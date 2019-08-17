Opportunistic Spurs, VAR produce draw at Man City

Tottenham Hotspur flummoxed controlling Manchester City, twice answering goals in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and then getting a shocking reprieve from VAR in stoppage time.
Gabriel Jesus‘ well-crafted would-be winner was taken off the board when VAR found the ball to glance off Nicolas Otamendi’s arm.
On a day when Harry Kane was largely invisible, Erik Lamela was dynamite in producing a goal before assisting Lucas Moura.
Kevin De Bruyne had two assists for City, setting up Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero. But Aguero will be remembered more for his angry run-in with Pep Guardiola after a second half substitution.
Man City out shot Spurs 13-1 in the first half, but Spurs scored with its only shot on target.
For the match, the shots margin was 30-3.
Four stars
4. Davinson Sanchez – Couldn’t reach De Bruyne’s second assist of the day, but was otherwise impenetrable.
3. Raheem Sterling – A menace down the flank with a pretty headed goal to boot (or head).
2. Erik Lamela – Subbed off with a goal and an assist in the 85th.
- Kevin De Bruyne – On fire from Moment No. 1.
Three things we learned (from JPW)
The game began with monstrous spells of possession from the hosts, and Spurs had trouble getting any touches on the ball over the first quarter hour.
Sterling broke through in the 20th minute when De Bruyne swept a gorgeous cross to the back post. The English striker was at an acute angle and Hugo Lloris will have wanted to do better with a well-placed header.
That seemed to have snapped Spurs out of their funk, if only for a minute, as Tanguy Ndombele spotted Lamela on a counter and the Argentine used two Spurs to craft a clever shot around Ederson.
The stalemate lasted a dozen minutes, as De Bruyne moved toward the touch line and cut an invitation outside the six. Aguero RSVP’d with the outside of his boot.
De Bruyne looked ready to single-handedly will a third goal past Lloris, but it was Spurs who claimed the next marker when Moura — on for less than a half-minute — headed Lamela’s corner home.
Rodri then pasted a shot that Lloris tipped over the bar, and the French goalkeeper had to react quickly after charging out to misplay the corner.
Giovani Lo Celso subbed into the match for the final few minutes to make his much anticipated Premier League debut.