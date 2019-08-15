More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Soccer federation to investigate racist abuse in Spain

Associated PressAug 15, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Soccer officials in Spain say they will investigate the alleged racist abuse that led an English team to abandon a game in protest.

The Andalusian soccer federation said Thursday it will look into what happened in the Under-18 friendly game last week between Queens Park Rangers and Spanish club Nervion in Seville.

QPR CEO Lee Hoos said Wednesday the team was “forced to abandon” the match because of “abuse from opposition players.”

The Andalusian federation says it will open the investigation even though it was not involved in the organization of the game. It says it does not tolerate racist abuse and praised QPR players for abandoning the match if they were subject to abuse.

The Spanish soccer federation and Nervion did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ozil, Kolasinac available for Arsenal

By Daniel KarellAug 15, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
Arsenal manager Unai Emery will have two new starting options to consider this week, with the thankful return of Mesut Ozil and Saed Kolasinac.



After a security scare last week kept Ozil and Kolasinac from traveling north to face Newcastle, Arsenal confirmed that the pair will be available for selection against Burnley this Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

“Am I pleased that they’re back? Of course,” Emery told reporters at a press conference. “For us, for me, first they’re a person and second they’re a player. We’re continuing our way with all the players who are ready with us and consistent every day in training. They came back on Tuesday and it’s the circumstance I told you. Mesut was sick yesterday but today is getting better. When they are training regularly every day and consistent every day it’s good news for us because we can choose them to help us in matches – and the first match is Saturday.”

Ozil and Kolasinac were victims of an attempted carjacking in July, though Kolasinac bravely fought off the offenders after jumping out of the car. However, a new threat emerged last week that was concerning enough that Arsenal felt it was safer to keep the pair in London.

According to Emery though, aside from Ozil recovering from illness, the pair feel safe at the training ground and are mentally ready to play.

“We are 100 percent with them,” Emery said, referring to the club being confident they are ready to play. “The mentality is now on focusing on us, for training and matches.”

The return of Ozil and Kolasinac gives Emery more pieces to use heading into the match with Burnley. Against Newcastle, Emery went with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Nacho Monreal at left back and youngsters Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson starting in attacking midfield. Kolasinac could easily slot in at left back or even left wing back if Monreal stays in as a third defender, while Ozil can of course play anywhere along the front line.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Ozil after a rocky first year under Emery. Ozil went from being almost the first name on the teamsheet under Arsene Wenger to second-choice due to his lack of defensive prowess under Emery. Perhaps, with the German National Team in the rear-view mirror for Ozil, he has remodeled his game somewhat this preseason and is ready to contribute on both ends of the pitch.

Watch NBC Sports’ new series, Crossroads

By Daniel KarellAug 15, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT
What if Sergio Aguero hadn’t scored THAT goal to win Manchester City the title in the final seconds of the season. Or what if Steven Gerrard hadn’t slipped, allowing Demba Ba to score for Chelsea to ruin Liverpool’s title chase.



In the new series from NBC Sports called Crossroads, host Aaron West dives deep into eight pivotal moments in Premier League history, including the two mentioned above. West sets up the scene, explaining why the moment was so crucial towards the season’s outcome. We then see what could have happened if the aforementioned events didn’t happen. What if Man City collapsed after missing out on the title in 2011? What if Liverpool did win the title in 2014, returning to the era of the Liverpool of old?

Of course, we all know that didn’t happen, but it’s fun to think about what if, and West nails it in describing what happened, and what – could have – happened.

The series is premiering today on Youtube, and you can watch the first two episodes here! Episode one is above, while two is below.

What if Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard doesn’t slip v. Chelsea? | Crossroads Ep. 2 | NBC Sports

UEFA president postpones talks over revamped Champions League

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 15, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin announced he is postponing talks over restructuring the Champions League, calling discussions about reworking the qualification process “premature” after heavy opposition from national leagues.

Ceferin was set to meet with European Club Association chairman – and Juventus chairman – Andrea Agnelli and European Leagues president Lars-Christer Olsson on September 11, but that has been put off indefinitely until the two sides are “ready for meaningful discussion.”

The 51-year-old Slovenian has been pushing for a Champions League that largely secures qualification to the group stage from performance in the previous year’s competition rather than via placement in the national league tables, proposing instead a promotion and relegation model that would see 24 of 32 group stage teams locked in place no matter their domestic results, with the bottom eight teams “relegated” from the Champions League each season to the Europa League.

Critics of the new system – of which there are many – have complained that it would close off the competition from a significant amount of teams that would otherwise qualify via national league finishing positions. For example, under the proposed model, semifinalists Ajax would not have qualified for last year’s competition based on its Eredivisie title, instead forced to progress through the Europa League far enough to earn promotion. National leagues also argue that the new model would degrade the drama down the stretch of the season, with very little to play for after a champion is crowned and relegation positions are decided.

“We are currently in the process of gathering feedback from our national associations,” Ceferin wrote in a letter to Agnelli and Olsson obtained by the Associated Press, “and I feel — more generally — that a new discussion now would be premature as we are analyzing feedback and proposals coming from different parties.”

Ceferin said the reason for the postponement was an expanded timeframe and did not refer to criticism or backlash. “As you know very well, UEFA deliberately kicked off the review process for the 2024/27 competition cycle much ahead of our regular schedule and we are therefore in no hurry,” Ceferin told Agnelli and Olsson. “We do not, in any case, expect to make a decision this year.”

Agnelli’s ECA has been the largest supporter of the new model, wishing to push the group stage from four-team groups to eight-team groups as to profit off a larger, more expansive group stage with 14 group stage matches per team instead of six.

According to the AP report by Rob Harris, the Premier League is staunchly opposed to the new model, and while the league claims to have the support of all member clubs, Manchester United chairman Ed Woodward is an ECA board member. Atletico Madrid went on the offensive from Spain, claiming the new model is “the biggest threat in the history of European football in recent years.”

”We firmly believe that European competitions should be a reward for excellence,” a joint coalition of Spanish clubs, including Athletic Bilbao, Atletico Madrid, Malaga, Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Valencia and Villarreal wrote back in early June, ”in which the best teams participate in a competition open to all, based on the principles of sporting merit, solidarity among clubs, fair distribution, etc.”

Pulisic believes Chelsea “on a good path” despite early defeats

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 15, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic has pushed for renewed faith in Chelsea despite the club’s two early defeats, calling for fans to believe in Frank Lampard, back Tammy Abraham, and trust that the Blues are “on a good path.”

The Blues were beaten 4-0 by Manchester United in the Premier League opener and followed that up with a defeat to Liverpool on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup after a 2-2 draw. Chelsea must pick itself up for the club’s home opener against Leicester City on Sunday, and Pulisic believes the good Fortune will come their way soon.



“It was harsh on us,” the American said to Evening Standard journalist James Olley after the loss to Liverpool. “A few things just didn’t go our way, a few decisions and in the end, to lose on penalties, that’s just how it goes. But we can be really proud of how we played. I don’t feel that we had a fair result at Old Trafford either. We’ve been creating enough chances to win these games and we just have to keep going and keep fighting.”

Pulisic was a substitute against Manchester United but made his full debut against Liverpool and assisted the game’s first goal with a brilliant burst down the middle and pass to Olivier Giroud. He was brought off for young Mason Mount and therefore did not participate in extra time or penalties. Tammy Abraham came on for Giroud and was fantastic, earning the penalty that leveled the game in extra time, but his penalty was saved to give Liverpool the win. Pulisic knows that’s how things go sometimes, and that the performance is far more encouraging than the poor penalty is upsetting.

“We said to him ‘It’s penalties, man – somebody has to miss’,” Pulisic said. “He’s going to get his head up. Obviously it’s tough but penalties are like that. He can deal with it and he’ll be fine. He’ll move on, he’ll score a goal in the next game and everything will be forgotten. We’re there for him.”

He also believes in Frank Lampard, who has showed growing pains in his young Chelsea managerial career but was improved in the Liverpool match and has won over his players in a short time. “It’s been great working with him,” Pulisic said of Lampard. “We’ve learned a lot so far and I think you can see the team forming. We have a lot of great players which makes it easier. We’re on a good path.”

Chelsea has hit the post three times in the two matches thus far, and twice they had a goal ruled out for offside, including one by Pulisic who thought he had picked up his first Chelsea goal. They now take on Leicester City in a critical match for both clubs, with each side looking for a first win of the campaign to avoid lingering fears of a disappointing season to come.