Premier League Preview: Man City v. Spurs

The Premier League has a monumental match for the second-straight week, as champions Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur in a tension-filled affair at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]
Both sides controlled play in opening day wins, though an early concession had Spurs facing blocks of defenders, and will be raring to meet the challenge at hand.
Mauricio Pochettino says Giovani Lo Celso will make his first match day 18 for Spurs, though he will not start; Jan Vertonghen may return to the Starting XI.
As for City, Fernandinho is fit and Bernardo Silva may also make his season debut after missing the opener with a minor injury.
Projected lineups
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Jesus, Aguero, Sterling
Spurs: Lloris; Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Ndombele, Sissoko; Eriksen, Moura, Kane.
What they’re saying
Guardiola on whether Raheem Sterling is the top attacker in the league: “There are many and he’s one of them. Look at the top six teams and you will find many, many players. The premier League is incredible. We have many but even still. I didn’t watch all the other games but Sterling has played good from the beginning and been clinical. We want more. Everybody wants more and he wants more. It was just the first game.”
Spurs on chasing the champs: “We are going to fight again this season against ourselves to try to improve our balance. If we analyze the last five years we always improve every season in different things but in the Premier League I think we decrease in our performance or in the points we got. That is our challenge, to improve ourselves. To improve our numbers in the Premier League. Of course in Europe we have improved and become more competitive and got to the final of the Champions League.
Prediction
City lost exactly one home match last season, a 3-2 thriller with Palace on Dec. 22. Take that out, and they allowed nine goals in 18 wins; Nine were clean sheets and they did not trail aside from the Palace match.
That said, Spurs have experience scoring at the Etihad from that 4-3 second-leg Champions League thriller in April.
We expect a special tactical treat, and goals: Man City 2-1.