Predicting the USMNT September call-ups

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States men’s national team has just a pair of friendlies remaining before its next CONCACAF competition, the Nations’ League.

Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT will meet Uruguay and Mexico in September, and the looming CNL — you know Berhalter wants some sort of crown given the Gold Cup Final loss to El Tri — certainly hints at a strong XI even with players like Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tyler Boyd (Besitkas) and Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf, on loan from Man City) settling into new digs.

[ MORE: Klopp “couldn’t afford” Coutinho ]

Before we dare to name a 23-man outfit for these matches, we should note that there’s no guarantee every big team will want to release their players in September. But this projection will act under the assumption that his best healthy men will accept invitations or that, at least, Berhalter will invite his best healthy men.

The MLS playoff push may actually force his hand in that Berhalter may respect teams in said playoff race due (though MLS does not have every team playing over the break).

We’ll assume for this exercise that DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle) and Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) don’t miraculously come fit.

Now for the Big Berhalter Questions (BBQs):

Since Gyasi Zardes has scored three goals and an assist in his last six MLS games and there’s no chance Berhalter ignores him, who will not get a look: Tim Weah (Lille), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas) or … wait, it’s gonna be Boyd. Wil Trapp has been poor in a USMNT jersey, but has three assists in his last six MLS matches so will he…. book his place, too.

Finally, I’m not going to say that this 23-man roster will be correct, but it will be fun.

Goalkeepers (3)

Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

Kasey Keller (Millwall)

Pick the guy who you think I should pick here and pretend you like it better than:

David Bingham (LA Galaxy)



Defenders (8)

John Brooks (Wolfsburg)

Matt Miazga (Reading)

Aaron Long ( West Ham New York Red Bulls)

Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

Tim Ream (Fulham)

Sergino Dest (Ajax)

Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas)

Midfielders (6)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Weston McKennie (Schalke)

Michael Bradley (Toronto FC)

Julian Green (Greuther Fuerth)

Paxtom Pomykal (FC Dallas)

Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy)

Forwards (6)

Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen)

Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC)

Timothy Weah (Lille)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

Paul Arriola (DC United)

Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

Follow @NicholasMendola