Klopp: Liverpool “couldn’t afford” new Bayern loanee Coutinho

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Given Philippe Coutinho‘s history of heroics at Liverpool and Barcelona’s alleged need to unload him to free up some cash, a natural connection was made between the player and his former club well before Barca sanctioned his loan to Bayern Munich.

Why didn’t Liverpool go for Coutinho? Jurgen Klopp says they couldn’t afford him.

[ MORE: The Inter Miami site has an arsenic problem ]

It’s an odd one in a summer the Reds spent very little in the transfer market. From Sport.com:

“It sounds weird, but we could not afford it,” Klopp said. “We have already spent the money that we got for him. He’s a super player and a super boy. “We were reluctant to hand it over at the time, but Barcelona forced us with money, so to speak. He is a player who can change games for the positive. It’s not that nice for Dortmund, but it’s a great transfer for Bayern and the Bundesliga.”

Couldn’t afford it? We’re gonna have to see the math on that one, but we certainly don’t know the ins and outs of the business aside from the earnings from UCL and PL play. Presumably he means couldn’t afford the buy, not the loan.

It just doesn’t seem to make a ton of sense, but for all of his brilliance on the pitch his explanations for the club’s summer transfer window haven’t followed suit with his in-game genius.

It’s fair to wonder whether the Reds simply didn’t want to spend this summer for any number of reasons, and that’s their right, but Klopp’s answers have gone from “There are crazy fees now, I don’t even want to spend like that” to “Hey, I was wrong. We’re gonna have to spend a lot” to “We can’t afford it.”

Again, an odd one.

Follow @NicholasMendola