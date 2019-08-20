Report: Sancho seals $230k per week BVB contract extension

At the bar this weekend, a Borussia Dortmund fan leapt out of his seat as his side scored another goal in a blowout defeat of Augsburg.

We turned to look at the television to see who made the play for the Black and Yellow side, but we probably would’ve correctly guessed the identity of the star behind the score.

Jadon Sancho.

The Manchester City Academy product, 19, now has 16 goals and 25 assists for Dortmund at his tender age. That includes two goals and two assists in three matches this early season.

Again, he’s 19.

Sancho also reportedly has a new deal with Dortmund, one which will pay him a gaudy $230,000 per week contract extension which will keep him with the club well into the future.

His last deal ran through 2021-22 and his new new deal comes on the heels of PSG and Manchester United interest last summer. United is still expected to go in for Sancho this summer, and City is said to have a clause that allows it to answer any bid for the youngster.

Sancho has two assists in six caps for England and will be the subject of much interest at home as he continues to dazzle.

