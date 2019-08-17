Bundesliga wrap: USMNT’s Steffen shines on debut; BVB stomps Augsburg

A day after Bayern needed Robert Lewandowski heroics to rescue an Opening Day draw, more thrills were on the menu Saturday.
Werder Bremen 1-3 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Zack Steffen was under siege but only beaten once in his Bundesliga debut, as the Man City loanee from these United States helped the visitors to a massive three points on Saturday.
Steffen saw 25 attempts from the hosts, including two from American substitute Josh Sargent, as Fortuna Dusseldorf got into the win column. From Bundesliga.com/En:
“It’s a lot of new challenges for me, and I want to perform and execute my job,” said the former Columbus Crew backstop. “I’ve got a good group of guys around me, a good coaching staff to lift me up and give me confidence, and make me feel at home.”
Borussia Dortmund 5-1 Augsburg
Augsburg’s first minute goal from Florian Niederlechner had some thinking that BVB could join Bayern Munich in an opening weekend stumble, but that was simply a mirage.
Paco Alcacer scored twice, new boy Julian Brandt also scored, and Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho found the score sheet as BVB scorched the visitors at the Westfalenstadion.
Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 Paderborn
It was expected to be a cakewalk for the Champions League outfit, but Bayer had to twice overcome pesky Paderborn equalizers.
Leon Bailey and Kai Havertz had their 10th and 19th minute goals answered before Kevin Volland put it to bed in the 69th.
Elsewhere
Bayern Munich 2-2 Hertha Berlin — Friday
Freiburg 3-0 Mainz
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-0 Schalke
Wolfsburg 2-1 Koln
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Union Berlin v. RB Leipzig — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Borussia Dortmund
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|3
|SC Freiburg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|3
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|3
|Bayer Leverkusen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|3
|VfL Wolfsburg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|3
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|Bayern Munich
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1
|FC Schalke 04
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|Mönchengladbach
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1. FC Union Berlin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1899 Hoffenheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|RB Leipzig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|SC Paderborn
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0
|1. FC Köln
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0
|Werder Bremen
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0
|FSV Mainz 05
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0
|FC Augsburg
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0