Pulisic believes Chelsea “on a good path” despite early defeats

Christian Pulisic has pushed for renewed faith in Chelsea despite the club’s two early defeats, calling for fans to believe in Frank Lampard, back Tammy Abraham, and trust that the Blues are “on a good path.”
The Blues were beaten 4-0 by Manchester United in the Premier League opener and followed that up with a defeat to Liverpool on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup after a 2-2 draw. Chelsea must pick itself up for the club’s home opener against Leicester City on Sunday, and Pulisic believes the good Fortune will come their way soon.
“It was harsh on us,” the American said to Evening Standard journalist James Olley after the loss to Liverpool. “A few things just didn’t go our way, a few decisions and in the end, to lose on penalties, that’s just how it goes. But we can be really proud of how we played. I don’t feel that we had a fair result at Old Trafford either. We’ve been creating enough chances to win these games and we just have to keep going and keep fighting.”
Pulisic was a substitute against Manchester United but made his full debut against Liverpool and assisted the game’s first goal with a brilliant burst down the middle and pass to Olivier Giroud. He was brought off for young Mason Mount and therefore did not participate in extra time or penalties. Tammy Abraham came on for Giroud and was fantastic, earning the penalty that leveled the game in extra time, but his penalty was saved to give Liverpool the win. Pulisic knows that’s how things go sometimes, and that the performance is far more encouraging than the poor penalty is upsetting.
“We said to him ‘It’s penalties, man – somebody has to miss’,” Pulisic said. “He’s going to get his head up. Obviously it’s tough but penalties are like that. He can deal with it and he’ll be fine. He’ll move on, he’ll score a goal in the next game and everything will be forgotten. We’re there for him.”
He also believes in Frank Lampard, who has showed growing pains in his young Chelsea managerial career but was improved in the Liverpool match and has won over his players in a short time. “It’s been great working with him,” Pulisic said of Lampard. “We’ve learned a lot so far and I think you can see the team forming. We have a lot of great players which makes it easier. We’re on a good path.”
Chelsea has hit the post three times in the two matches thus far, and twice they had a goal ruled out for offside, including one by Pulisic who thought he had picked up his first Chelsea goal. They now take on Leicester City in a critical match for both clubs, with each side looking for a first win of the campaign to avoid lingering fears of a disappointing season to come.