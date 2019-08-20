More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
USWNT lawsuit goes to trial May 5

Associated PressAug 20, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) A judge has set a May 5 trial date for the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the women’s national team against U.S. Soccer.

District Judge R. Gary Klausner assigned the date at a hearing Monday in Los Angeles, which came less than a week after mediation between the two sides broke down.

The players sued U.S. Soccer in March, alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men’s national team.

The federation claims that compensation for each team is the result of separate collective bargaining agreements, and that the pay structures are different as a result.

The sides had agreed to mediate the dispute after this summer’s World Cup in France. The U.S. beat the Netherlands in July for its second straight title, and fourth overall.

The players and U.S. Soccer had requested a trial date after the Tokyo Olympics, which start July 25.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Report: Zappacosta off to Roma as Chelsea trusts youth

By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT
Tuesday was a great day to be Reece James.

Not that it hasn’t been a good summer altogether with Frank Lampard in charge of Chelsea.

Lampard sanctioned the loan of Zappacosta to AS Roma, which puts James firmly in line for first team reps at Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old James has earned his place after two seasons on loan at Wigan Athletic, and Cesar Azpilicueta will either need rest or time at center back at some point.

As for Zappacosta, he was a curiosity buy who was serviceable during his time at Stamford Bridge. At Roma, though, he’ll… also be second choice to club captain Alessandro Florenzi.

Lampard is definitely giving the Blues’ youth a chance to shine during this transfer ban, and this may well be the best opportunity of James’ career.

Predicting the USMNT September call-ups

By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team has just a pair of friendlies remaining before its next CONCACAF competition, the Nations’ League.

Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT will meet Uruguay and Mexico in September, and the looming CNL — you know Berhalter wants some sort of crown given the Gold Cup Final loss to El Tri — certainly hints at a strong XI even with players like Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tyler Boyd (Besitkas) and Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf, on loan from Man City) settling into new digs.

Before we dare to name a 23-man outfit for these matches, we should note that there’s no guarantee every big team will want to release their players in September. But this projection will act under the assumption that his best healthy men will accept invitations or that, at least, Berhalter will invite his best healthy men.

The MLS playoff push may actually force his hand in that Berhalter may respect teams in said playoff race due (though MLS does not have every team playing over the break).

We’ll assume for this exercise that DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle) and Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) don’t miraculously come fit.

Now for the Big Berhalter Questions (BBQs):

  1. Since Gyasi Zardes has scored three goals and an assist in his last six MLS games and there’s no chance Berhalter ignores him, who will not get a look: Tim Weah (Lille), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas) or … wait, it’s gonna be Boyd.
  2. Wil Trapp has been poor in a USMNT jersey, but has three assists in his last six MLS matches so will he…. book his place, too.

Finally, I’m not going to say that this 23-man roster will be correct, but it will be fun.

Goalkeepers (3)

Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf)
Sean Johnson (New York City FC)
Kasey Keller (Millwall)
Pick the guy who you think I should pick here and pretend you like it better than:
David Bingham (LA Galaxy)

Defenders (8)

John Brooks (Wolfsburg)
Matt Miazga (Reading)
Aaron Long (West Ham New York Red Bulls)
Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
Tim Ream (Fulham)
Sergino Dest (Ajax)
Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas)

Midfielders (6)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)
Weston McKennie (Schalke)
Michael Bradley (Toronto FC)
Julian Green (Greuther Fuerth)
Paxtom Pomykal (FC Dallas)
Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy)

Forwards (6)

Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen)
Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC)
Timothy Weah (Lille)
Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)
Paul Arriola (DC United)
Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

Report: Sancho seals $230k per week BVB contract extension

By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT
At the bar this weekend, a Borussia Dortmund fan leapt out of his seat as his side scored another goal in a blowout defeat of Augsburg.

We turned to look at the television to see who made the play for the Black and Yellow side, but we probably would’ve correctly guessed the identity of the star behind the score.

Jadon Sancho.

The Manchester City Academy product, 19, now has 16 goals and 25 assists for Dortmund at his tender age. That includes two goals and two assists in three matches this early season.

Again, he’s 19.

Sancho also reportedly has a new deal with Dortmund, one which will pay him a gaudy $230,000 per week contract extension which will keep him with the club well into the future.

His last deal ran through 2021-22 and his new new deal comes on the heels of PSG and Manchester United interest last summer. United is still expected to go in for Sancho this summer, and City is said to have a clause that allows it to answer any bid for the youngster.

Sancho has two assists in six caps for England and will be the subject of much interest at home as he continues to dazzle.

Kroenke talks Arsenal transfer success despite no UCL

By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT
The next time someone tells you a team cannot land players without Champions League football, point them to Arsenal’s last three summers (and creativity).

The Gunners, now in their third Europa League campaign, added Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alexandre Lacazette in the first two seasons outside of the UCL.

And of course this year, the Gunners have added three players from UCL outfits: Nicolas Pepe (Lille), David Luiz (Chelsea), and Kieran Tierney (Celtic, has since been knocked out of the tournament).

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke is puffing out his chest a bit, even with the admission that the Gunners are accomplishing their spends by buying players in installments (which takes two willing parties, to be fair). From the BBC:

“This summer, even though we weren’t in a position of strength coming out of Baku, I think there were a few people caught off guard that Arsenal Football Club still has the aura that it does. We’re excited to keep pushing that now and into the future.”

The Gunners face the only other 2-0 in the Premier League side when they visit Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.