Rennes stuns PSG with two-goal comeback

By Kyle BonnAug 19, 2019, 10:52 AM EDT
No Neymar, no problem? No, problem.

Stade Rennes continued to trouble Paris Saint-Germain with a 2-1 comeback win over the defending champions. The visitors struck first as Edinson Cavani pounced on a miserable back-pass from Damien da Silva that left goalkeeper Romain Salin caught out, putting PSG up 1-0 on 36 minutes.

That lead would not last long though as Stade Rennes, who beat PSG in the Coupe de France final at the end of last season and gave them a battle in the in the Trophee de Champions two weeks ago, would bracket halftime with a pair of goals that would win the match.

The first came in the 44th minute as M’Baye Niang rifled a vicious turn-and-shoot into the back of the net to level the score on the stroke of halftime. Not three minutes after the break, a chipped ball into the box found the head of Romain del Castillo who beat Thomas Meunier to the delivery for a headed finish and a 2-1 lead.

Without Neymar, who was left out of the squad for the second match due to uncertainty surrounding his transfer status, PSG was held to just four shots on target as Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe struggled to create chances. PSG completed just six of 23 passes inside the penalty area, including a 1-for-13 performance by the wide duo of Di Maria and Mbappe. French publication L’Equpie awarded both players a “3” for the match in their famously harsh player ratings.

Mbappe and Di Maria, along with Julian Draxler who also turned in a miserable performance, were locked down in part thanks to the fabulous performance of 16-year-old Eduardo Camavinga who got the only “8” handed out by L’Equpie. The young Frenchman put himself on the map with a stunning performance in defensive midfield, completing 40 of 41 passes and assisting the winning goal.

With Philippe Coutinho completing his loan move to Bayern Munich, it’s possible that Neymar finds an opening at his old club Barcelona, but PSG has so far stood firm on wanting the same $246 million they paid for the Brazilian in return for any late swoop. The transfer window closes September 2 for both La Liga and Ligue 1, so any deal would have to be completed by then or Neymar will end up returning to Parc des Princes whether he likes it or not.

Report: Arsenal working on Aubameyang extension

By Kyle BonnAug 19, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT
According to a report by Matt Law of The Telegraph, Arsenal is “confident” of securing a new contract for in-form frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that would tie him to the club long-term and monetarily incentivize the club’s craving for a Champions League return.

Aubameyang’s contract expires in the summer of 2021, and with two years remaining on his deal, the club wishes to lock him down for the future and avoid any messy transfer rumors brought on by a near-expiring contract. It’s quite frankly surprising that his name was not mentioned more this summer, as the two-year mark is typically when rumors begin to fly, especially for a player in such fine form.

The Gabon international for the Premier League Golden Boot last season with 22 goals and bagged eight more in 12 Europa League appearances as the Gunners progressed to the final. While Arsenal famously doesn’t often negotiate extensions with players over the 30-year-old mark – at least during Arsene Wenger‘s tenure – it’s clear that Aubameyang is a vitally important player to the squad, and any return to the Champions League hinges on his strike abilities.

The Telegraph report claims that Arsenal has reflected this in its offer to Aubameyang, reporting that while the striker only makes around $242,000 per week at the moment, far below Mesut Ozil‘s $425,000 per week deal, fulfilling a Champions League incentive in his proposed new deal could see Aubameyang reach the German’s wage total. This sees Aubameyang potentially realize a massive payday in his near future while also allowing Arsenal to maintain fiscal responsibility with the club missing out on Champions League paydays going on three consecutive seasons.

That jives with what Unai Emery said this past weekend, confirming that the club is working on extensions for both Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, saying those negotiations are “one issue now, that the club is working on.”

Arsenal brass has been vocal about its struggle with deploying a squad capable of reaching the Champions League while playing successive seasons in the lower tiered Europa League. Board member Josh Kroenke, son of owner Stan Kroenke, even said this summer, “It’s no secret that we have a Champions League wage bill on a Europa League budget right now. That’s a fact. And one that we’re figuring out how to face internally at the moment.”

Gunners’ new Head of Football Raul Sanllehi is reportedly the one leading negotiations, and one year into his tenure has done well to both make Arsenal a force in the transfer market and also be creative financially to keep the Gunners afloat while they search for a return to the promised land.

Premier League preview: Wolves v. Manchester United

By Kyle BonnAug 19, 2019, 10:13 AM EDT
  • Man United aiming for two out of two
  • Wolves searching for first PL goal of season
  • Wolves unbeaten in last eight PL home games

A seemingly revitalized Manchester United looks to reverse last season’s road woes as the Red Devils travel to Monlieux to take on a bugaboo opponent in Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves took four points off Manchester United last season and was unbeaten in three matches against the Red Devils across all competitions. Not only that, but Manchester United has not won in its last four Premier League road matches, their worst run since 2014, and seven of their 10 losses last league campaign came away from the friendly confines of Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be buoyed by the surprising 4-0 opening day win over Chelsea as new boy Harry Maguire helped lock down the Blues on defense, but sustainability is key for the Red Devils this season and two wins out of two against a pair of quality opponents will go a much longer way than a single result. Solskjaer’s biggest selection decision will be whether to give Juan Mata the start after his appearance off the bench against Chelsea or stick with 23-year-old Andreas Pereira in the central attacking role, although both will likely see the field at some point.

Wolves, meanwhile, have looked blistering in their Europa League journey thus far, but played to a drab 0-0 draw with Leicester City in their opening Premier League match, suggesting heavy European fixture congestion could be wearing on the squad. Raul Jimenez has four goals in four Europa League matches but was held to just two shots – both off target – against the Foxes and appeared frustrated as the game wore on. He and Diogo Jota were both rested for the midweek win over Armenian club Pyunik along with seven other first-teamers, so rest could be a major factor.

Projected lineups

Wolves: Rui Patricio; Boly, Bennett, Coady; Moutinho, Dendoncker, Neves, Doherty, Otto; Jota, Jimenez.

Man United: De Gea; Shaw, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Mata; Martial.

What they’re saying

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo on last year’s record vs Man United: “It’s going to be a tough challenge, a new game, totally different to what we did in the past which doesn’t count at all. First of all, the players know they’re going to face a very tough opponent; a fantastic club, a fantastic squad, fantastic players, talent all over the place. All the good players in all the good teams can make a difference. We want to compete. We want to play. We know it’s going to be very difficult for us, but we will be ready. That’s the important part, we will be ready.”

Solskjaer on using past failures v. Wolves: “They were tough games and Wolverhampton are a hard team to break down, they defend deep, don’t give you a lot of spaces, and they can play, they can counter-attack, set pieces are always dangerous. So, we’ve been looking at the games we’ve had last season, see if there’s any tweaks or different things we need to do this time. But our form, our attitude and, yeah, the mood after the win is great from last season, so we go into the game confident.”

Prediction

Manchester United may have beaten Chelsea down on the scoreline in the season opener, but the Blues were slightly unlucky not to score, hitting the post twice and holding good spells of dangerous possession. If Manchester United is not improved defensively against a good attacking Wolves squad, they will be frustrated at the back and make mistakes. Wolves remains a bad matchup for the Red Devils and at home, they will come away with an exciting 2-2 draw and yet another point off Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bayern Munich completes Coutinho loan signing

By Kyle BonnAug 19, 2019, 8:04 AM EDT
Bayern Munich has completed the signing of Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho on a season-long loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Both parties confirmed the signing on Monday morning, and while the German club stated that “all parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details of the agreement,” Barcelona went to great lengths to contradict that, detailing that Bayern is paying a $9.3 million loan fee and has a fixed $133 million option to buy at the end of the season.

“For me, this change represents a new challenge in a new country at one of the best clubs in Europe,” Coutinho said in the official Bayern release announcing the transfer. “I am really looking forward to this. I have big goals, like Bayern, and I’m sure I can do it with my new team-mates.”

The confirmed financials mean that Barcelona will suffer a huge loss on the Coutinho deal should Bayern activate the option to buy at the end of the season. The Brazilian struggled mightily at Barcelona, failing to find consistent form after moving from Liverpool for a sensational $160 million fee two summers ago. He made 76 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 21 goals and assisting 11, but his final seven months of La Liga play last season saw him rack up just two goals and one assist in 23 appearances, losing his consistent place in the starting lineup and finding the ire of Barcelona fans.

However, Coutinho was one of the best players at this summer’s Copa America as Brazil won the tournament, leading to hope that he can rediscover his club form. At Bayern, Coutinho has a big opportunity to secure a place in the starting lineup given Thomas Muller’s gradual decline the last two seasons.

“We have been working with Philippe Coutinho for some time and are very happy that we were able to realize this transfer now,” said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. “Our thanks to FC Barcelona for agreeing to this transfer. In Philippe, a player comes to FC Bayern who will strengthen our offensive with his creativity and excellent technique.”

Bayern drew 2-2 with Hertha Berlin in their season opener, a disappointing result that saw Bayern down 2-1 at halftime and unable to find anything more than a 60th minute Robert Lewandowski equalizer from the penalty spot.

Mexicans abroad: Weekend roundup

By Joel SoriaAug 19, 2019, 12:03 AM EDT
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez made sure to let Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini know that he made no mistake in handing him the No. 9, opening his account in the new season.

Over in Portugal, Jesus “Tecatito” Corona continues to gain minutes and impress, while Hector Moreno scores in a friendly with his new Qatari club.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico and the United States this weekend.

Premier League

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, West Ham — Rolling back the years, Chicharito… The 31-year-old started, played 83 minutes, and made scored his first goal of the season for West Ham in their 1-1 draw away to Brighton.

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Wolves and Jimenez take on Manchester United on Monday.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — Herrera featured on Atletico’s bench, but was not called on by Diego Simeone in Los Colchonero’s 1-0 win over Getafe. His La Liga remains on standby.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis — The fulcrum of Betis’ midfield last season, Guardado didn’t suit up for the Sevilla-based side’s opening 2-1 loss to Real Valladolid.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old, who many are hoping will have a breakout season, was left on the bench by first-year coach Rubi.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — The soon-to-be 28-year-old was a fixture for Celta last year. It looks like that trend will repeat itself this time around with Araujo starting and playing 90 minutes against Real Madrid in the 3-1 loss.

Eredivisie

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, PSV Eindhoven — Chucky might have already played his last game for PSV. Multiple reports indicate the 24-year-old winger is set to become the most expensive Mexican player ever in a $46 million move to Napoli.

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Unlike last year, it seems PSV will lean on “Guti” a lot more this season. On Sunday, the midfielder started and played all 90 minutes in PSV’s 2-0 victory over Heracles.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez made his Eredivisie debut in Ajax’s 4-1 thumping of VVV-Venlo, playing the final 27 minutes as a center back.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona — Corona, for a second consecutive week, started and registered 90 minutes in a Porto victory. He is the lone Mexican in the Portuguese first division following Herrera’s and Antonio Briseño’s respective departures this summer.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea and Zulte Waregem take on Charleroi on Monday.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa   In a friendly against Al Khor, the 31-year-old defender scored his first goal for the Qatari club. In two seasons with Real Sociedad, Moreno scored two goals.

Diego Reyes, Fenerbahçe  The center back is reportedly not in the Turkish giants’ plans, and Tigres sounds like his next destination.

Juan Gerardo Ramirez Alosno, Roda JC — Not a household name, the fullback continues to add minutes with Roda, which he joined this summer. On Friday, he played 90 minutes in Roda’s 4-0 loss to Volendam.