Solskjaer to blame for Man United’s penalty kick debacle

Following Paul Pogba‘s spot kick being saved at Wolves, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s explanation for who will be taking penalty kicks for Manchester United this season was nothing short of astounding.

Asked who was the designated PK taker after Man United’s 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, Solskjaer revealed they have two: Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

“The two of them are designated penalty takers, it’s up to them there and then – ‘this is mine’” Solskjaer said.

Pogba and Rashford had a brief chat after the former won the penalty on Monday and Pogba took charge of the situation, before having his spot kick saved by Rui Patricio.

The week before, Rashford was brought down in the box and picked himself up to score a penalty kick against Chelsea, and some interesting footage has since emerged showing Rashford, Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Pogba having a mini debate before that penalty kick.

Solskjaer not picking a designated penalty kick taker is causing unnecessary confusion and he needs to make a decision. He needs to rank their top five penalty kick takers one to five, and whoever is the highest ranked player on the pitch when a penalty is awarded takes the kick.

It is so simple but screams of a lack of strength from Solskjaer. His reasoning that certain players may feel more confident at different times is weak.

If the entire team knows that one player is a designated penalty kick taker, it is easy for everyone. There is no debate, no extra pressure and there are no challenges from others who want to boost their stats.

Pogba has now missed four of his last 11 penalty kicks, which isn’t a great record, and Rashford should be the number one penalty taker until he misses. It is as simple as that.

Perhaps this won’t make or break United’s season, but Solskjaer’s lack of clarity contributed to his grabbing one point instead of three on Monday.

Small margins will matter in what is set to be a tight top four battle this season.

