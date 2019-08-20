Kroenke talks Arsenal transfer success despite no UCL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The next time someone tells you a team cannot land players without Champions League football, point them to Arsenal’s last three summers (and creativity).

The Gunners, now in their third Europa League campaign, added Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alexandre Lacazette in the first two seasons outside of the UCL.

And of course this year, the Gunners have added three players from UCL outfits: Nicolas Pepe (Lille), David Luiz (Chelsea), and Kieran Tierney (Celtic, has since been knocked out of the tournament).

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke is puffing out his chest a bit, even with the admission that the Gunners are accomplishing their spends by buying players in installments (which takes two willing parties, to be fair). From the BBC:

“This summer, even though we weren’t in a position of strength coming out of Baku, I think there were a few people caught off guard that Arsenal Football Club still has the aura that it does. We’re excited to keep pushing that now and into the future.”

The Gunners face the only other 2-0 in the Premier League side when they visit Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

