club in the tournament with an American boss. Good luck, Jesse Marsch.

Bonus 2: Ajax — It would be stunning if Ajax overcame selling Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, and who knows how many other top talents, but they were semi-finalists last year so they get a mention.

Tier 6 — Not quite there

Whether they sold too bright of a star or too many of them, these teams will need to overcome significant wattage issues.

20. Bayer Leverkusen
19. Atalanta
18. Lille
17. Lyon
16. RB Leipzig

Tier 5 — Not Quite Upper Echelon, But Dangerous

You wouldn’t want to draw a single one of these teams in a knockout round, but also wouldn’t bet on them outlasting a series of giants to reach Istanbul.

15. Valencia
14. Galatasaray
13. Chelsea
12. Borussia Dortmund

Tier 4 — Tier 5, But Managed by Royalty

Ancelotti. Conte. Simeone. Capable of anything.

11. Napoli
10. Inter Milan
9. Atletico Madrid

Tier 3 — The Suitably Haunted

Mental hurdles are real.

Every one of these teams probably has better top-to-bottom depth in talent than the clubs we’ve ranked above them, but has faltered in big ways and carries ghosts. Barcelona and Juventus, for example, have the two best players in the world but have puked on the big stage for consecutive seasons.

PSG and Man City are waiting for their breakthrough, and Bayern has won eight-straight Bundesliga crowns but also counts itself losers of four semifinals in five seasons (all to Spanish sides).

9. Bayern Munich
8. Paris Saint-Germain
7.  Barcelona
6. Juventus
5. Manchester City

Tier 2 — See Tier 3, Only With Less Haunting

And in this case, maybe a little less depth.

3. Spurs

Tier 1 — Champs

The Reds won it all last year and the entire club seems to celebrate this competition more than the league. I’ll be honest with you: If you took the entire Liverpool team and trotted it out in different jerseys, I’d say they need a place around No. 9. But this is Liverpool and the European Cup.

Not to mention this tournament crowns winners off of much smaller sample sizes (See Liverpool’s 2017-18 final run, aside from the walloping of Man City). And Real under Zidane has the fire power and history to show up and show out.

2. Real Madrid
1. Liverpool

Bundesliga season preview: Bayern aims for No. 30

Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MORE: Bundesliga

Who are the top contenders in the UEFA Champions League? Chris Gloster USMNT left back prospect Gloster chooses Eredivisie path Kevin Danso signs for Southampton

Bayern Munich’s got another fight on its hands when it comes to the Bundesliga.

Sounds insane, we know; The eight-time defending league champions have seen five teams finish runner-up in Germany’s top flight, and shook off a quality challenge from Borussia Dortmund — the last team to win the league — last season to claim its 29th title.

Niko Kovac is back in the fold, as are the top stars of the team, but it’s still going to be feel a bit different with Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, and Mats Hummels leaving town and a pair of World Cup winners — Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard — arriving at the Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski is still there, as is Joshua Kimmich, and most of the club’s top minute eaters from last season’s title run. Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, and Kinglsey Coman will play even bigger roles, the club has quality young hotshots like Canadian teen Alphonso Davies, and Thiago Alcantara will be the straw that stirs the drink for young and old alike.

But BVB.

Dortmund has only lost Christian Pulisic, who’s headed “back” to Chelsea, and has again claimed an impressive summer haul (even if we knew a lot of the names prior to the end of the season).

Hummels is back, and Paco Alcacer’s loan has been made permanent. Oddly enough, those two moves might be the least impactful of the handful, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt and Gladbach’s Thorgan Hazard true difference makers in the midfield and Nico Schulz (Hoffenheim) a true hope for the back line.

Dortmund also added U.S. youth wunderkind Giovanni Reyna, though it’ll take time for the 16-year-old to run through the ranks.

The bookies think BVB is the only club with a prayer of claiming the title in place of Bayern, as reflected by 3/10 odds to the holders and 4/1 to the runners-up.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig are 33/1 odds, but that feels a little too much considering the additions of Ademola Lookman and Christopher Nkunku to go with Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu and Red Bull Salzburg star Hannes Wolf.

Bayer is a distant fourth, and has to hope that Kerem Demirbay’s move from Hoffenheim helps offset the loss of Brandt to BVB.

From Bayer on-down there’s a lot of uncertainty, as seemingly everyone lost a star of three. Eintracht Frankfurt sold Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller and is hoping Dejan Jovelijc turns out to be their next big capture from Serbia. Hoffenheim sold Demirbay, Schulz and Joelinton (Newcastle) and is yet to really address the goals aside from lower league scorer Sargis Adamyan.

Gladbach sold Hazard and is betting on a breakthrough from Schalke purchase and former next big thing Breel Embolo. Speaking of Schalke, they could be in trouble again and will need a big show from U.S. international Weston McKennie.

All of this stands to claim the following: Though surprises are possible, the league is downright unpredictable heading into the season aside from spots 1, 2, and maybe 3.

(Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Americans Abroad: John Brooks will lead Wolfsburg’s back line, the aformentioned McKennie is going to be terribly important to Schalke’s hopes, and Tyler Adams returns for a first full season at RB Leipzig.

Josh Sargent is hopeful to make himself a league mainstay with Werder Bremen, and

Timothy Chandler’s still on the books at Eintracht Frankfurt, Fabian Johnson remains at ‘Gladbach, and Alfredo Morales is still at Fortuna Dusseldorf along with Man City loanee and USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

German born U.S. U-20 defender Lennard Maloney has been promoted with FC Union Berlin, while former NYCFC striker Khiry Shelton is with fellow new boys Paderborn.

And there’s an MLS connection to join Adams, Davies and Shelton: Augsburg has added FC Dallas playmaker Carlos Gruezo.

The new boys: Union Berlin has bought enough talent to rise up the table a bit, while Paderborn and Koln have more questions than Union but still some guile in their ranks. Koln in particular might have the best shot to stay up on pedigree alone.

Premier League Preview: Southampton v. Liverpool

(John Walton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Whoever is in goal for Liverpool, Southampton has a mighty task ahead of itself at St. Mary’s on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool was already without Alisson Becker when Adrian was injured in a freak accident after the UEFA Super Cup Final, though the Spaniard may be set to play. If he cannot go, it’ll be a Premier League debut for 35-year-old Danny Lonergan.

Let’s face it: It’s more rational for Southampton to hope the Reds are just a little weary after a busy week.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ] 

Kevin “Futty” Danso looks set to debut at center back against Liverpool, the youngster arriving from Augsburg at the end of the transfer window.

That’s quite a challenge against a front three while may well be Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah.

Thing is, the score line may not be as bad as Saints’ first outing. Southampton was dominated by Burnley in a 3-0 nightmare at Turf Moor.

Projected lineups

Southampton: Gunn; Valery, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Danso, Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Ings, Adams.

Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Firmino, Salah

What they’re saying

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl after canceling a day off: “To invest time in my job is normal because we are in the Premier League where we play against the best teams in the world and the only chance to be successful against these teams is to do more than they do. If you do more than they do then you have the chance to be successful.”

Liverpool’s James Milner on playing under exuberant Klopp“He’s on the side and he’s bouncing around; he wants to be out there. That energy’s big for us when we’re down. He seems to judge it right in terms of when to put an arm round the shoulder after a game, if we haven’t played well or something. He knows what to say at half-time, of if you need a rocket he’ll give you that as well.”

Prediction

Danso is a bit of a wild card here. The 20-year-old Austrian is a remarkable talent, but it’s baptism-by-fire against Liverpool. Something tells us the Saints surprise, especially with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg returning to action. That surprise is just a tight game, though, with Liverpool emerging with a 2-1 win.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 16, 2019, 12:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There were plenty of shock results during Matchweek 1, and this weekend looks like there could be even more.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 2-0 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Brighton 2-0 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Man City 2-1 Tottenham – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM] 

Norwich City 3-2 Newcastle – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Wolves 1-1 Man United – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Aston Villa 2-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Sheffield United 2-1 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Chelsea 1-2 Leicester – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]