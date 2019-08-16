More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League Preview: Man City v. Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
The Premier League has a monumental match for the second-straight week, as champions Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur in a tension-filled affair at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Both sides controlled play in opening day wins, though an early concession had Spurs facing blocks of defenders, and will be raring to meet the challenge at hand.

Mauricio Pochettino says Giovani Lo Celso will make his first match day 18 for Spurs, though he will not start; Jan Vertonghen may return to the Starting XI.

As for City, Fernandinho is fit and Bernardo Silva may also make his season debut after missing the opener with a minor injury.

Projected lineups

Man CityEderson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Jesus, Aguero, Sterling

Spurs: Lloris; Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Ndombele, Sissoko; Eriksen, Moura, Kane.

What they’re saying

Guardiola on whether Raheem Sterling is the top attacker in the league: “There are many and he’s one of them. Look at the top six teams and you will find many, many players. The premier League is incredible. We have many but even still. I didn’t watch all the other games but Sterling has played good from the beginning and been clinical. We want more. Everybody wants more and he wants more. It was just the first game.”

Spurs on chasing the champsWe are going to fight again this season against ourselves to try to improve our balance. If we analyze the last five years we always improve every season in different things but in the Premier League I think we decrease in our performance or in the points we got. That is our challenge, to improve ourselves. To improve our numbers in the Premier League. Of course in Europe we have improved and become more competitive and got to the final of the Champions League.

Prediction

City lost exactly one home match last season, a 3-2 thriller with Palace on Dec. 22. Take that out, and they allowed nine goals in 18 wins; Nine were clean sheets and they did not trail aside from the Palace match.

That said, Spurs have experience scoring at the Etihad from that 4-3 second-leg Champions League thriller in April.

We expect a special tactical treat, and goals: Man City 2-1.

Adrian an injury doubt after pitch invader-caused injury

By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2019, 8:27 AM EDT
Dated reference here, but Liverpool goalkeepers have been watching a bit too much “Spinal Tap.”

To add to the comparison, Liverpool’s goalkeeping problems are turned up to 11 (on a very short-term basis).

Adrian has joined Alisson Becker on the injury list following a freakish injury when a fan slipped after running onto the field to celebrate the UEFA Super Cup and clattered into the goalkeeper’s ankle.

The former West Ham goalkeeper is a question mark for Saturday’s trip to Liverpool, putting 35-year-old Andy Lonergan in line for a start and academy graduate Caoimhin Kelleher in the back-up role at age 20.

Here’s Jurgen Klopp, via the BBC:

“There’s no doubt about how much we love our fans, there’s no doubt about that at all, but if they all could stop doing that – that’s the worst example we have so far heard about. We played against Manchester City and someone ran on the pitch then. At Norwich, there was someone as well.”

Former Fulham and Bolton goalkeeper Lonergan has never played in a Premier League match.

Insane.

I’ve got more jokes, if you want ’em: Given the history, Saturday’s opponents should be happy the transfer window is closed or Angus Gunn could be swapping sidelines.

DaMarcus Beasley has some fixes for American soccer

Associated PressAug 16, 2019, 7:33 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) DaMarcus Beasley wants to stick around soccer when he retires at the end of the MLS season.

He just wants to move upstairs.

Beasley has no interest in coaching, but he wants to try the management side of the sport he has played for decades. And the captain of the Houston Dynamo thinks he has something to offer, too.

“I would love to learn the business side of football,” Beasley told The Associated Press. “What it takes to put a team together day-in, day-out. That part of it intrigues me a lot.”

The 37-year-old Beasley is heading into the final stretch of a decorated playing career. The Dynamo (9-13-3) have dropped four in a row heading into Saturday night’s game against Colorado, and they are going to need a strong finish to extend Beasley’s 20-year career into the playoffs.

Beasley is the only American to play in four World Cups or appear in a Champions League semifinal. The former PSV and Manchester City left back played his last international match during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, which concluded with the U.S. missing the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Beasley thinks structural changes are needed to get the U.S. back into soccer’s premier event, but concedes much of the minutia eludes him.

“Do I want change? Yeah. Do I know the ins and outs about how to go about it? Not really,” Beasley said. “Once I think I get into that role, or whatever role I’ll be in on the business side of football, then I’ll know this needs to change, that needs to change. This is the way this could work.”

Beasley, a Fort Wayne, Indiana native, believes ego is getting in the way of that institutional change.

“All the soccerheads, we all want the same thing. I think one thing we all need to stop doing, 100%, is that everyone thinks they know everything. No one wants to listen. A lot of coaches just say that my way is the right way. Very stuck-up, very ego-driven,” Beasley said. “That part I don’t like. I have my own schools, my soccer camps, and if I try to go to another city, they’ll say `Oh no, I know what I’m doing. We don’t need anything.’ It’s like, I’m not trying to take over anything. That part needs to change, 100%. The egos with the people that have power to make decisions. They need to change and open their minds and try to one day, hopefully win the World Cup. That’s what the whole thing is about.”

America’s youth soccer system has been cited by critics as part of the problem. The United States’ pay-to-play programs can make it more difficult for some households to participate.

“More of the rich kids get a chance than the little guy that just works just as hard and is probably even better but doesn’t have the ends to make ends meet and to make those sacrifices for their kids,” Beasley said.

Another oft-cited inadequacy is a reliance on athleticism as opposed to developing individual skill and team harmony. Beasley stressed that American soccer’s policymakers need to be open to diversifying its on-field philosophies.

“To have one style it’s – we’re not Brazil,” he said. “We can’t keep saying, `Oh, we want to be like Brazil. We want to be like Argentina.”‘

La Liga preview: Three-peat for Barcelona?

By Daniel KarellAug 15, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT
As we close out the decade, Barcelona has been far and away the best team in Spain, and possibly Europe, over the last ten years. This summer, they may have gotten even stronger.

The La Liga season kicks off on Friday, with Barcelona going for its third-straight league title and eighth in the last ten years. Barcelona won the 2019 title by 11 points over Atletico Madrid and a stunning 19 points over rivals Real Madrid. Now, as Barca gets set to face Athletic Bilbao in the season opener, it’s upgraded at key positions that could give Barcelona what it needs to win the league again, and even potentially the UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]

Barcelona this summer signed France World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann, French defender Jean-Clair Todibo and Spanish defender Junior Firpo. But the crown jewel could be central midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The former Ajax star has trained in the Dutch possession model for the last two years, which Barcelona bears a strong resemblance to.

As such, de Jong has seamlessly transitioned to the Barcelona squad, and could make Barcelona the team to beat in Europe for many years to come. Imagine de Jong spraying passes to Lionel 2Messi, and Barcelona could start winning matches 4-1, 5-0, on a consistent basis.

Nipping on Barcelona’s heels this coming season will likely be Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone, in his ninth season in charge, has probably had the best transfer window of any team in La Liga. Despite losing veterans like Griezmann, Diego Godin, Juanfran, Felipe Luis and young stars like Rodri (Man City) and Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Simeone and the Atletico board have brought in some of the brightest stars that can light up La Liga.

The star of the bunch is Joao Felix. The 19-year-old has started life incredibly with Atletico as he’s scored three goals and dished out four assists in preseason action. Atleti also added former Tottenham right back Kieran Trippier and brought untested but talented midfielder Marcos Llorente over from Real Madrid. The new improvements have helped make Atleti an even better attacking team. That may seem against Simeone’s principals, but perhaps with Diego Costa leading the line this season and Felix on the left, we could see an Atleti squad outscoring its opponents, rather than grinding out low-scoring games.

On the other side of Madrid is Real Madrid, and at the moment, it’s not looking good. Los Blancos had plenty of hope last spring, when Zinedine Zidane returned to take over as coach and Real fans hoped for a big change this summer.

Instead, it’s been just more of the same. Yes, Real Madrid has brought in Eden Hazard, Eder Militao and Luka Jovic among others. But according to reports, the one player Zidane wanted Real Madrid to sign the most was Paul Pogba. Unless something drastic changes at Old Trafford, that won’t happen.

Meanwhile, the backline has hardly changed. Marcelo, Sergio Ramos and Nacho are still around, and while Militao and Ferland Mendy bring some youth to the backline, it’s still not a world-class unit. Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro struggled at times during the season, and while Vinicius Jr. is a talent, Hazard’s arrival means there’s less playing time for the Brazilian.

Plus, there’s the distraction of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale still in the squad, plus Marco Asensio’s season-ending injury. It may be a somewhat tough year in the center of Madrid this year.

PSG’s Leonardo: “Neymar made mistakes”

By Daniel KarellAug 15, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT
It’s been a two-year long roller coaster for Neymar.

On one hand, he’s been as good as advertised when fit. He’s scored 45 goals between Ligue 1 and the Champions League and displayed outrageous skill along the way.

[ MORE: Ligue 1 score, schedule ]

But he’s also had many gaffes, along with poorly-timed injuries. He suffered two ankle injuries in February to miss the key portion of the Champions League, which led to Paris Saint-Germain being bounced early. And in one media incident, when answering a softball question about his favorite memory in soccer, he mentioned La Remontada, or the Comeback in French, in which Barcelona completed an incredible comeback and beat PSG, 6-1, to advance in the Champions League. It was an answer that angered and upset many PSG fans.

“Neymar made mistakes,” PSG sporting director Leonardo said in an interview with RMC. “You know, I did not know him before. As the days go by, I get to know him. And I honestly think he’s a good lad with a very good foundation. And on the pitch, he’s an amazing player.”

In the background of these quotes is still the drama over what happens with Neymar. PSG paid a massive sum, more than $200 million to sign Neymar just two years ago. So far, with Barcelona constrained by Financial Fair Play, the offers from they, or even Real Madrid, haven’t risen to the level that PSG is happy with.

At the same time, PSG continues to say that the reason Neymar isn’t playing in the first team right now is because he’s still continuing his recovery from another ankle injury suffered on international duty with Brazil, right before the Copa America this past summer on home soil.

For the time being, it appears that the Neymar saga could go right down to the wire in early September.

“There are discussions for his future as you know today, but there is nothing advanced,” Leonardo said of a potential transfer for Neymar.