Ozil, Kolasinac available for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will have two new starting options to consider this week, with the thankful return of Mesut Ozil and Saed Kolasinac.

After a security scare last week kept Ozil and Kolasinac from traveling north to face Newcastle, Arsenal confirmed that the pair will be available for selection against Burnley this Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

“Am I pleased that they’re back? Of course,” Emery told reporters at a press conference. “For us, for me, first they’re a person and second they’re a player. We’re continuing our way with all the players who are ready with us and consistent every day in training. They came back on Tuesday and it’s the circumstance I told you. Mesut was sick yesterday but today is getting better. When they are training regularly every day and consistent every day it’s good news for us because we can choose them to help us in matches – and the first match is Saturday.”

Ozil and Kolasinac were victims of an attempted carjacking in July, though Kolasinac bravely fought off the offenders after jumping out of the car. However, a new threat emerged last week that was concerning enough that Arsenal felt it was safer to keep the pair in London.

According to Emery though, aside from Ozil recovering from illness, the pair feel safe at the training ground and are mentally ready to play.

“We are 100 percent with them,” Emery said, referring to the club being confident they are ready to play. “The mentality is now on focusing on us, for training and matches.”

The return of Ozil and Kolasinac gives Emery more pieces to use heading into the match with Burnley. Against Newcastle, Emery went with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Nacho Monreal at left back and youngsters Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson starting in attacking midfield. Kolasinac could easily slot in at left back or even left wing back if Monreal stays in as a third defender, while Ozil can of course play anywhere along the front line.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Ozil after a rocky first year under Emery. Ozil went from being almost the first name on the teamsheet under Arsene Wenger to second-choice due to his lack of defensive prowess under Emery. Perhaps, with the German National Team in the rear-view mirror for Ozil, he has remodeled his game somewhat this preseason and is ready to contribute on both ends of the pitch.