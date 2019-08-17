Chicharito scores as Hammers, Seagulls split spoils

West Ham United and Brighton traded blows in a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with VAR again peeking its head into the fray.
Leandro Trossard scored two pretty goals, but only one remained on the board for Brighton thanks to an offside runner. The Seagulls out-attempted West Ham by 16-8.
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored for West Ham United.
Brighton moves onto four points on the year, while West Ham grabs its first point of the season.
Three things we learned
- Trossard pushes promise through VAR: The big buy from Belgium had an early goal chalked off by VAR, but scored an equally pretty equalizer during his home debut.
“The goal which was ruled out, it was a nice strike. It’s an odd situation – you cheer, the adrenaline comes up and it’s bad luck that I couldn’t have the first but it was good that I could come back and score on my debut in the second half instead. It is my first goal, it has helped us to get equal.”
2. Chicharito looks weird in No. 9: We get it, he’s a striker and he crafts a bunch of goals, but even his match-opening beauty didn’t change the oddness of seeing West Ham’s longtime Mexican striker in a No. 9.
3. Manuel Lanzini is back: It’s easy to forget that the Argentine is capable of the sublime, but his health is a welcome reunion for our weekends.
4. Graham Potter is making a name for himself in the top flight: “There is a long way to go but the signs are good. The points return looks good. The performances are the things we want to focus on and we will look to do that next week and going forwards.”
He’s here to score goals inside the box. It’s what he does.
Mexican veteran Javier Hernandez, you know him better as Chicharito, used a perfect run to get himself past the Brighton back line.
Manuel Lanzini set-up the goal, and Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan got a piece of Hernandez’s effort en route to 1-0.
The Seagulls quickly answered through Trossard, who had a goal ripped off the board by VAR in the first half.
The Belgian lashed his effort home within minutes of Chicharito.