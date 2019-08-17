Sporting KC earn valuable win against Quakes (video)

The game in 200 words (or less): While the San Jose Earthquakes continue to drop in the playoff race, Sporting Kansas City are slowly creeping their way into contention after their 2-1 victory against San Jose. The Quakes, who have lost their last two games, are now sixth in the Western Conference and depending on the Portland Timbers’ result, can fall right above the red line. Surely, it’s not what Matias Almeyda desires, despite being the master of overcoming adversity. Peter Vermes’ side, on the other hand, is now six points out of the playoffs, a reachable distance with eight games left. The Quakes had the game in their hands in the first half, though, controlling the pace of the game. The home side’s finishing in the final 45 that got the job done, however. Moving forward, turnaround for both teams will have to be instantaneous as the Quakes travel to LAFC and Kansas City hosts Minnesota United, respectively.
Three moments that mattered
25′ — Wondolowski sets MLS record —
Whatever you do, don’t leave Wondolowski unmarked unless you want to get scored on.
48′ — Feilhaber rips it into the back of the net —
Benny Feilhaber still has it, obviously.
73′ — Smith seals a massive victory for Sporting —
Not who one expected to earn Kansas City three points, but soccer is all about surprises.
