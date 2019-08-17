Bernard leads Everton past Watford

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton beat Watford 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday, as Bernard‘s first half chance was enough to grab all three points for the Toffees.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The Toffees had chances on the break to seal the deal but had Jordan Pickford to thank as Watford pushed hard for an equalizer.

Marco Silva‘s Everton have four points and two clean sheets from their first two games, while Watford have lost two out of two.

3 things we learned

1. Bernard reminds us of he’s quality: It was the moment which won Everton the game and it was that extra bit of quality we’ve come to expect from Bernard. We haven’t seen it enough over the past 12 months, but he has something Everton’s other attackers don’t have. Walcott, Richarlison and Kean have pace to burn but Bernard’s creativity is key to mixing things up.

2. Watford’s flat start a little concerning: Yes, they looked decent in the second half, but Javi Gracia‘s side just aren’t doing enough to force the issue in games. After getting hammered in the FA Cup final last summer and finishing the season poorly to finish outside of the top 10, Watford have maybe lost a little momentum. Danny Welbeck made his debut and should give them some extra firepower up top, while Sarr will be a good buy long-term.

3. Pickford saves Everton: A fine stop from Pickford in the second half kept Everton in this game and England’s goalkeeper came up big in a big moment. Pickford needs to do that consistently this season if the Toffees are going to finish in the top six. Defensively they’ve got better, but Pickford is key to all of that.

Man of the Match: Jordan Pickford – One fine stop and a calming influence at the back. Big performance from the Everton goalkeeper.

After a bright start Everton took the lead, as a long ball forward found Bernard and the Brazilian winger cut inside and curled home at the near post.

Watford finally woke up and former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu was popping up to cause the Toffees defense problems. It looked like Yerry Mina took him down in the box but no penalty kick was given.

Etienne Capoue forced Jordan Pickford into a smart save at one end and Richarlison nodded over as Everton should have doubled their lead.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Pickford then denied Troy Deeney with a glorious save after rushing off his line bravely.

Richarlison missed another glorious chance in the second half against his former club as he nodded over, while Watford pushed forward late on for an equalizer.

Moise Kean, making his debut, surged clear but fired over as Everton looked to seal the win.

Abdoulaye Doucoure came close but Everton held on to stay unbeaten and they now have four points from their first two games of the season.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports