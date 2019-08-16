Hazard injured, Bale could start as Real opens La Liga play

After a summer of adding immense talent and spending wild money, the only thing that can get in Real Madrid’s way is Real Madrid.

As usual.

The kings of chaos bring their wildly talented team to La Liga play this weekend, and will have James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale in the fold while Eden Hazard possibly missing through a thigh injury.

Yes, that’s the same Gareth Bale who managed Zinedine Zidane essentially publicly dismissed from his side. Yeah, the same James who has needed to take loans away from Real to see regular playing time.

Zidane seems to be happy that James is sticking around. As for Bale, well, Zidane seems to be happy that James is sticking around. From Marca.com:

“It seemed like Bale was going to leave, but he is here. I will count on him, just as I will with everyone else who is here. I hope that everyone in the team wants to make life difficult for me [in terms of team selection]. “The team is what it is, and this is the squad I have. The transfer window is open, and things can happen, but what matters now is Saturday’s game and the players that are here now.”

Cool, cool. Sounds like a delightful room.

Anyway, it may just be Zidane’s demeanor, as he’s been quite a decent player’s coach over the years. It’s a 2.5 horse race as usual there, with Barca going for a 3-peat, Real well-stocked with talent, and Atletico Madrid a possibility as long as one Diego Simeone is setting up the traps.

Let’s do this, Spain.

