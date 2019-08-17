VIDEO: Lacazette scores superb solo goal

Alexandre Lacazette is off and running for the new Premier League season.
The Frenchman, fresh from his return from injury, wriggled free at the near post and somehow snuck his shot home to put Arsenal 1-0 up at the Emirates Stadium against Burnley.
Watch his superb strike in the video above, as the Gunners looked solid and dangerous with Dani Ceballos pulling the strings.
This season is going to be a challenge for Norwich City, but one of last season’s true heroes made sure the Canaries fans got a bit of home delight.
Newcastle is visiting town on Saturday, and Teemu Pukki scored a delightful opener to give the Canaries a halftime lead.
It’s appropriate, as the volley takes a page out of Newcastle hero Alan Shearer’s playbook.
And how about this from Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson, who is making Villa’s home return to the Premier League less than ideal.
Sadio Mane has started the season in sensational fashion.
After scoring twice for Liverpool in their Super Cup final win against Chelsea on Wednesday, Mane curled home a stunning shot right on half time.
Mane was playing against his former club and after Southampton had created the best chances, it was a huge boost for Liverpool to go in ahead at the break.
Click play on the video below to see Mane open the scoring in style.
Despite the score line, Unai Emery can be fairly happy with Arsenal’s performance in a 2-1 defeat of Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
On midfielder Dani Ceballos, though, Emery will be very pleased.
The Real Madrid loanee was the easy Man of the Match, his silky skill on the ball and quality industry endearing himself to Arsenal faithful. From Football.London:
“It’s to use his quality in the best position in our team. I spoke with him before coming here, it’s to play as an eight and a No.10. He started like a 10 but changed with Willock. He can feel better on the pitch.”
Emery will be less than pleased with his defense, who allowed a goal to early season Golden Boot candidate Ashley Barnes.
“We won in our moments we did the difference for 2-1. A lot of moments we couldn’t impose our gameplan because they pushed and their gameplan was a struggle for us.”
Five Premier League games are coming up at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, as the second Matchweek of the new campaign comes roaring at us.
Southampton and Liverpool clash at St Mary’s in the main game at 10 a.m. ET, while two new boys have their first home games back in the PL.
Aston Villa host Bournemouth at Villa Park, while Norwich host Newcastle at Carrow Road. Elsewhere, Everton host Watford and West Ham travel to Brighton.
The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
