FOLLOW LIVE: Wolves, PSV, Frankfurt in Europa League qualifying action

Wolves continue their Europa League journey with a chance to move into the playoff round as they look to protect a 4-0 first-leg lead over Armenian club Pyunik in the second leg at Monlieux.

Raul Jimenez was on the mark for a brace in the first leg, with Matt Doherty and Ruben Neves also on target to build the significant lead. Should Wolves reach the playoff round, they would be one two-legged tie away from the group stage.

Also in action are Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, Eintracht Frankfurt, Espanyol, Trabzonspor, and Torino, among a host of others.

Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers are protecting a 4-2 lead after a wild second half in Denmark saw them return home with a significant away goal advantage over FC Midtjylland. Rangers have been near perfect to start the new season, with six wins and a draw in seven matches, including a pair of wins in league play.

PSV will take its first go at the Europa League, having been dumped out of the Champions League in the second qualifying round by Basel. Hirving Lozano is rumored to be nearing a switch to Napoli, and it remains to be seen whether he will be available for the Dutch side that has won one and drawn one in early Eredivisie play. On the other wing, Steven Bergwijn has had a prolific start to the young campaign, as the 21-year-old Dutch international owns a goal and two assists in six matches thus far.

Ante Rebic will look to bring his recent hat-trick form with him to help Eintracht Frankfurt protect a 5-0 lead over Lichtenstein side Vaduz. Rebic scored a hat-trick in DFP-Pokal play last weekend, the first goals of the season for the Croatian international. Frankfurt owns three wins out of three in Europa League play thus far, looking to maintain momentum with its opening Bundesliga match of the season coming on Sunday.

Espanyol is also perfect in three Europa League matches and will be protecting a 3-0 lead over Swiss side Luzerne. Benfica loanee Facundo Ferreyra has scored a whopping four goals in their three games thus far, tallying at least one in each match. Like the Bundesliga, La Liga play also begins this weekend and Espanyol will look to maintain momentum ahead of their opening league game against Sevilla on Sunday.

Turkish side Trabzonspor returns home for a critical second leg against Sparta Prague with the aggregate scoreline level at 2-2. Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel made his club debut in the first leg but was yanked at halftime, and the Turkish side scored both goals in the final 10 minutes to dramatically level the score. Ghanan international Caleb Ekuban scored one and assisted the other in the comeback.

Serie A doesn’t begin play until next weekend but Torino is a perfect three-for-three in Europa League play thus far and will be protecting a whopping 5-0 lead against Belarusian side Shakhtar Soligorsk, hitting the road for the second leg. Captain Andrea Belotti scored a brace in the first leg to help Torino to the massive advantage, and he could be rested with such a large lead.

All fixtures (first leg score in parenthesis):

HJK Helsinki (1-1) Riga FC – 12:00 p.m. ET

Dinamo Tbilisi (0-4) Feyenoord – 12:30 p.m. ET

Spartak Moscow (3-2) FC Thun – 12:45 p.m. ET

AIK (2-1) Sheriff Tiraspol – 1:00 p.m. ET

Apollon Limassol (2-1) Austria Vienna

BATE Borisov (2-1) FK Sarajevo

Bnei Yehuda (2-2) Neftchi

FC Zorya Luhansk (1-1) CSKA Sofia

FK Suduva (2-1) Maccabi Tel Aviv

Mlada Boleslav (0-0) FCSB

Shakhtar Soligorsk (0-5) Torino

Yeni Malatyaspor (1-3) Partizan Belgrade

Zrinjski Mostar (0-3) Malmo FF

Hapoel Be’er Sheva (1-1) IFK Norrkoping – 1:30 p.m. ET

The New Saints (0-5) Ludogorets Razgrad

Trabzonspor (2-2) Sparta Prague

AEK Athens (2-0) Universitatea Craiova – 2:00 p.m. ET

Valletta (1-5) FC Astana

Viktoria Plzen (0-1) Antwerp

Aris (0-3) Molde – 2:30 p.m. ET

AZ Alkmaar (0-0) FC Maruipol

Eintracht Frankfurt (5-0) FC Vaduz

KAA Gent (1-1) AEK Larnaca

PSV Eindhoven (1-0) Haugesund

Strasbourg (1-0) Lokomotiv Plovdiv

Aberdeen (0-2) Rijeka – 2:45 p.m. ET

Braga (4-2) Bronby

Rangers (4-2) FC Midtjylland

Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-0) Pyunik

Espanyol (3-0) Lucerne

