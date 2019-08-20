More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
St. Louis awarded MLS expansion franchise

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 20, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT
Major League Soccer is heading to soccer’s spiritual home in the United States of America.

St. Louis, Missouri was awarded an MLS expansion franchise on Tuesday, as it became the 28th team in the rapidly expanding league.

The franchise is expected to enter the league in 2021, along with Austin FC as Inter Miami and Nashville SC are schedule to arrive for the 2020 season.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber was on hand in downtown STL to make the announcement.

Garber was alongside Mayor Lyda Krewson, plus the ownership group led by Andy Taylor and Carolyn Kindle Betz of Enterprise Holdings and Jim Kavanaugh, CEO of World Wide Technology and Saint Louis FC, who celebrated their success of bringing top-tier soccer to St. Louis. Kindle Betz will be joined by other female members of the Taylor family, which will make STL the first female majority-owned team in MLS history.

“After two decades of discussion about St. Louis becoming part of Major League Soccer, we are here today to announce it,” Garber said. “Saint Louis, with its incredibly rich soccer history, not only deserves an MLS team but has earned one.”

With the owner of Saint Louis FC, the USL franchise in the Midwest city, also involved in the arrival of MLS it is believed the team name, badge and colors will now be selected.

“Our ownership group has come a long way since we first announced our bid last October at Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club, and it’s an incredible feeling to now be able to say, St. Louis is home to the first official majority female-led ownership group in MLS,” Kindle Betz said. “Our MLS team and stadium will only add to St. Louis’ renaissance currently underway and will provide us with a great opportunity to bring together many different segments of the community, uniting people in their love for the game.”

St. Louis’ Downtown West district is now set to be transformed with the stadium kickstarting a larger development which will include mixed-use retail, restaurants and gathering spaces open year-round to the public.

The ownership group have previously released plans for a 22,500-capacity stadium in the West Downtown neighborhood. Not having a solid stadium plan curtailed the efforts of others to bring MLS to St. Louis in the past, with the city council voting against partial funding for a stadium near Union Station in 2017.

But just when it looked like St. Louis would miss out on the MLS expansion race, they’re in.

With St. Louis losing the NFL’s Rams to Los Angeles, this is a shrewd move from MLS and follows their model of placing teams in major U.S. cities which do not have major league franchises across all sports. It takes the league to 28 teams, with Sacramento, Phoenix and Charlotte said to be among the favorites for the next two franchises as the league aims to expand to 30 teams.

It also helps to link up Midwest cities, as FC Cincinnati, the Chicago Fire, Columbus Crew, Sporting Kansas City and Nashville SC now have a new rival.

STL has brought in very good crowds for their USL side Saint Louis FC and also USMNT and USWNT friendlies, plus international friendlies between European clubs in recent summers.

Many of the USA’s top talents hail from the STL region (Taylor Twellman, Tim Ream, Brad Davis and Steve Ralston to name a few) and there is a rich soccer heritage in the city, with five of the 11 starters for the U.S. side in their historic 1950 World Cup win against England from St. Louis.

College soccer, amateur teams and former pro teams from St. Louis have all had a major impact on soccer in the USA.

There is now an MLS team to build on that legacy and create new iconic moments in St. Louis.

Report: Beckham stadium site has unsafe arsenic levels

Associated PressAug 20, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) An environmental analysis shows the proposed site for David Beckham’s Major League Soccer stadium in Miami is far more toxic than previously expected.

The Miami Herald reports the analysis found arsenic contamination reaching more than twice the legal limit, and surface-level soil samples containing hazardous debris at the Melreese golf course site, where people have played golf for more than 50 years.

The consultant’s report says almost the entire site near Miami International Airport is contaminated by ash from a municipal incinerator shut down long ago.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Monday night that team officials said the findings could increase cleanup costs to $50 million at the site.

The sprawling $1 billion commercial and stadium complex would serve as home to Beckham’s MLS team, Inter Miami .

Solskjaer to blame for Man United’s penalty kick debacle

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 20, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
Following Paul Pogba‘s spot kick being saved at Wolves, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s explanation for who will be taking penalty kicks for Manchester United this season was nothing short of astounding.

Asked who was the designated PK taker after Man United’s 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, Solskjaer revealed they have two: Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

“The two of them are designated penalty takers, it’s up to them there and then – ‘this is mine’” Solskjaer said.

Pogba and Rashford had a brief chat after the former won the penalty on Monday and Pogba took charge of the situation, before having his spot kick saved by Rui Patricio.

The week before, Rashford was brought down in the box and picked himself up to score a penalty kick against Chelsea, and some interesting footage has since emerged showing Rashford, Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Pogba having a mini debate before that penalty kick.

Solskjaer not picking a designated penalty kick taker is causing unnecessary confusion and he needs to make a decision. He needs to rank their top five penalty kick takers one to five, and whoever is the highest ranked player on the pitch when a penalty is awarded takes the kick.

It is so simple but screams of a lack of strength from Solskjaer. His reasoning that certain players may feel more confident at different times is weak.

If the entire team knows that one player is a designated penalty kick taker, it is easy for everyone. There is no debate, no extra pressure and there are no challenges from others who want to boost their stats.

Pogba has now missed four of his last 11 penalty kicks, which isn’t a great record, and Rashford should be the number one penalty taker until he misses. It is as simple as that.

Perhaps this won’t make or break United’s season, but Solskjaer’s lack of clarity contributed to his grabbing one point instead of three on Monday.

Small margins will matter in what is set to be a tight top four battle this season.

The 2 Robbies podcast: Breaking down Matchweek 2

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 20, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap the key events from Matchweek two of the Premier League focusing on the thrilling 2-2 draw between Manchester City and Tottenham including yet another dramatic decision by VAR hurting City (0:30).

The Robbies also discuss Manchester United’s draw at Wolves (8:30), Liverpool’s win at Southampton (16:15), Frank Lampard‘s home debut as Chelsea manager ending in a 1-1 draw with Leicester (20:05) and Arsenal’s win against Burnley (27:05). Plus, the chaps touch on the rest of the results and share their underappreciated performances of the week (29:35).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Plus you can also watch the show by clicking play on the video above.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies

Why Christian Pulisic chose Chelsea over Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 20, 2019, 9:35 AM EDT
Christian Pulisic had plenty of offers on the table when it was clear he was going to leave Borussia Dortmund last fall, but one of them was immediately crossed out for one reason and one reason only.

Jose Mourinho.

Pulisic’s former coach at Brackley Town, Robin Walker, spoke to The Telegraph about how the USMNT player came to sign for Chelsea over United and how his father didn’t want him to sign for Man United. Pulisic spent a year playing for Brackley Town when his parents moved to England as his mother was on a teaching exchange program.

“He wouldn’t go to Manchester United because of Jose Mourinho,” Walker said. “His father couldn’t stand Mourinho, because he didn’t promote young players. It was at that point I asked: ‘What about London? That’s where it’s at.’ I was trying to sell the city. His agent agreed, saying: ‘When you make these decisions, it’s all about investment and property.’ I was delighted that he did sign [for Chelsea].”

Walker is a Chelsea fan and was ecstatic that Pulisic, 20, signed for the Blues, and although many people believed heading to Chelsea wasn’t the best move for the USMNT star, it looks like it could be a shrewd decision.

Mourinho obviously left Man United last December, but by then the wheels were already in motion for Pulisic to sign for Chelsea and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only a caretaker boss of the Red Devils at that point, he wasn’t going to get $73 million to spend on a January signing.

It is true that Mourinho has been known to stall the careers of several stars, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku to name a few, but it is also true that Chelsea has stockpiled that kind of talent and struggled to develop these mercurial talents.

Since Pulisic signed for Chelsea in January and was then loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of the 2018-19 season, Maurizio Sarri has departed and Frank Lampard arrived with a transfer ban also coming in. That means Pulisic will get more minutes due to new players not being bought and Lampard is also keen on promoting youngsters.

That said, there is one part of this story which may sit a little uneasy with USMNT fans. Pulisic’s agent reportedly saying that ‘when you make these decisions, it’s all about investment and property.’

Shouldn’t it be about being the best place for Pulisic to develop as a player?

The American winger has shown flashes of brilliance in his first few months as a Chelsea player and it will be intriguing to see how often he plays now that Willian is back fully fit, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also pushing their way back to full fitness.