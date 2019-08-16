More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo credit should read JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP/Getty Images

French second-division game halted over homophobic chanting

By Andy EdwardsAug 16, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Following the guidelines of a new rule in France, the Ligue 2 game between Nancy and Le Mans was stopped by referee Mehdi Mokhtari due to homophobic chanting by fans on Friday.

[ VIDEO: Barcelona beaten by 38-year-old Aduriz’s stunning bicycle kick ]

Prior to stopping the game, a request made over the stadium’s public-address system was unsuccessful in silencing the abuse. Players also appealed for fans to stop singing the Song in question.

The game was resumed following the brief stoppage, which was described by Eurosport as lasting “about a minute.”

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu applauded Mokhtari and fellow associates responsible for their decision and actions taken:

“I congratulate the referee Mehdi Mokhtari and the delegate of [Ligue de Football Professionnel] Alain Marseille who took their responsibilities and decided to interrupt the football match between Nancy and Le Mans for homophobic insults. It’s a first. And last one, I hope”

Marlene Schiappa, Secretary of State for Equality between Women and Men, echoed the same sentiments:

“Congratulations to referee Mehdi Mokhtari for having bravely interrupted the match against homophobic songs sung at Nancy-Le Mans as allowed by the rules. Football is an exciting sport. It must remain so for all.”

VIDEO: Barcelona beaten by 38-year-old Aduriz’s bicycle kick

Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 16, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Barcelona’s 2019-20 La Liga campaign, and their quest for a third straight domestic title, began with a shocking defeat away to Athletic Bilbao, last season’s 8th-place finishers.

But, on the bright side (for neutrals and Barca haters, of course) it happened in the most spectacular of fashions.

[ MORE: Barcelona, Bayern Munich agree deal to loan Philippe Coutinho ]

38-year-old Aritz Aduriz made his early submission for goal of the season: the following bicycle kick from 14 yards out on a high, long cross into the penalty area (goal at 0:38 mark).

The result snapped Barca’s streak of having won their opening league fixture for 10 straight seasons.

To make matters worse, Luis Suarez suffered a muscular injury to his right leg in the first half and was subbed off in the 37th minute. Barca were without Lionel Messi due to a calf injury, but Antoine Griezmann made his competitive debut for the club after moving from Atletico Madrid for $135 million this summer.

On the bright side (for Barca), they did manage to agree a loan move for Philippe Coutinho to leave the club, presumably shedding some, or all, of his wages off their books for the rest of the season.

Lewandowski’s brace helps Bayern rescue opening-day draw (video)

Photo by A. Hassenstein/Getty Images for FC Bayern
Associated PressAug 16, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) Amid reports that Brazilian winger Philippe Coutinho was to join the club, Bayern Munich was held to 2-2 by Hertha Berlin in the opening game of the Bundesliga on Friday.

[ MORE: Barcelona, Bayern Munich agree deal to loan Philippe Coutinho ]

Robert Lewandowski scored twice for the seven-time defending champion, but Bayern failed to make the most of its chances and will rue the setback after Hertha capitalized on two mistakes to score twice in a three-minute period.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac congratulated counterpart Ante Covic after making his league debut in charge of the visitors.

Lewandowski did not have to wait long before opening his league account in the 24th minute, sliding in to convert Serge Gnabry‘s cross after Joshua Kimmich was given plenty of space to surge through the middle.

A rout looked possible as Hertha’s defense continued to look shaky, but Dodi Lukebakio struck against the run of play in the 36th for the visitors, the Belgian’s shot from distance taking a big deflection off Vedad Ibisevic’s back to give Manuel Neuer no chance.

Marko Grujic stunned the home fans when he made it 2-1 three minutes later, winning a duel against Benjamin Pavard before running onto a through ball from Ibisevic and rounding Neuer to score.

“A bit surprising,” Germany coach Joachim Low said of the halftime scoreline.

Bayern started the second half as it had the first, before VAR intervened after Grujic dragged Lewandowski’s shirt from behind and the striker fell.

Lewandowski dusted himself off to equalize from the spot on the hour-mark.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich agree deal to loan Coutinho

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 16, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are nearing the completion of a loan deal that will see midfielder Philippe Coutinho move from Spain to Germany, according to a Barcelona spokesperson on Friday.

[ MORE: Who are the top contenders in this season’s Champions League? ]

Barcelona spokesperson Guillermo Amor confirmed the progress of negotiations on Friday:

“We can confirm that there is an agreement in principle for the loan of Coutinho to Bayern and we just have to finalize the deal”

According to Mundo Deportivo and Sport, Bayern will pay between $16 million and $22 million for this season’s loan, with an option to make the deal permanent for $133 million. Coutinho was left out of Barcelona’s squad for Friday’s La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona have spent the entire summer shopping Coutinho to most of the biggest clubs across Europe, desperate to unburden themselves of the 27-year-old Brazilian’s lucrative contract and recoup a sizable chunk of the (up to) $192 million they paid to acquire him from Liverpool barely 18 months ago. Tottenham Hotspur were briefly linked with Coutinho prior to the English transfer window closing on Aug. 8, but those reports were quickly shot down.

Who are the top contenders in the UEFA Champions League?

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MORE: Transfer news

Barcelona, Bayern Munich agree deal to loan Coutinho Balotelli headed back to Italy after turning down move to Brazil Chris Gloster USMNT left back prospect Gloster chooses Eredivisie path

What good are we, on this platform, if we don’t allow ourselves the chance to be very, very wrong now and again?

While the start of the Premier League season is certainly what drives us forward, this weekend’s opening of both the Bundesliga and La Liga has us even more fired up for the season ahead.

It got us thinking about those Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the winter and spring, and that late May date in Istanbul; Who is going to claim the UEFA Champions League?

Much like our 50 Fearful Predictions for the Premier League season — one’s been proven wrong, another on the path to right — we’re going to go out on a ledge regarding the strength of the big boys’ campaigns for the glory in Turkey.

It’s not all about squad depth in these competitions thanks to the ability of superstars to take over the show, but it sure does matter a great deal (Look at what Liverpool did to Barcelona last season, which was certainly not about the individual talents you’d choose from between the two sides).

Things may change over the next two weeks with the transfer window still open outside of England, but hey, that only means we could look even sillier come May.

Let’s give it a go.

Bonus 1: Red Bull Salzburg — I’m going to be honest, the Austrians should be below about 5-10 more teams after selling Hannes Wolf and Munas Dabbur but I had to include the lone club in the tournament with an American boss. Good luck, Jesse Marsch.

Bonus 2: Ajax — It would be stunning if Ajax overcame selling Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, and who knows how many other top talents, but they were semi-finalists last year so they get a mention.

Tier 6 — Not quite there

Whether they sold too bright of a star or too many of them, these teams will need to overcome significant wattage issues.

20. Bayer Leverkusen
19. Atalanta
18. Lille
17. Lyon
16. RB Leipzig

Tier 5 — Not Quite Upper Echelon, But Dangerous

You wouldn’t want to draw a single one of these teams in a knockout round, but also wouldn’t bet on them outlasting a series of giants to reach Istanbul.

15. Valencia
14. Galatasaray
13. Chelsea
12. Borussia Dortmund

Tier 4 — Tier 5, But Managed by Royalty

Ancelotti. Conte. Simeone. Capable of anything.

11. Napoli
10. Inter Milan
9. Atletico Madrid

Tier 3 — The Suitably Haunted

Mental hurdles are real.

Every one of these teams probably has better top-to-bottom depth in talent than the clubs we’ve ranked above them, but has faltered in big ways and carries ghosts. Barcelona and Juventus, for example, have the two best players in the world but have puked on the big stage for consecutive seasons.

PSG and Man City are waiting for their breakthrough, and Bayern has won eight-straight Bundesliga crowns but also counts itself losers of four semifinals in five seasons (all to Spanish sides).

8. Bayern Munich
7. Paris Saint-Germain
6. Barcelona
5. Juventus
4. Manchester City

Tier 2 — See Tier 3, Only With Less Haunting

And in this case, maybe a little less depth.

3. Spurs

Tier 1 — Champs

The Reds won it all last year and the entire club seems to celebrate this competition more than the league. I’ll be honest with you: If you took the entire Liverpool team and trotted it out in different jerseys, I’d say they need a place around No. 9. But this is Liverpool and the European Cup.

Not to mention this tournament crowns winners off of much smaller sample sizes (See Liverpool’s 2017-18 final run, aside from the walloping of Man City). And Real under Zidane has the fire power and history to show up and show out.

2. Real Madrid
1. Liverpool