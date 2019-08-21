More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Five biggest surprise players in PL

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 21, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
Heading into the new Premier League season, we all thought we knew which players would have breakout campaigns and impress.

But it hasn’t exactly worked out like that in the opening weeks of the season, has it?

Below we take a look at five players who have surprised us all, so far, and have set the tone for fine campaigns.

Dani Ceballos (Arsenal, on loan from Real Madrid)
Man of the Match display on his first PL start against Burnley, the Spanish international looks the part. Able to create chances galore, he set up both of Arsenal’s goals in the 2-1 win over Burnley. But more impressive than that was his ability to work hard defensively to win the ball back. He did that for the game-winning goal and if Ceballos continues to play like this, it will be tough for Arsenal to buy him permanently from Real next summer.

Erik Lamela (Tottenham)
The Argentine is finally fully fit and has impressed in the opening weeks of the season. A goal and an assist to his name already, Lamela scored a clever goal against Man City and worked his tail off. He’s started both games and with confusion over Christian Eriksen‘s future, plus Dele Alli‘s injury, Spurs are glad to have Lamela back in the frame. Son, Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso will challenge him for minutes, but right now Lamela is a guaranteed starter for Spurs.

Teemu Pukki (Norwich City)
Four goals in his first two PL games, it’s safe to say Pukki has taken to life in the top-flight like a duck to water. The Finnish striker is making up for lost time, with the 29-year-old scoring a hat trick in the 3-1 win against Newcastle and he grabbed a consolation goal at Anfield on the opening day. After scoring 29 goals in the second tier last season, Pukki showed his quality. After spells with Sevilla, Schalke and Celtic which didn’t really work out, Pukkimania is set to take over the PL. Norwich could have bagged one of the best free transfers in recent memory.

Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City)
Who needs Harry Maguire, right? Leicester didn’t spend any of the $100 million they received from Man United for their star center back and now it is easy to see why. They have Jonny Evans, Wes Morgan and now Turkish center back Caglar Soyuncu, who has become a cult hero in the opening weeks of the season. Soyuncu was brought in last summer and made just six PL appearances as he learned the ropes. The 23-year-old is a Turkish international and has shown incredible composure on the ball, like Maguire, and is forming a great partnership with Evans.

Ashley Barnes (Burnley)
We shouldn’t be too surprised by Ashley Barnes play on the pitch. What you see is what you get. He bullies opposition defenders and is a battering ram of a center forward. But we should be surprised by his output. He scored twice against Southampton and once against Arsenal, and he could have scored even more. Barnes is getting himself into the right positions and Burnley are creating more chances with dangerous crosses into the box. The Clarets look back to their best and that’s because Barnes is leading the line with plenty of confidence.

Police investigate as seven-year-old Saints fan injured

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 21, 2019, 9:53 AM EDT
A seven-year-old Southampton fan was injured during their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at St Mary’s on Saturday.

The youngster was sat in the home end of the stadium when a nitrous oxide canister was allegedly thrown from the away end where the Liverpool fans were sat.

He was shown receiving treatment at the stadium after being hit in the face by the canister just after Roberto Firmino put Liverpool 2-0 up.

Southampton released the following statement after the incident:

“The club is working closely with Hampshire Constabulary to investigate CCTV footage regarding an item thrown towards home supporters in the Northam Stand during Saturday’s Premier League match against Liverpool. The item has been retained by police and all additional information has been provided by the club to the police to assist with their enquiries.”

Hampshire police have released the following image of an individual they would like to question.

Man United to meet Twitter over racist abuse of Pogba

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 21, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
Manchester United are going to meet with Twitter to discuss the racist abuse Paul Pogba suffered on Monday.

Pogba, 26, received racist abuse on the social media site after his penalty kick was saved in United’s 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United’s players and the club itself have slammed the “disgusting” abuse of Pogba, and the incident came just days after Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham was also racially abused online after having his penalty kick saved in the Super Cup final against Liverpool.

A Twitter spokesman released the following statement to our partners Sky Sports News, as they will meet with United and anti-racism body in the UK, Kick It Out.

“Over the next few weeks, Twitter representatives will meet with Manchester United, Kick It Out and any other civil society stakeholders interested in hearing about the proactive work Twitter is doing to address online racist abuse towards certain footballers in the UK. We have always maintained an open and healthy dialogue with our partners in this space, but we know we need to do more to protect our users. Racist behavior has no place on our platform and we strongly condemn it.

“To this end, we look forward to working more closely with our partners to develop shared solutions together. In the meantime, for Twitter’s part, we will continue to proactively monitor the conversation, and take aggressive enforcement action when content violates our Rules.”

Something has to change to stop this horrendous abuse from continuing.

In support of Pogba, Harry Maguire brought up an interesting idea that Twitter or Instagram users should have to register a passport or bank card to make them a little more accountable for what they say online.

There’s something in that idea, and something drastic has to happen.

Franck Ribery signs for Fiorentina

Fiorentina/Twitter
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 21, 2019, 8:07 AM EDT
Franck Ribery has signed for Fiorentina in Serie A.

The French winger, 36, left Bayern Munich when his contract expired over the summer and many thought he may retire after a long list of injuries.

However, the tricky wideman has arrived in Italy after 12 seasons at Bayern which saw him win 23 major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League in 2013.

As for Fiorentina, this is a huge deal for them as Ribery will be unveiled in a press conference tomorrow.

The Florence club have slumped in recent seasons and barely avoided relegation from Serie A in 2018-19, and that came after six consecutive top eight finishes in Italy’s top-flight.

U.S. businessman Rocco Commisso bought the club for $181 million this summer and is promising to steadily rebuild the squad under Vincenzo Montella, who had a glorious spell in charge from 2012-15.

Adding Ribery means they have a big name on board, but can he stay fit and help this new-look side push up the Serie A table? Fiorentina have made 13 new signings this summer and a huge overhaul was needed.

If Ribery can stay fit and fresh, he showed at Bayern last season that he still has a little left in the tank.

First Leagues Cup will be an all-Liga MX affair

Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2019, 1:57 AM EDT
Given Major League Soccer’s record against Liga MX sides when both teams are bringing their best players to the party, it’s no surprise that the former has been left out of the Leagues Cup Final.

Instead, Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL will meet on Sept. 18 for the first ever crown in the history of the competition pitting teams from Mexico, Canada, and the United States top flights.

Choosing not to play Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jonathan Dos Santos, and Carlos Pavon amongst others, the LA Galaxy fell 2-1 to Cruz Azul in Carson, California, getting an Emil Cuello goal but allowing the below delightful winner from Orbelin Pineda just after halftime.

The Galaxy were in the midst of a nasty four-match fortnight, and opted for this match — a tournament semifinal against a league which has bossed its league — to rest their men. Not a choice we love, but a fair choice given the Galaxy’s mere 4-point advantage on 7th place in the West.

Tigres needed penalties to get past Club America in an absolutely bonkers semifinal.

The match was level at 2 after regulation, with two own goals, a penalty, and a 90th minute red card doled out to Tigres’ Roger Martinez.

The second Tigres own goal, which came before the club outlasted America 5-3 in penalties, came deep in stoppage.