Solskjaer: Alexis will play more often than many think

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is feeling good about Manchester United’s depth, and thinks there will be plenty of contributions from it.

Case in point: The Red Devils manager believes fans will see a lot of Alexis Sanchez despite the Chilean’s absence from the lineup against Chelsea and perceived status as a desired transfer.

Solskjaer noted that his leaving Alexis, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, and Fred out of the 18 on Opening Day, and pointed to the former Arsenal playmaker in particular.

Alexis hurt his hamstring at Copa America but is getting back up to speed. From Sky Sports:

“Alexis is such a professional. He comes in working every single day, really hard. He wants to be part of this. These stories that he’s been put in the reserves – of course he hasn’t. He’s part of our squad and he’s a very good player. He’s a few weeks behind the rest but he’s very close to being part of it.

“We don’t have the biggest forward line so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect. We expect him to come good at this club. He’s quality.”

Solskjaer would love Alexis to turn things around, especially since Jesse Lingard also struggled last season and Juan Mata isn’t getting any younger (Andreas Pereira, while well-regarded, didn’t light the Premier League on fire last season, either).

Alexis has five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances for United since arriving in a swap deal with Arsenal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Last season saw him manage just one goal and three assists in 877 PL minutes.

