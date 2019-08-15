More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Pulisic believes Chelsea “on a good path” despite early defeats

By Kyle BonnAug 15, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic has pushed for renewed faith in Chelsea despite the club’s two early defeats, calling for fans to believe in Frank Lampard, back Tammy Abraham, and trust that the Blues are “on a good path.”

The Blues were beaten 4-0 by Manchester United in the Premier League opener and followed that up with a defeat to Liverpool on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup after a 2-2 draw. Chelsea must pick itself up for the club’s home opener against Leicester City on Sunday, and Pulisic believes the good Fortune will come their way soon.

“It was harsh on us,” the American said to Evening Standard journalist James Olley after the loss to Liverpool. “A few things just didn’t go our way, a few decisions and in the end, to lose on penalties, that’s just how it goes. But we can be really proud of how we played. I don’t feel that we had a fair result at Old Trafford either. We’ve been creating enough chances to win these games and we just have to keep going and keep fighting.”

Pulisic was a substitute against Manchester United but made his full debut against Liverpool and assisted the game’s first goal with a brilliant burst down the middle and pass to Olivier Giroud. He was brought off for young Mason Mount and therefore did not participate in extra time or penalties. Tammy Abraham came on for Giroud and was fantastic, earning the penalty that leveled the game in extra time, but his penalty was saved to give Liverpool the win. Pulisic knows that’s how things go sometimes, and that the performance is far more encouraging than the poor penalty is upsetting.

“We said to him ‘It’s penalties, man – somebody has to miss’,” Pulisic said. “He’s going to get his head up. Obviously it’s tough but penalties are like that. He can deal with it and he’ll be fine. He’ll move on, he’ll score a goal in the next game and everything will be forgotten. We’re there for him.”

He also believes in Frank Lampard, who has showed growing pains in his young Chelsea managerial career but was improved in the Liverpool match and has won over his players in a short time. “It’s been great working with him,” Pulisic said of Lampard. “We’ve learned a lot so far and I think you can see the team forming. We have a lot of great players which makes it easier. We’re on a good path.”

Chelsea has hit the post three times in the two matches thus far, and twice they had a goal ruled out for offside, including one by Pulisic who thought he had picked up his first Chelsea goal. They now take on Leicester City in a critical match for both clubs, with each side looking for a first win of the campaign to avoid lingering fears of a disappointing season to come.

FOLLOW LIVE: Wolves, PSV, Frankfurt in Europa League qualifying action

By Kyle BonnAug 15, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT
Wolves continue their Europa League journey with a chance to move into the playoff round as they look to protect a 4-0 first-leg lead over Armenian club Pyunik in the second leg at Monlieux.

Raul Jimenez was on the mark for a brace in the first leg, with Matt Doherty and Ruben Neves also on target to build the significant lead. Should Wolves reach the playoff round, they would be one two-legged tie away from the group stage.

Also in action are Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, Eintracht Frankfurt, Espanyol, Trabzonspor, and Torino, among a host of others.

Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers are protecting a 4-2 lead after a wild second half in Denmark saw them return home with a significant away goal advantage over FC Midtjylland. Rangers have been near perfect to start the new season, with six wins and a draw in seven matches, including a pair of wins in league play.

PSV will take its first go at the Europa League, having been dumped out of the Champions League in the second qualifying round by Basel. Hirving Lozano is rumored to be nearing a switch to Napoli, and it remains to be seen whether he will be available for the Dutch side that has won one and drawn one in early Eredivisie play. On the other wing, Steven Bergwijn has had a prolific start to the young campaign, as the 21-year-old Dutch international owns a goal and two assists in six matches thus far.

Ante Rebic will look to bring his recent hat-trick form with him to help Eintracht Frankfurt protect a 5-0 lead over Lichtenstein side Vaduz. Rebic scored a hat-trick in DFP-Pokal play last weekend, the first goals of the season for the Croatian international. Frankfurt owns three wins out of three in Europa League play thus far, looking to maintain momentum with its opening Bundesliga match of the season coming on Sunday.

Espanyol is also perfect in three Europa League matches and will be protecting a 3-0 lead over Swiss side Luzerne. Benfica loanee Facundo Ferreyra has scored a whopping four goals in their three games thus far, tallying at least one in each match. Like the Bundesliga, La Liga play also begins this weekend and Espanyol will look to maintain momentum ahead of their opening league game against Sevilla on Sunday.

Turkish side Trabzonspor returns home for a critical second leg against Sparta Prague with the aggregate scoreline level at 2-2. Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel made his club debut in the first leg but was yanked at halftime, and the Turkish side scored both goals in the final 10 minutes to dramatically level the score. Ghanan international Caleb Ekuban scored one and assisted the other in the comeback.

Serie A doesn’t begin play until next weekend but Torino is a perfect three-for-three in Europa League play thus far and will be protecting a whopping 5-0 lead against Belarusian side Shakhtar Soligorsk, hitting the road for the second leg. Captain Andrea Belotti scored a brace in the first leg to help Torino to the massive advantage, and he could be rested with such a large lead.

UEFA nominates Messi, Ronaldo, van Dijk for Player of the Year

By Kyle BonnAug 15, 2019, 10:21 AM EDT
In a likely preview of the Ballon d’Or ceremony, UEFA has nominated Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Virgil Van Dijk as its final three contestants for the European federation’s Player of the Year award.

Liverpool defender van Dijk makes his first appearance on the shortlist, while Ronaldo is a three-time winner of the award and Messi has won twice.

Van Dijk’s rise to international stardom has been swift, first becoming the most expensive defender in the world with his summer 2017 move to Liverpool before backing up that label with stellar center-back play en route to a pair of Champions League finals appearances, winning the competition last season. He was voted last season’s Premier League Player of the Year as well as the Players’ Player of the Year, helping Liverpool to a tough-luck second place finish with the league’s best defensive record.

Messi, meanwhile, was the top scorer in La Liga last season with 36 goals, while adding 15 more assists. He was just as unplayable in Champions League competition, scoring 12 goals in 10 matches before Barcelona fell to Liverpool in the semifinals thanks to one of the more memorable comebacks of the tournament’s history. All told, Messi topped the 50-goal mark last season for the second time in the last three campaigns.

Ronaldo finds the list after completing his first season with Juventus, a season that saw the club secure its eighth straight Scudetto, scoring 21 goals last season in league play despite Massamiliano Allegri’s defensive-minded setup, winning the Serie A MVP award. Now, under Maurizio Sarri, Ronaldo could breeze by that total and truly announce himself in the Italian top flight. The 34-year-old also helped lead Portugal to the first-ever Nations League crown, scoring a hat-trick in the semifinals against Switzerland before a 1-0 win over van Dijk’s Netherlands secured the title.

The award will be presented during the Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on August 29.

Top PL storylines: Matchweek 2

By Kyle BonnAug 15, 2019, 10:03 AM EDT
The Premier League season is officially under way and already Manchester City is on top of the table after just one week, having taken down West Ham by a blistering 5-0 scoreline that could be even more.

With the first week under our belt, here are the top storylines as clubs look to keep the ball rolling, or in the case of teams like the Hammers, Norwich City, or Watford, turn their fortunes before falling too far behind.

Chelsea looks to build on midweek showing

  • Chelsea v. Leicester City, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

For long stretches of the midweek Super Cup, Chelsea looked the better side against Liverpool. While the Champions League title holders eventually won the match on penalties after a 2-2 draw, the Blues look much improved from their opening week drubbing at the hands of Manchester United.

Frank Lampard still has improving to do as a manager, indicative of his slow reaction to a second half surge by Liverpool, but the Blues boss could hand Christian Pulisic his full Premier League debut after leaving the American on the bench against Manchester United. It’s not perfect, and Chelsea has a long way to go to be a truly competitive force at the top of the Premier League table, but marketable improvement at this stage in the season is always a welcome sight.

Spurs gets crack at defending champs

  • Man City v. Tottenham, Saturday, 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC

Tottenham began its new season with a 3-1 comeback win over newly promoted Aston Villa, and while it took time for the Champions League finalists to gain a foothold in the match, the final result will encourage Spurs fans as they get an early shot at Manchester City. It’s likely a little too early for Giovani Lo Celso or Ryan Sessegnon to make a full debut, but Tanguay Ndombele got off to a good start with a goal against Villa and the new-look Spurs will likely provide Man City a serious test.

City was explosive against West Ham as Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were both spectacular, but Bernardo Silva could be brought into the side after finding the substitutes bench in the opener, as could Sergio Aguero.

Early relegation six-pointer?

  • Norwich City v. Newcastle United, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Many Premier League projections, including some of our own here at Pro Soccer Talk, have Norwich City and Newcastle both in various stages of the relegation picture. It’s possible that this early match could prove vital in helping shape the bottom of the table.

If so, the matchup could be an entertaining one. While these two sides combined for just one goal between them last weekend, they were both positive going forward in spells. The last four matchups between these two teams have produced a total of 24 goals, and the last time they faced off in Premier League competition, they were both eventually relegated. It may be early, but they all count the same.

Arsenal stars could return

  • Arsenal v. Burnley, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac still have safety and security issues to sort out – a worrying prospect for players just looking to ply their trade on the pitch – but they’re back in Arsenal training and could return to the matchday squad after missing out on the opening weekend.

With the pair potentially in the fold, it will give the Gunners a boost after looking bright but wasteful in the early 1-0 win over Newcastle. Ozil could come in for Reiss Nelson while Kolasinac would replace the deputizing Nacho Monreal. David Luiz could also make his Arsenal debut with Calum Chambers possibly making way, giving Arsenal a much more complete lineup than last week. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the game’s only goal in the season opener, and he is tipped to strike many more times this season in a likely Golden Boot challenge.

Wolves looks to again trouble Manchester United

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester United, Monday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Manchester United looked stellar in the opening weekend against Chelsea, but they’ll take on a pesky foe in Week 2 as they look to keep the momentum going. Wolves picked up four points off Manchester United last season as they proved difficult for many top sides to deal with throughout the season.

Most importantly, the Red Devils will need to deal with Raul Jimenez who has picked up where he left off last season with four goals in Europa League play to start the campaign, although he – along with the rest of the Wolves squad – was held off the scoresheet in the Premier League opener against Leicester City. That 0-0 draw was drab as Wolves appeared tired after early European play, but the home side will feel they can hit Manchester United on the counter Monday as they did a number of times last season.

Reports: Hirving Lozano set for Napoli medical

By Kyle BonnAug 15, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
According to reports from both Italy and the Netherlands, PSV Eindhoven attacker Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is nearing a long-awaited move to Napoli and could complete the move as soon as the middle of next week.

Both Dutch publication Votebal International and Italian outlet Tuttomercadoweb are reporting that Lozano’s entourage just has the final details of a $47 million move to iron out. A medical could be conducted as soon as next Monday or Tuesday, with only his image rights and “administrative issues” with his former club Pachuca now standing in the way of the move.

VI reports Lozano will sign a five-year deal keeping him tied to Napoli through the summer of 2024. The transaction would be a record for both sides, breaking Napoli’s transfer record of $44 million for Gonzalo Higuain from Real Madrid in 2013 and also smashing PSV’s record sale of Memphis Depay to Manchester United for $38 million.

Napoli has been the frontrunner for Lozano’s signature all summer, with the Italian side looking to move for the 23-year-old Mexican international. He has recovered from a knee injury suffered late last season that kept him out of international action over the summer, back in action for PSV in the early going as the club capitulated to FC Basel in Champions League qualifying. He has yet to record a goal or assist in five appearances across all competitions this young season, yet to complete a full 90 minutes as well.

The Mexican was spectacular last season, bagging 21 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, with 17 and 11 coming in Eredivisie play plus another two and one in Champions League action. He continued that form in international competition, scoring a goal and assist in World Cup play last summer and looking unplayable at times in the world’s most prominent competition.