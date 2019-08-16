More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Lukas Schulze - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Hazard injured, Bale could start as Real opens La Liga play

By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
After a summer of adding immense talent and spending wild money, the only thing that can get in Real Madrid’s way is Real Madrid.

As usual.

The kings of chaos bring their wildly talented team to La Liga play this weekend, and will have James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale in the fold while Eden Hazard possibly missing through a thigh injury.

Yes, that’s the same Gareth Bale who managed Zinedine Zidane essentially publicly dismissed from his side. Yeah, the same James who has needed to take loans away from Real to see regular playing time.

Zidane seems to be happy that James is sticking around. As for Bale, well, Zidane seems to be happy that James is sticking around. From Marca.com:

“It seemed like Bale was going to leave, but he is here. I will count on him, just as I will with everyone else who is here. I hope that everyone in the team wants to make life difficult for me [in terms of team selection].

“The team is what it is, and this is the squad I have. The transfer window is open, and things can happen, but what matters now is Saturday’s game and the players that are here now.”

Cool, cool. Sounds like a delightful room.

Anyway, it may just be Zidane’s demeanor, as he’s been quite a decent player’s coach over the years. It’s a 2.5 horse race as usual there, with Barca going for a 3-peat, Real well-stocked with talent, and Atletico Madrid a possibility as long as one Diego Simeone is setting up the traps.

Let’s do this, Spain.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 16, 2019, 12:31 PM EDT
There were plenty of shock results during Matchweek 1, and this weekend looks like there could be even more.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 2-0 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Brighton 2-0 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Man City 2-1 Tottenham – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM] 

Norwich City 3-2 Newcastle – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Wolves 1-1 Man United – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Aston Villa 2-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Sheffield United 2-1 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Chelsea 1-2 Leicester – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Report shows cause of AZ Alkmaar stadium roof collapse

Photo by Ed van de Pol/Soccrates/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 16, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) A preliminary report into the collapse of part of the stadium roof at Dutch team AZ Alkmaar says that weld connections failing led to a section of the roof falling onto seats below.

The stadium was not in use at the time of the Aug. 10 collapse and nobody was injured. Top-tier AZ is now playing its home matches at ADO The Hague’s stadium.

The Dutch Safety Board reported Friday that it also found weaknesses in the part of the stadium roof that remained intact. The board has called on the club to check the structure and strengthen it where necessary.

The club says it will check the welds as part of an ongoing investigation it ordered after the collapse and draw up a recovery plan. The stands will remain closed to the public until safety can be guaranteed.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 16, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
Matchweek 2 of the 2019-20 Premier League season is here, with a monster clash and some tricky tests for the top six on the slate.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Norwich v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Man City v. Tottenham – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Solskjaer: Alexis will play more often than many think

Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2019, 11:21 AM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is feeling good about Manchester United’s depth, and thinks there will be plenty of contributions from it.

Case in point: The Red Devils manager believes fans will see a lot of Alexis Sanchez despite the Chilean’s absence from the lineup against Chelsea and perceived status as a desired transfer.

Solskjaer noted that his leaving Alexis, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, and Fred out of the 18 on Opening Day, and pointed to the former Arsenal playmaker in particular.

Alexis hurt his hamstring at Copa America but is getting back up to speed. From Sky Sports:

“Alexis is such a professional. He comes in working every single day, really hard. He wants to be part of this. These stories that he’s been put in the reserves – of course he hasn’t. He’s part of our squad and he’s a very good player. He’s a few weeks behind the rest but he’s very close to being part of it.

“We don’t have the biggest forward line so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect. We expect him to come good at this club. He’s quality.”

Solskjaer would love Alexis to turn things around, especially since Jesse Lingard also struggled last season and Juan Mata isn’t getting any younger (Andreas Pereira, while well-regarded, didn’t light the Premier League on fire last season, either).

Alexis has five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances for United since arriving in a swap deal with Arsenal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Last season saw him manage just one goal and three assists in 877 PL minutes.