VIDEO: Lacazette scores superb solo goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Five Premier League games are coming up at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, as the second Matchweek of the new campaign comes roaring at us.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Southampton and Liverpool clash at St Mary’s in the main game at 10 a.m. ET, while two new boys have their first home games back in the PL.

Aston Villa host Bournemouth at Villa Park, while Norwich host Newcastle at Carrow Road. Elsewhere, Everton host Watford and West Ham travel to Brighton.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Norwich v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]



Follow @JPW_NBCSports