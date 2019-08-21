Live, UCL: Olympiacos, Red Star in playoff action

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three more UEFA Champions League playoff round games take place on Wednesday, as the final six places for the UCL group stage are up for grabs.

Ajax, Club Brugge and Slavia Prague have the slight advantage after their UCL playoff first leg games away at APOEL Nicosia, LASK and CFR Cluj on Tuesday, and Wednesday’s games will be similarly tight affairs with so much on the line.

Dinamo Zagreb host Norwegian giants Rosenborg, while Swiss champions Young Boys head to Red Star Belgrade and Russian side FC Krasnodar travel to Olympiacos. It is tough to select some favorites from these games, but the three home teams will be eager to take healthy leads with them on the road for the second leg.

To get to this stage Red Star defeated FC Copenhagen on penalty kicks, while Olympiacos beat Istanbul Basaksehir, Rosenborg hammered Maribor, Krasnodar edged out Porto on away goals, Dinamo Zagreb beat Ferencvaros and Young Boys enter the competition at this stage.

In recent seasons these teams have struggled when it comes to this competition, but Red Star did beat Liverpool in the UCL group stage last season. Young Boys finished bottom of Group H behind Juventus, Man United and Valencia.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s games, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Wednesday

Dinamo Zagreb v. Rosenborg

Young Boys v. Red Star Belgrade

Olympiacos v. FC Krasnodar

