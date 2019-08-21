Champions League qualifying wrap: Thriller in Switzerland

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A day after three UEFA Champions League matches yielded just two total goals, the dam broke open across Europe.

[ MORE: Tuesday’s UCL wrap ]

Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos cruised into the driver’s seat after multi-goal shutout home wins ahead next week’s second legs, while Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade thrilled in a 2-2 draw on Wednesday.

Olympiacos 4-0 Krasnodar

Lazar Randelovic scored two times in seven minutes as Olympiacos smashed open its playoff round tie with Krasnodar at Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday.

Miguel Guerrero and Daniel Podence also scored for the Greeks, whose lead was just 1-0 at halftime.

Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 Rosenborg

The Croatian powers got their goals in the firs half hour, with Bruno Petkovic converting an 8th minute penalty and Mislav Orsic rounding out the scoring in the 28th.

Young Boys 2-2 Red Star Belgrade

A combined 40 shots graced the Stade de Suisse in Switzerland, with the hosts taking 27 as well as an early lead. It was 1-1 after 18 minutes and the visitors took their only lead of the match in the 46th minute.

Guillaume Hoarau converted a 76th minute penalty to lower the damage heading to Serbia, and Red Star will be grateful for some fine saves coming from keeper Milan Borjan.

The Canadian backstop was very good aside from the opener, which was a 1v1 chance but also somewhat preventable.

Follow @NicholasMendola