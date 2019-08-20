More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Solskjaer to blame for Man United’s penalty kick debacle

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 20, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
Following Paul Pogba‘s spot kick being saved at Wolves, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s explanation for who will be taking penalty kicks for Manchester United this season was nothing short of astounding.

Asked who was the designated PK taker after Man United’s 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, Solskjaer revealed they have two: Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

“The two of them are designated penalty takers, it’s up to them there and then – ‘this is mine’” Solskjaer said.

Pogba and Rashford had a brief chat after the former won the penalty on Monday and Pogba took charge of the situation, before having his spot kick saved by Rui Patricio.

The week before, Rashford was brought down in the box and picked himself up to score a penalty kick against Chelsea, and some interesting footage has since emerged showing Rashford, Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Pogba having a mini debate before that penalty kick.

Solskjaer not picking a designated penalty kick taker is causing unnecessary confusion and he needs to make a decision. He needs to rank their top five penalty kick takers one to five, and whoever is the highest ranked player on the pitch when a penalty is awarded takes the kick.

It is so simple but screams of a lack of strength from Solskjaer. His reasoning that certain players may feel more confident at different times is weak.

If the entire team knows that one player is a designated penalty kick taker, it is easy for everyone. There is no debate, no extra pressure and there are no challenges from others who want to boost their stats.

Pogba has now missed four of his last 11 penalty kicks, which isn’t a great record, and Rashford should be the number one penalty taker until he misses. It is as simple as that.

Perhaps this won’t make or break United’s season, but Solskjaer’s lack of clarity contributed to his grabbing one point instead of three on Monday.

Small margins will matter in what is set to be a tight top four battle this season.

Report: Beckham stadium site has unsafe arsenic levels

Associated PressAug 20, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) An environmental analysis shows the proposed site for David Beckham’s Major League Soccer stadium in Miami is far more toxic than previously expected.

The Miami Herald reports the analysis found arsenic contamination reaching more than twice the legal limit, and surface-level soil samples containing hazardous debris at the Melreese golf course site, where people have played golf for more than 50 years.

The consultant’s report says almost the entire site near Miami International Airport is contaminated by ash from a municipal incinerator shut down long ago.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Monday night that team officials said the findings could increase cleanup costs to $50 million at the site.

The sprawling $1 billion commercial and stadium complex would serve as home to Beckham’s MLS team, Inter Miami .

The 2 Robbies podcast: Breaking down Matchweek 2

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 20, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap the key events from Matchweek two of the Premier League focusing on the thrilling 2-2 draw between Manchester City and Tottenham including yet another dramatic decision by VAR hurting City (0:30).

The Robbies also discuss Manchester United’s draw at Wolves (8:30), Liverpool’s win at Southampton (16:15), Frank Lampard‘s home debut as Chelsea manager ending in a 1-1 draw with Leicester (20:05) and Arsenal’s win against Burnley (27:05). Plus, the chaps touch on the rest of the results and share their underappreciated performances of the week (29:35).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Plus you can also watch the show by clicking play on the video above.

Why Christian Pulisic chose Chelsea over Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 20, 2019, 9:35 AM EDT
Christian Pulisic had plenty of offers on the table when it was clear he was going to leave Borussia Dortmund last fall, but one of them was immediately crossed out for one reason and one reason only.

Jose Mourinho.

Pulisic’s former coach at Brackley Town, Robin Walker, spoke to The Telegraph about how the USMNT player came to sign for Chelsea over United and how his father didn’t want him to sign for Man United. Pulisic spent a year playing for Brackley Town when his parents moved to England as his mother was on a teaching exchange program.

“He wouldn’t go to Manchester United because of Jose Mourinho,” Walker said. “His father couldn’t stand Mourinho, because he didn’t promote young players. It was at that point I asked: ‘What about London? That’s where it’s at.’ I was trying to sell the city. His agent agreed, saying: ‘When you make these decisions, it’s all about investment and property.’ I was delighted that he did sign [for Chelsea].”

Walker is a Chelsea fan and was ecstatic that Pulisic, 20, signed for the Blues, and although many people believed heading to Chelsea wasn’t the best move for the USMNT star, it looks like it could be a shrewd decision.

Mourinho obviously left Man United last December, but by then the wheels were already in motion for Pulisic to sign for Chelsea and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only a caretaker boss of the Red Devils at that point, he wasn’t going to get $73 million to spend on a January signing.

It is true that Mourinho has been known to stall the careers of several stars, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku to name a few, but it is also true that Chelsea has stockpiled that kind of talent and struggled to develop these mercurial talents.

Since Pulisic signed for Chelsea in January and was then loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of the 2018-19 season, Maurizio Sarri has departed and Frank Lampard arrived with a transfer ban also coming in. That means Pulisic will get more minutes due to new players not being bought and Lampard is also keen on promoting youngsters.

That said, there is one part of this story which may sit a little uneasy with USMNT fans. Pulisic’s agent reportedly saying that ‘when you make these decisions, it’s all about investment and property.’

Shouldn’t it be about being the best place for Pulisic to develop as a player?

The American winger has shown flashes of brilliance in his first few months as a Chelsea player and it will be intriguing to see how often he plays now that Willian is back fully fit, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also pushing their way back to full fitness.

Man United players slam “disgusting, pathetic” racist abuse of Pogba

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 20, 2019, 8:39 AM EDT
Manchester United star Paul Pogba was racially abused on social media after having his penalty kick saved in the 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

United have issued a statement slamming the racist abuse, as Harry Maguire called it “disgusting” and led calls for Twitter and Instagram to take strong stances against those making racist comments on social media.

“Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse aimed at Paul Pogba last night and we utterly condemn it. The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our great club and it is encouraging to see the vast majority of our fans condemn this on social media also.

“Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our #AllRedAllEqual initiative. We will work to identify the few involved in these incidents and take the strongest course of action available to us. We also encourage social media companies to take action in these cases.”

This racist abuse of Pogba follows Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham also being targeted after his penalty kick was saved in the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Liverpool last Wednesday, and comes after Chelsea banned one fan for life after the racist abuse of Man City’s Raheem Sterling during a game at Stamford Bridge last season.