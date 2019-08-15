More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Reports: Hirving Lozano set for Napoli medical

By Kyle BonnAug 15, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

According to reports from both Italy and the Netherlands, PSV Eindhoven attacker Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is nearing a long-awaited move to Napoli and could complete the move as soon as the middle of next week.

Both Dutch publication Votebal International and Italian outlet Tuttomercadoweb are reporting that Lozano’s entourage just has the final details of a $47 million move to iron out. A medical could be conducted as soon as next Monday or Tuesday, with only his image rights and “administrative issues” with his former club Pachuca now standing in the way of the move.

VI reports Lozano will sign a five-year deal keeping him tied to Napoli through the summer of 2024. The transaction would be a record for both sides, breaking Napoli’s transfer record of $44 million for Gonzalo Higuain from Real Madrid in 2013 and also smashing PSV’s record sale of Memphis Depay to Manchester United for $38 million.

Napoli has been the frontrunner for Lozano’s signature all summer, with the Italian side looking to move for the 23-year-old Mexican international. He has recovered from a knee injury suffered late last season that kept him out of international action over the summer, back in action for PSV in the early going as the club capitulated to FC Basel in Champions League qualifying. He has yet to record a goal or assist in five appearances across all competitions this young season, yet to complete a full 90 minutes as well.

The Mexican was spectacular last season, bagging 21 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, with 17 and 11 coming in Eredivisie play plus another two and one in Champions League action. He continued that form in international competition, scoring a goal and assist in World Cup play last summer and looking unplayable at times in the world’s most prominent competition.

Reports: St. Louis to be announced as next MLS expansion team

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 14, 2019, 10:42 PM EDT
2 Comments

According to multiple reports including ESPN and the St. Louis Dispatch, an imminent announcement will confirm that St. Louis has been awarded the next Major League Soccer expansion team.

The reports state that an official announcement will likely come next week, potentially as soon as Tuesday.

The move has been a poorly kept secret since April when it was reported that the city was one of two cities along with Sacremento to be in exclusive talks for an expansion team. Two weeks ago they presented in front of the MLS Board of Governors and that has apparently progressed into a successful bid.

According to the St. Louis Dispatch report, the presentation included plans for a privately funded stadium and a majority female ownership group led by Carolyn Kindle Betz, president of rental car conglomerate Enterprise Holdings Foundation. The plan is a win for the city of St. Louis that just two years ago voted down a proposal for $60 million in public money for a stadium critical to an MLS expansion bid.

The St. Louis Dispatch report claims the team is targeting 2022 as its inaugural season. Further details regarding a team name, colors, or sponsorship details were not revealed.

De Rossi scores debut goal but Boca Juniors upset in Copa Argentina

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 14, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Daniele De Rossi played his first match in colors other than Roma yellow and red, and while he bagged a goal on debut, he was powerless to prevent an embarrassing Copa Argentina loss as Boca Juniors was upset by second tier side Almagro on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Just before the half-hour mark, a corner delivery found the head of De Rossi and he had a signature moment in South America. His close-range effort proved Boca’s only meaningful contribution of the night, but it produced an enormous smile across the face of the bearded Italian before he was engulfed by teammates and appeared somewhat emotional.

Sadly for the Argentine giants, they looked poor overall, and once De Rossi exited the pitch in the 72nd minute, he could only watch from the sidelines as 33-year-old former Real Salt Lake winger Juan Manuel Martinez equalized in the 82nd minute, sending the match to penalties. Boca Juniors was abysmal in the penalty shootout, and while Carlos Tevez scored the first effort, they missed their next three and the Primera Nacional side advanced to the Round of 16.

The result is bad news for new manager Gustavo Alfaro who only took over in January and is tasked with defending the club’s Copa Libertadores title. The quarterfinals of this year’s competition is just around the corner, and the squad must pick itself up quickly in the absence of recently departed Dario Benedetto and Nahitan Nandez who both bolted for European clubs this transfer window.

Atlanta United wins Campeones Cup as Josef Martinez comes through

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnAug 14, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If at first you do not succeed, try and try again. That is how Josef Martinez proceeded through the 90 minutes at Mercedes Benz Stadium, missing a first-half penalty and seeing a close-range effort saved after the break, but he delivered the winning blow with a 65th minute spot-kick to see Atlanta United over Club America 3-2 to win the Campeones Cup.

Atlanta United went in front early thanks to Bournemouth loanee Emerson Hyndman who put Atlanta United up inside the opening five minutes. A fabulous flick by Dion Pereira sent Hyndman through who finished one-touch inside the far post past Oscar Jimenez.

The home side was dominant on the ball, holding 60% possession through the first 45 minutes. Club America, however, remained dangerous when countering, and they struck back just minutes later through Roman Ibarra who roofed the equalizer. The goal came off fabulous work by Roger Martinez who corralled a hot pass from Andres Ibarguen down the left and worked his way down to the end line and along the edge before rifling a ball across the face of goal to Ibarra waiting at the far post for a thumping finish.

Atlanta United had a glorious opportunity to go in front after VAR forced a review of an incident in the box and a penalty was given for a foul by Bruno Valdez who clumsily hacked down Pity Martinez. Josef Martinez stepped up but his unorthodox run-up failed to produce a result as Jimenez saved the poor effort and the charging defense thwarted any rebound effort.

After the break, the two sides had good chances, with Josef Martinez missing a glorious opportunity soon after the restart as he trickled a breakaway shot wide left. Roger Martinez put Club America in front just before the hour mark on a corner as Atlanta goalkeeper Alec Kahn failed to judge the delivery right at the goal mouth and Martinez poked the effort in from point-blank range.

The lead wouldn’t last long – two minutes to be exact – as Jeff Larentowicz produced a piledriver from well outside the box and the effort took a deflection off the head of Carlos Vargas, seeing the ball sail into the top corner past a rooted Jimenez. The goal brought a sheepish smile from Frank De Boer as Mercedes Benz Stadium lit up.

Josef Martinez nearly put Atlanta in front minutes later, but Jimenez saved spectacularly with the goal gaping on Pereira’s scything cutback. He got another chance moments later, though, as Florentin Pogba was barged over by Guido Rodriguez, a blatant penalty. Martinez this time delivered a blistering effort from the spot, putting Atlanta United up 3-2 with a firecracker into the top-left corner.

The home side took firm control from that point, first coming close again via Pity Martinez who delivered a stunning free-kick that was athletically headed off the line by Valdez. The Paraguayan defender would not last much longer on the pitch, however, as he dragged down Josef Martinez on the break to earn his second yellow card and a sending off with 18 minutes to go.

The Club America meltdown was complete when manager Miguel Herrera and an assistant were both shown yellow cards by the official for dissent on the touchline, and the boss took some time to calm down as he gesticulated wildly. Club America threw goalkeeper Jimenez for a final corner effort, but it was a poor delivery and the final whistle blew to crown Atlanta United the first Campeones Cup winners from Major League Soccer.

Mediation talks between US Soccer and USWNT break down

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 14, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT
1 Comment

According to reports by The New York Times and Yahoo Sports, attempted mediation between the U.S. Women’s National Team and U.S. Soccer have broken down and the two sides will head to federal court.

The players on the women’s team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit back in March, and it appears that lawsuit will continue to progress. The two sides met in New York City for two days according to the reports, but New York Times assistant sports editor Andrew Das says those talks “went nowhere.”

“We entered this week’s mediation with representatives of U.S.S.F. full of hope,” said plaintiff spokeswoman Molly Levinson in a statement. “Today we must conclude these meetings sorely disappointed in the federation’s determination to perpetuate fundamentally discriminatory workplace conditions and behavior. It is clear that U.S.S.F., including its board of directors and President Carlos Cordeiro, fully intend to continue to compensate women players less than men. They will not succeed.”

The Wall Street Journal reported back in June that the two sides intended to hash out their differences outside of the courtroom.

U.S. Soccer released its own side of the situation, accusing the players’ counsel of unproductive intentions. “Instead of allowing mediation to proceed in a considerate manner, plaintiffs’ counsel took an aggressive and ultimately unproductive approach that follows months of presenting misleading information to the public in an effort to perpetuate confusion.

“We always know there is more we can do. We value our players and have continually shown that by providing them with compensation and support that exceeds any other women’s team in the world. Despite inflammatory statements from their spokesperson, which are intended to paint our actions inaccurately and unfairly, we are undaunted in our efforts to continue discussions in good faith.”

In late July, U.S. Soccer president Cordeiro released an open letter that he hoped would help back his side’s stance on the current wage gap. That letter did not go down well, and some attacked the accuracy or relevance of the numbers presented. Reports also claimed that internally, U.S. Soccer looked to hire lobbyists for a political push, fearing backlash from political candidates who hoped to capitalize on the high-profile battle and use it to further a platform around equal pay.

This is not the first time the two sides looked to meet and settle things out of court. Before the Women’s World Cup this summer, the players reportedly looked to meet with Cordeiro and informally come to some kind of agreement, but the U.S. Soccer president insisted all 28 players named in the lawsuit be present, an impossible request given the broad reach of those players and the preparations for the World Cup.