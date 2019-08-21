Live, UCL: Olympiacos, Red Star in playoff action

Dinamo Zagreb host Norwegian giants Rosenborg, while Swiss champions Young Boys head to Red Star Belgrade and Russian side FC Krasnodar travel to Olympiacos. It is tough to select some favorites from these games, but the three home teams will be eager to take healthy leads with them on the road for the second leg.
To get to this stage Red Star defeated FC Copenhagen on penalty kicks, while Olympiacos beat Istanbul Basaksehir, Rosenborg hammered Maribor, Krasnodar edged out Porto on away goals, Dinamo Zagreb beat Ferencvaros and Young Boys enter the competition at this stage.
In recent seasons these teams have struggled when it comes to this competition, but Red Star did beat Liverpool in the UCL group stage last season. Young Boys finished bottom of Group H behind Juventus, Man United and Valencia.
Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s games, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.
Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.
Wednesday
Dinamo Zagreb v. Rosenborg
Young Boys v. Red Star Belgrade
Olympiacos v. FC Krasnodar
Montreal is 1W-6L-1T in its last eight matches, allowing 12 goals in the three most recent matches. The latest was a 3-3 draw with FC Dallas in which the Impact led 3-0 in the 59th minute at home.
Wilmer Cabrera, the ex-Houston and Chivas USA boss, will aim to keep the playoff place safe starting with a 401 Derby versus Toronto FC this weekend. He’ll also have a two-legged Canadian Championship affair against the same rivals in September.
“We hope to bring back confidence to this group of players for the last stretch of the season, to get a playoff spot and to perform in the Canadian Championship final,” said Impact president and CEO Kevin Gilmore.
Garde boasts the best winning percentage in Montreal history at nearly 44 percent. That’s not an outstanding number, but the Impact’s deficiencies have been in defense. Garde’s teams scored goals, they just couldn’t prevent them.
As for Cabrera, he led the Dynamo to the 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. What will he do with an interesting variety of attackers and some sketchy defenders?
First up, they focus on Kevin de Bruyne’s magical display against Spurs. The Belgian midfielder started his first Premier League game on Boxing Day last season after lengthy spells out with injury.
Now he is fully fit and well and truly back in the groove with three assists in his first two PL games of the campaign.
The 2 Robbies also broke down how Sheffield United’s center backs become wide players when they are attacking, and how that can create issues both for opponents and the Blades.
This video analysis was filmed before Sheffield United beat Crystal Palace 1-0 thanks to, you guessed it, center back Jack O'Connell marauding down the left flank and helping to set up the winning goal.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo says the rape allegation against him was an attack on his honor and led to one of the worst years of his life.
Ronaldo was accused or raping a woman in Las Vegas more than 10 years ago but won’t face criminal charges after it was determined the investigation failed to show the claim could be proven at trial beyond a reasonable doubt.
Ronaldo has told Portuguese television TVI that “2018 was probably my worst year ever, personally speaking.”
He said that “when people question your honor, it hurts, it hurts a lot.”
The Juventus player did not directly talk about the 2009 accusation brought on by Kathryn Mayorga, an American who in a separate lawsuit says she was pressured to sign an agreement to keep quiet in exchange for $375,000.
The 34-year-old Ronaldo said he was not “comfortable speaking” about the case, “but when people attack your honor, it is difficult.”
He said he was thankful and proud that “once again” his innocence was proven.
The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they are victims of sexual assault. Mayorga gave consent through her lawyers to be named.
A report from The Sun newspaper claims that Solskjaer was “furious” with Pogba and Rashford after the game, as they failed to sort out before kick off which player was on penalty kicks.
Per the report, Solskjaer has taken Pogba off penalty kick duty and even though he said publicly that both were designated penalty kick takers he was angry that Pogba pulled rank over Rashford. After the draw Pogba apologized to his teammates.
“Solskjaer told the dressing room Rashford is now the penalty taker — and blasted the pair for failing to decide who was on duty before kick-off. The Norwegian was also left embarrassed by their on-pitch squabble, with the world watching the clash live on TV.”
Is this really the fault of Pogba and Rashford?
If Solskjaer had named a designated penalty kick taker before the game, instead of letting them decide who wanted to take the PK in the moment, this issue would not have flared up.
Obviously he left that decision down to two of his star players and the fact that Pogba and Rashford were discussing it on the pitch, just like they did last week against Chelsea when Rashford scored a penalty kick, shows they weren’t prepared.
Solskjaer needs to take responsibility for this, not Pogba or Rashford. If they were told to sort out the penalty kick duties between themselves, as Solskjaer has said, then why is he reportedly angry at both of them?
A manager needs to manage and make tough, clear decisions. Simple.