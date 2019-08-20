Kroenke talks Arsenal transfer success despite no UCL

The next time someone tells you a team cannot land players without Champions League football, point them to Arsenal’s last three summers (and creativity).
The Gunners, now in their third Europa League campaign, added Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alexandre Lacazette in the first two seasons outside of the UCL.
[ MORE: Klopp “couldn’t afford” Coutinho ]
And of course this year, the Gunners have added three players from UCL outfits: Nicolas Pepe (Lille), David Luiz (Chelsea), and Kieran Tierney (Celtic, has since been knocked out of the tournament).
Arsenal director Josh Kroenke is puffing out his chest a bit, even with the admission that the Gunners are accomplishing their spends by buying players in installments (which takes two willing parties, to be fair). From the BBC:
“This summer, even though we weren’t in a position of strength coming out of Baku, I think there were a few people caught off guard that Arsenal Football Club still has the aura that it does. We’re excited to keep pushing that now and into the future.”
The Gunners face the only other 2-0 in the Premier League side when they visit Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.
At the bar this weekend, a Borussia Dortmund fan leapt out of his seat as his side scored another goal in a blowout defeat of Augsburg.
We turned to look at the television to see who made the play for the Black and Yellow side, but we probably would’ve correctly guessed the identity of the star behind the score.
Jadon Sancho.
The Manchester City Academy product, 19, now has 16 goals and 25 assists for Dortmund at his tender age. That includes two goals and two assists in three matches this early season.
Again, he’s 19.
Sancho also reportedly has a new deal with Dortmund, one which will pay him a gaudy $230,000 per week contract extension which will keep him with the club well into the future.
His last deal ran through 2021-22 and his new new deal comes on the heels of PSG and Manchester United interest last summer. United is still expected to go in for Sancho this summer, and City is said to have a clause that allows it to answer any bid for the youngster.
Sancho has two assists in six caps for England and will be the subject of much interest at home as he continues to dazzle.
Nerves were jangly and defenses tight as the UEFA Champions League began its final stage before group play next month.
APOEL Nicosia 0-0 Ajax
The Eredivisie winners and 2018-19 UCL semifinalists could not manage an away goal, which was not aided by an 80th minute red card for Noussair Mazraoui.
The Moroccan national team defender was sent off for his second yellow, putting a bit more pressure on American fullback Sergino Dest and Co.
Dest, 18, came off the bench in the 62nd minute for his second career UCL appearance.
Ajax was given seven of the match’s nine yellow cards.
CFR Cluj 0-1 Slavia Prague
Lukas Masopust scored the lone goal of the match in the 28th minute as the Czech powers brought an advantage back home for the second leg.
It was a cute finish, from afar.
LASK 0-1 Club Brugge
American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath again watched as newly-signed starter Simon Mignolet kept a clean sheet.
This time the stage was in Austria, and Mignolet only faced a single shot over 90 minutes. The winner came from the spot courtesy of twice-capped Belgian national teamer Hans Vanaken.
Wednesday’s matches
All matches at 3 p.m. ET
Dinamo Zagreb v. Rosenborg
Olympiacos v. Krasnodar
Young Boys v. Red Star Belgrade
Given Philippe Coutinho‘s history of heroics at Liverpool and Barcelona’s alleged need to unload him to free up some cash, a natural connection was made between the player and his former club well before Barca sanctioned his loan to Bayern Munich.
Why didn’t Liverpool go for Coutinho? Jurgen Klopp says they couldn’t afford him.
[ MORE: The Inter Miami site has an arsenic problem ]
It’s an odd one in a summer the Reds spent very little in the transfer market. From Sport.com:
“It sounds weird, but we could not afford it,” Klopp said. “We have already spent the money that we got for him. He’s a super player and a super boy.
“We were reluctant to hand it over at the time, but Barcelona forced us with money, so to speak. He is a player who can change games for the positive. It’s not that nice for Dortmund, but it’s a great transfer for Bayern and the Bundesliga.”
Couldn’t afford it? We’re gonna have to see the math on that one, but we certainly don’t know the ins and outs of the business aside from the earnings from UCL and PL play. Presumably he means couldn’t afford the buy, not the loan.
It just doesn’t seem to make a ton of sense, but for all of his brilliance on the pitch his explanations for the club’s summer transfer window haven’t followed suit with his in-game genius.
It’s fair to wonder whether the Reds simply didn’t want to spend this summer for any number of reasons, and that’s their right, but Klopp’s answers have gone from “There are crazy fees now, I don’t even want to spend like that” to “Hey, I was wrong. We’re gonna have to spend a lot” to “We can’t afford it.”
Again, an odd one.
ZURICH — FIFA says the southern Iraqi city of Basra can host the national team’s return to playing World Cup qualifying games at home.
Security concerns since the 1980s have forced Iraq to host most qualifiers in neutral countries. Iraq played “home” games in Iran, Jordan and Malaysia in a failed attempt to reach the 2018 tournament.
FIFA says “following a security assessment by a FIFA delegation” Basra can stage games in qualifying for the 2022 edition.
Iraq hosts Hong Kong on Oct. 10, likely at the 65,000-capacity Basra Sports City stadium.
Top-ranked Iran visits on Nov. 14.
Iraq’s group in the current phase of qualifying also includes Bahrain and Cambodia.
Amid widespread pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong against China’s rule, FIFA says it is “closely monitoring the situation” ahead of the national team’s Sept. 10 qualifier against Iran.