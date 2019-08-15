More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
UEFA nominates Messi, Ronaldo, van Dijk for Player of the Year

By Kyle BonnAug 15, 2019, 10:21 AM EDT
In a likely preview of the Ballon d’Or ceremony, UEFA has nominated Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Virgil Van Dijk as its final three contestants for the European federation’s Player of the Year award.

Liverpool defender van Dijk makes his first appearance on the shortlist, while Ronaldo is a three-time winner of the award and Messi has won twice.

Van Dijk’s rise to international stardom has been swift, first becoming the most expensive defender in the world with his summer 2017 move to Liverpool before backing up that label with stellar center-back play en route to a pair of Champions League finals appearances, winning the competition last season. He was voted last season’s Premier League Player of the Year as well as the Players’ Player of the Year, helping Liverpool to a tough-luck second place finish with the league’s best defensive record.

Messi, meanwhile, was the top scorer in La Liga last season with 36 goals, while adding 15 more assists. He was just as unplayable in Champions League competition, scoring 12 goals in 10 matches before Barcelona fell to Liverpool in the semifinals thanks to one of the more memorable comebacks of the tournament’s history. All told, Messi topped the 50-goal mark last season for the second time in the last three campaigns.

Ronaldo finds the list after completing his first season with Juventus, a season that saw the club secure its eighth straight Scudetto, scoring 21 goals last season in league play despite Massamiliano Allegri’s defensive-minded setup, winning the Serie A MVP award. Now, under Maurizio Sarri, Ronaldo could breeze by that total and truly announce himself in the Italian top flight. The 34-year-old also helped lead Portugal to the first-ever Nations League crown, scoring a hat-trick in the semifinals against Switzerland before a 1-0 win over van Dijk’s Netherlands secured the title.

The award will be presented during the Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on August 29.

Top PL storylines: Matchweek 2

By Kyle BonnAug 15, 2019, 10:03 AM EDT
The Premier League season is officially under way and already Manchester City is on top of the table after just one week, having taken down West Ham by a blistering 5-0 scoreline that could be even more.

With the first week under our belt, here are the top storylines as clubs look to keep the ball rolling, or in the case of teams like the Hammers, Norwich City, or Watford, turn their fortunes before falling too far behind.

Chelsea looks to build on midweek showing

  • Chelsea v. Leicester City, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

For long stretches of the midweek Super Cup, Chelsea looked the better side against Liverpool. While the Champions League title holders eventually won the match on penalties after a 2-2 draw, the Blues look much improved from their opening week drubbing at the hands of Manchester United.

Frank Lampard still has improving to do as a manager, indicative of his slow reaction to a second half surge by Liverpool, but the Blues boss could hand Christian Pulisic his full Premier League debut after leaving the American on the bench against Manchester United. It’s not perfect, and Chelsea has a long way to go to be a truly competitive force at the top of the Premier League table, but marketable improvement at this stage in the season is always a welcome sight.

Spurs gets crack at defending champs

  • Man City v. Tottenham, Saturday, 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC

Tottenham began its new season with a 3-1 comeback win over newly promoted Aston Villa, and while it took time for the Champions League finalists to gain a foothold in the match, the final result will encourage Spurs fans as they get an early shot at Manchester City. It’s likely a little too early for Giovani Lo Celso or Ryan Sessegnon to make a full debut, but Tanguay Ndombele got off to a good start with a goal against Villa and the new-look Spurs will likely provide Man City a serious test.

City was explosive against West Ham as Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were both spectacular, but Bernardo Silva could be brought into the side after finding the substitutes bench in the opener, as could Sergio Aguero.

Early relegation six-pointer?

  • Norwich City v. Newcastle United, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Many Premier League projections, including some of our own here at Pro Soccer Talk, have Norwich City and Newcastle both in various stages of the relegation picture. It’s possible that this early match could prove vital in helping shape the bottom of the table.

If so, the matchup could be an entertaining one. While these two sides combined for just one goal between them last weekend, they were both positive going forward in spells. The last four matchups between these two teams have produced a total of 24 goals, and the last time they faced off in Premier League competition, they were both eventually relegated. It may be early, but they all count the same.

Arsenal stars could return

  • Arsenal v. Burnley, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac still have safety and security issues to sort out – a worrying prospect for players just looking to ply their trade on the pitch – but they’re back in Arsenal training and could return to the matchday squad after missing out on the opening weekend.

With the pair potentially in the fold, it will give the Gunners a boost after looking bright but wasteful in the early 1-0 win over Newcastle. Ozil could come in for Reiss Nelson while Kolasinac would replace the deputizing Nacho Monreal. David Luiz could also make his Arsenal debut with Calum Chambers possibly making way, giving Arsenal a much more complete lineup than last week. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the game’s only goal in the season opener, and he is tipped to strike many more times this season in a likely Golden Boot challenge.

Wolves looks to again trouble Manchester United

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester United, Monday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Manchester United looked stellar in the opening weekend against Chelsea, but they’ll take on a pesky foe in Week 2 as they look to keep the momentum going. Wolves picked up four points off Manchester United last season as they proved difficult for many top sides to deal with throughout the season.

Most importantly, the Red Devils will need to deal with Raul Jimenez who has picked up where he left off last season with four goals in Europa League play to start the campaign, although he – along with the rest of the Wolves squad – was held off the scoresheet in the Premier League opener against Leicester City. That 0-0 draw was drab as Wolves appeared tired after early European play, but the home side will feel they can hit Manchester United on the counter Monday as they did a number of times last season.

Reports: Hirving Lozano set for Napoli medical

By Kyle BonnAug 15, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
According to reports from both Italy and the Netherlands, PSV Eindhoven attacker Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is nearing a long-awaited move to Napoli and could complete the move as soon as the middle of next week.

Both Dutch publication Votebal International and Italian outlet Tuttomercadoweb are reporting that Lozano’s entourage just has the final details of a $47 million move to iron out. A medical could be conducted as soon as next Monday or Tuesday, with only his image rights and “administrative issues” with his former club Pachuca now standing in the way of the move.

VI reports Lozano will sign a five-year deal keeping him tied to Napoli through the summer of 2024. The transaction would be a record for both sides, breaking Napoli’s transfer record of $44 million for Gonzalo Higuain from Real Madrid in 2013 and also smashing PSV’s record sale of Memphis Depay to Manchester United for $38 million.

Napoli has been the frontrunner for Lozano’s signature all summer, with the Italian side looking to move for the 23-year-old Mexican international. He has recovered from a knee injury suffered late last season that kept him out of international action over the summer, back in action for PSV in the early going as the club capitulated to FC Basel in Champions League qualifying. He has yet to record a goal or assist in five appearances across all competitions this young season, yet to complete a full 90 minutes as well.

The Mexican was spectacular last season, bagging 21 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, with 17 and 11 coming in Eredivisie play plus another two and one in Champions League action. He continued that form in international competition, scoring a goal and assist in World Cup play last summer and looking unplayable at times in the world’s most prominent competition.

Reports: St. Louis to be announced as next MLS expansion team

By Kyle BonnAug 14, 2019, 10:42 PM EDT
According to multiple reports including ESPN and the St. Louis Dispatch, an imminent announcement will confirm that St. Louis has been awarded the next Major League Soccer expansion team.

The reports state that an official announcement will likely come next week, potentially as soon as Tuesday.

The move has been a poorly kept secret since April when it was reported that the city was one of two cities along with Sacremento to be in exclusive talks for an expansion team. Two weeks ago they presented in front of the MLS Board of Governors and that has apparently progressed into a successful bid.

According to the St. Louis Dispatch report, the presentation included plans for a privately funded stadium and a majority female ownership group led by Carolyn Kindle Betz, president of rental car conglomerate Enterprise Holdings Foundation. The plan is a win for the city of St. Louis that just two years ago voted down a proposal for $60 million in public money for a stadium critical to an MLS expansion bid.

The St. Louis Dispatch report claims the team is targeting 2022 as its inaugural season. Further details regarding a team name, colors, or sponsorship details were not revealed.

De Rossi scores debut goal but Boca Juniors upset in Copa Argentina

By Kyle BonnAug 14, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT
Daniele De Rossi played his first match in colors other than Roma yellow and red, and while he bagged a goal on debut, he was powerless to prevent an embarrassing Copa Argentina loss as Boca Juniors was upset by second tier side Almagro on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Just before the half-hour mark, a corner delivery found the head of De Rossi and he had a signature moment in South America. His close-range effort proved Boca’s only meaningful contribution of the night, but it produced an enormous smile across the face of the bearded Italian before he was engulfed by teammates and appeared somewhat emotional.

Sadly for the Argentine giants, they looked poor overall, and once De Rossi exited the pitch in the 72nd minute, he could only watch from the sidelines as 33-year-old former Real Salt Lake winger Juan Manuel Martinez equalized in the 82nd minute, sending the match to penalties. Boca Juniors was abysmal in the penalty shootout, and while Carlos Tevez scored the first effort, they missed their next three and the Primera Nacional side advanced to the Round of 16.

The result is bad news for new manager Gustavo Alfaro who only took over in January and is tasked with defending the club’s Copa Libertadores title. The quarterfinals of this year’s competition is just around the corner, and the squad must pick itself up quickly in the absence of recently departed Dario Benedetto and Nahitan Nandez who both bolted for European clubs this transfer window.