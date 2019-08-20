More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images

Predicting the USMNT September call-ups

By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team has just a pair of friendlies remaining before its next CONCACAF competition, the Nations’ League.

Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT will meet Uruguay and Mexico in September, and the looming CNL — you know Berhalter wants some sort of crown given the Gold Cup Final loss to El Tri — certainly hints at a strong XI even with players like Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tyler Boyd (Besitkas) and Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf, on loan from Man City) settling into new digs.

Before we dare to name a 23-man outfit for these matches, we should note that there’s no guarantee every big team will want to release their players in September. But this projection will act under the assumption that his best healthy men will accept invitations or that, at least, Berhalter will invite his best healthy men.

The MLS playoff push may actually force his hand in that Berhalter may respect teams in said playoff race due (though MLS does not have every team playing over the break).

We’ll assume for this exercise that DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle) and Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) don’t miraculously come fit.

Now for the Big Berhalter Questions (BBQs):

  1. Since Gyasi Zardes has scored three goals and an assist in his last six MLS games and there’s no chance Berhalter ignores him, who will not get a look: Tim Weah (Lille), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas) or … wait, it’s gonna be Boyd.
  2. Wil Trapp has been poor in a USMNT jersey, but has three assists in his last six MLS matches so will he…. book his place, too.

Finally, I’m not going to say that this 23-man roster will be correct, but it will be fun.

Goalkeepers (3)

Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf)
Sean Johnson (New York City FC)
Kasey Keller (Millwall)
Pick the guy who you think I should pick here and pretend you like it better than:
David Bingham (LA Galaxy)

Defenders (8)

John Brooks (Wolfsburg)
Matt Miazga (Reading)
Aaron Long (West Ham New York Red Bulls)
Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
Tim Ream (Fulham)
Sergino Dest (Ajax)
Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas)

Midfielders (6)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)
Weston McKennie (Schalke)
Michael Bradley (Toronto FC)
Julian Green (Greuther Fuerth)
Paxtom Pomykal (FC Dallas)
Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy)

Forwards (6)

Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen)
Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC)
Timothy Weah (Lille)
Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)
Paul Arriola (DC United)
Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

Report: Sancho seals $230k per week BVB contract extension

Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT
At the bar this weekend, a Borussia Dortmund fan leapt out of his seat as his side scored another goal in a blowout defeat of Augsburg.

We turned to look at the television to see who made the play for the Black and Yellow side, but we probably would’ve correctly guessed the identity of the star behind the score.

Jadon Sancho.

The Manchester City Academy product, 19, now has 16 goals and 25 assists for Dortmund at his tender age. That includes two goals and two assists in three matches this early season.

Again, he’s 19.

Sancho also reportedly has a new deal with Dortmund, one which will pay him a gaudy $230,000 per week contract extension which will keep him with the club well into the future.

His last deal ran through 2021-22 and his new new deal comes on the heels of PSG and Manchester United interest last summer. United is still expected to go in for Sancho this summer, and City is said to have a clause that allows it to answer any bid for the youngster.

Sancho has two assists in six caps for England and will be the subject of much interest at home as he continues to dazzle.

Kroenke talks Arsenal transfer success despite no UCL

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT
The next time someone tells you a team cannot land players without Champions League football, point them to Arsenal’s last three summers (and creativity).

The Gunners, now in their third Europa League campaign, added Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alexandre Lacazette in the first two seasons outside of the UCL.

And of course this year, the Gunners have added three players from UCL outfits: Nicolas Pepe (Lille), David Luiz (Chelsea), and Kieran Tierney (Celtic, has since been knocked out of the tournament).

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke is puffing out his chest a bit, even with the admission that the Gunners are accomplishing their spends by buying players in installments (which takes two willing parties, to be fair). From the BBC:

“This summer, even though we weren’t in a position of strength coming out of Baku, I think there were a few people caught off guard that Arsenal Football Club still has the aura that it does. We’re excited to keep pushing that now and into the future.”

The Gunners face the only other 2-0 in the Premier League side when they visit Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

UCL qualifying: Slavia Prague wins via golazo; 10-man Ajax held

Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT
Nerves were jangly and defenses tight as the UEFA Champions League began its final stage before group play next month.

APOEL Nicosia 0-0 Ajax

The Eredivisie winners and 2018-19 UCL semifinalists could not manage an away goal, which was not aided by an 80th minute red card for Noussair Mazraoui.

The Moroccan national team defender was sent off for his second yellow, putting a bit more pressure on American fullback Sergino Dest and Co.

Dest, 18, came off the bench in the 62nd minute for his second career UCL appearance.

Ajax was given seven of the match’s nine yellow cards.

CFR Cluj 0-1 Slavia Prague

Lukas Masopust scored the lone goal of the match in the 28th minute as the Czech powers brought an advantage back home for the second leg.

It was a cute finish, from afar.

LASK 0-1 Club Brugge

American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath again watched as newly-signed starter Simon Mignolet kept a clean sheet.

This time the stage was in Austria, and Mignolet only faced a single shot over 90 minutes. The winner came from the spot courtesy of twice-capped Belgian national teamer Hans Vanaken.

Wednesday’s matches

All matches at 3 p.m. ET

Dinamo Zagreb v. Rosenborg
Olympiacos v. Krasnodar
Young Boys v. Red Star Belgrade

Klopp: Liverpool ‘couldn’t afford’ new Bayern loanee Coutinho

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT
Given Philippe Coutinho‘s history of heroics at Liverpool and Barcelona’s alleged need to unload him to free up some cash, a natural connection was made between the player and his former club well before Barca sanctioned his loan to Bayern Munich.

Why didn’t Liverpool go for Coutinho? Jurgen Klopp says they couldn’t afford him.

It’s an odd one in a summer the Reds spent very little in the transfer market. From Sport.com:

“It sounds weird, but we could not afford it,” Klopp said. “We have already spent the money that we got for him. He’s a super player and a super boy.

“We were reluctant to hand it over at the time, but Barcelona forced us with money, so to speak. He is a player who can change games for the positive. It’s not that nice for Dortmund, but it’s a great transfer for Bayern and the Bundesliga.”

Couldn’t afford it? We’re gonna have to see the math on that one, but we certainly don’t know the ins and outs of the business aside from the earnings from UCL and PL play. Presumably he means couldn’t afford the buy, not the loan.

It just doesn’t seem to make a ton of sense, but for all of his brilliance on the pitch his explanations for the club’s summer transfer window haven’t followed suit with his in-game genius.

It’s fair to wonder whether the Reds simply didn’t want to spend this summer for any number of reasons, and that’s their right, but Klopp’s answers have gone from “There are crazy fees now, I don’t even want to spend like that” to “Hey, I was wrong. We’re gonna have to spend a lot” to “We can’t afford it.”

Again, an odd one.